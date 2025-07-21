Gold AI Robot
- Experts
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 13 October 2025
Gold AI Robot – Advanced trading robot for XAUUSD (Gold) with AI and retracement detection
AI filter and key retracement search to identify precise opportunities in the gold market.
Gold AI Robot operates on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe. It analyzes price movements to detect significant retracements, opens scaled positions, and applies global risk management to optimize each trade.
- Signal filter based on artificial intelligence
- Key retracement detection for scaled entries
- General Stop Loss to control accumulated losses
- Global Take Profit applied to all positions
- Automatic lot scaling with AutoLot
- Dynamic volume management based on equity and risk
The EA detects significant retracement levels using an AI filter, opens the first position at the initial level, and scales in at subsequent levels when new signals are confirmed. The global Take Profit function calculates the target gain based on balance and applies it to all open positions. If the total profit exceeds the set percentage, all trades are closed. The General Stop Loss works similarly to limit total losses based on available balance.
Recommended settings:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum recommended deposit: 1000 USD
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Suggested broker: any regulated broker
Competitive advantages:
- No martingale
- Fully automated and AI-powered
- Complete global risk management
- Easy setup and deployment
Support and documentation:
- Customer support via MQL5 messages
- I usually reply within 24 hours
Dopo aver seguito passo passo le istruzioni, ho effettuato un’ottimizzazione e sto testando Gold Robot AI da una settimana. Finora posso definirlo un prodotto eccellente. Desidero ulteriori informazioni sulla promozione di acquisto After carefully following the step-by-step instructions, I performed an optimization and have been testing Gold Robot AI for a week. So far, I can say it’s an excellent product.