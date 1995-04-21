ClassicMACD

🔹Classic MACD for MT5 – a faithful version of Gerald Appel's original.
✅ Two lines (MACD + Signal)
✅ Multicolor histogram for clear trend reading
✅ Maintains the essence of the classic indicator, absent in the native MT5 version

Trading Signals with the Classic MACD

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is one of the most popular and powerful indicators for identifying a trend's strength, direction, and momentum. Our Classic MACD for MT5, which is faithful to Gerald Appel's original, allows you to use all the classic signals to make trading decisions.

1. Crossover of the MACD Line with the Signal Line

This is the most common and powerful MACD signal.

  • Buy Signal: When the MACD line (the faster one) crosses above the signal line (the slower one), it's a strong indication that bullish momentum is increasing.

  • Sell Signal: When the MACD line crosses below the signal line, it's a signal that bearish momentum is gaining strength.

2. Position in Relation to the Zero Line

The MACD's zero line is the central point that separates bullish from bearish momentum.

  • Above the Zero Line: The MACD being above the zero line indicates that the short-term moving average is above the long-term one. This confirms an uptrend.

  • Below the Zero Line: The MACD being below the zero line shows that the short-term moving average is below the long-term one. This confirms a downtrend.

3. Divergence

Divergence is a crucial warning signal that can indicate a trend reversal. It happens when the price and the MACD move in opposite directions.

  • Bullish Divergence: The price makes a new low, but the MACD doesn't. This can signal that bearish momentum is weakening and an upward reversal is coming.

  • Bearish Divergence: The price makes a new high, but the MACD doesn't. This can indicate that bullish momentum is losing strength and a downward reversal is imminent.

Altri dall’autore
Shortcuts MT4 Hotkeys Scalping
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilità
No Delay: Buy with "B", sell with "S", and close all orders with "C" – simple, fast, and directly on the chart. Additional Commands for Complete Control: "X" – Close a specific position (oldest or most recent). "T" - hotkey for trailing stop, adjusting stops to the low (for buys) or high (for sells) of the previous bar. "P" – Partial close, closing a percentage of the position (default 50%, configurable). "K" - Move the stop loss of all open positions to the breakeven (opening price) Risk Ma
Seasonal MT5 Sazonal
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicatori
Seasonal MT5 Indicator  Discover the power of market seasonality with the Seasonal MT5 indicator, designed for the daily timeframe to identify and visualize recurring price patterns based on historical data. Perfect for traders seeking a data-driven edge in forex, stocks, or commodities. Key Functionalities: - Plots a seasonal trend line based on historical daily price data, highlighting predictable market cycles. - Displays a straight line connecting seasonal extremes for trend reference. -
Shortcuts MT5 Hotkeys Scalping
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilità
No Delay: Buy with "B", sell with "S", and close all orders with "C" – simple, fast, and directly on the chart. Additional Commands for Complete Control: "X" – Close a specific position (oldest or most recent). "T" - hotkey for trailing stop, adjusting stops to the low (for buys) or high (for sells) of the previous bar. "P" – Partial close, closing a percentage of the position (default 50%, configurable). "K" - Move the stop loss of all open positions to the breakeven (opening price) Risk Ma
Scale Fixed
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilità
This indicator was designed to solve a common issue faced by traders: losing price reference on the chart when the market opens with a gap or during strong price movements. With just 3 clicks on the price axis (right side of the chart) , you can quickly enable or disable the fixed scale. The indicator keeps the price always centered on the chart, preventing it from “running away” to the edges of the screen. It also includes an intelligent system that automatically adjusts the scale according to
