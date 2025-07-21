Gold AI Robot

5

The price will increase soon.

Gold AI Robot – Advanced trading robot for XAUUSD (Gold) with AI and retracement detection

AI filter and key retracement search to identify precise opportunities in the gold market.

Gold AI Robot operates on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe. It analyzes price movements to detect significant retracements, opens scaled positions, and applies global risk management to optimize each trade.

  • Signal filter based on artificial intelligence
  • Key retracement detection for scaled entries
  • General Stop Loss to control accumulated losses
  • Global Take Profit applied to all positions
  • Automatic lot scaling with AutoLot
  • Dynamic volume management based on equity and risk

The EA detects significant retracement levels using an AI filter, opens the first position at the initial level, and scales in at subsequent levels when new signals are confirmed. The global Take Profit function calculates the target gain based on balance and applies it to all open positions. If the total profit exceeds the set percentage, all trades are closed. The General Stop Loss works similarly to limit total losses based on available balance.

Recommended settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum recommended deposit: 1000 USD
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Suggested broker: any regulated broker

Competitive advantages:

  • No martingale
  • Fully automated and AI-powered
  • Complete global risk management
  • Easy setup and deployment

Support and documentation:

  • Customer support via MQL5 messages
  • I usually reply within 24 hours
Past results do not guarantee future performance. Trading carries risks and requires proper capital management.
Keywords: XAUUSD, Oro, Gold, bot, robot, EA, Expert Advisor, MT5, Metatrader
Reviews 1
Remo Bortolin
68
Remo Bortolin 2025.08.15 13:15 
 

Dopo aver seguito passo passo le istruzioni, ho effettuato un’ottimizzazione e sto testando Gold Robot AI da una settimana. Finora posso definirlo un prodotto eccellente. Desidero ulteriori informazioni sulla promozione di acquisto After carefully following the step-by-step instructions, I performed an optimization and have been testing Gold Robot AI for a week. So far, I can say it’s an excellent product.

Recommended products
HammerExtremeEA
Sachin Ashok Tajane
Experts
HammerExtremeEA   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging the power of hammer and inverse hammer candlestick patterns to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Built with precision, this EA combines pattern recognition with dynamic pivot-based trading strategies, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance across various market conditions.
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
Experts
PROMO  - Only for next 2 buyers, one free expert -   DAILY CANDLE SCALPER   expert advisor !   NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! AlgoFusion FX is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for traders pursuing a robust, diversified, and multi-strategy approach to algorithmic trading. Designed for exceptional risk management, market adaptability, and performance optimization, this EA integrates sophisticated quantitative models and machine learning algorithms to enhance profitability i
Zeus GBPUSD
Silviu Andrei Popa
Experts
!!! 5 MINUTE FRAME ONLY !!! Expert Advisor: Zeus GBP/USD 5M Description: Zeus GBP/USD 5M is your dedicated trading partner for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 5-minute chart. With precision, it utilizes MACD, ATR, and other indicators to execute automated long and short trades. Set at 0.2 lots, it balances risk and reward for consistent profits. Key Features: Specialized GBP/USD trading. 5-minute timeframe for rapid trading. Adjustable lot sizes. MACD, ATR, and more indicators. Automated lon
Blitz Gold EA
Eddy Bang
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Blitz Gold Trader : the cutting-edge solution for executing gold trades with unmatched speed and precision. Crafted by a team of seasoned traders and developers, this advanced trading robot utilizes a powerful algorithm that incorporates price action analysis, trend tracking, and can be customised with multiple indicators. It is designed to optimize trades on a fast M5 timeframe, seizing profitable opportunities while minimizing risk. Blitz Gold Trader operates with a clear, risk-ave
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Experts
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Rango MT5
Mehdi Safar
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello to all the hardworking people in the trade field, smart people who are looking for the realization of their dreams.If you are looking for stable and continuous profit, we are proud to help you. Rango EA is a fully automated trading robot that utilizes complex calculations based on various strategies, including patterns and indicators, alongside trading skills developed over years of experience. It has been optimized for 28 currency pairs . Advantages over competitors: MultiCurrency in one
Mnaika
Mehdi Masoudi
Experts
Manika  is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and US30 , optimized for intraday trading and scalping. The core strategy is based on the proprietary NDS Pattern Recognition system, which identifies high-probability breakout setups based on pure Price Action (Fractal Highs/Lows). Unlike dangerous grid or martingale systems, Manika NDS uses a logical trading approach. It identifies "Three Ascending Highs" for sell opportunities and "Three Descending Lows" for
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Smart Range Breakout EA
Botond Doczy Rossler
1 (1)
Experts
Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Forex Bacteria Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Forex Bacteria is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5.  Just as beneficial bacteria symbiotically coexist with us in nature, we strive to coexist harmoniously and symbiotically with the markets. It's a plug-and-play EA where you only need to set your risk management preferences and choose the days of the week you want to trade.  Primarily focused and optimized over the past 12 years, it works best with three major currency pa
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
Mini Dolar Consistent Trading BR
Lucas Araujo Da Silva
Experts
Conheça o Expert Advisor (EA) para Mini Dolar, a chave para o sucesso nos mercados financeiros em períodos de alta volatilidade! Desenvolvido após anos de análise cuidadosa, este EA emprega sinais únicos de entrada e saída para assegurar resultados notáveis. Prepare-se para uma jornada de lucratividade! Graças a observações em volatilidade, robustamente ajustadas, este EA oferece resultados impressionantes. Imagine aumentar sua taxa de sucesso e o retorno financeiro, ao mesmo tempo em que manté
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Vix75 Slow and Steady High Risk
Peter Jack David Ackermann
Experts
The "Volatility 75 - Slow and Steady High Risk" Robot was designed to trade on Volatility 75, which is only available on the Deriv synthetics broker. Although this bot can run on both Forex and Synthetic Indices, this version was optimized for the Volatility 75(Vix75) synthetics market. The current settings the bot is using, has been optimized for the current year(2024), back testing previous years data with current settings might not provide the best results.  The bot has a fixed Stop loss a
Xnq100
Mathew Griozel
Experts
The Xnq100 is a trading robot designed to trade exclusively on the NQ100 CFD. It is based on the price channel indicator and other customised indicators, and also takes account of market volatility. This robot has been used live for more than 6 months and has obtained great results. As regards the parameters to be defined before starting up: - TRAILING_STOP must be equal to 0.5 - X ( it represents the multiplication of the size of the positions you want to take according to your portfolio )  Pe
NorthSea MT5
Mark Taylor
Experts
Introducing the " NorthSea EA " an advanced financial trading tool designed to strategically trade the popular currency pairs " AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD ". Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology, " NorthSea EA " incorporates a fully independent   Decision Engine   coupled with sophisticated filters to maximize profitability and enhance performance. Developed over a decade by a team of seasoned traders and expert coders, this expert advisor employs a unique strategy ta
Pinnacle Scalper EA
Husnain Ghani
Experts
Elevate your trading to the pinnacle of precision with Pinnacle Scalper EA – the advanced Price Action Scalping solution for MT5. Overview: Pinnacle Scalper EA is a state‑of‑the‑art automated trading tool designed to capture high‑probability breakout opportunities in trending markets. By fusing multiple technical filters—including H1 EMA trend confirmation, dynamic ATR‑based risk management, and robust M15 ADX trend strength analysis—this EA adapts seamlessly to evolving market conditions. Its
Golden Trader IA
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Experts
Golden Trader AI — Professional Expert Advisor for Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. Golden Trader AI is an advanced algorithmic system designed for traders seeking real diversification, stability, and precision across multiple markets simultaneously. Built on a professional multi-asset architecture, this EA independently analyzes the behavior of each instrument—Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies—and seeks only high-quality, high-probability trades . Unlike t
MultiPair Genius
Dylan Alain Sylvain Philippe Broissart
Experts
I am selling this robot reluctantly because it works very well, but I need initial capital to make a living. Once my capital goal is reached, it will be priced exorbitantly to prevent purchases (9999999$). However, it will remain available and updated for previous buyers. This robot trades three currency pairs simultaneously to hedge against market fluctuations. Don't forget to send me a message to get the robot's .set file. The robot trades EURUSD and EURGBP in the same direction and GBPUSD in
Forex Emperor EA
Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
Experts
INSTRUMENT   SPECIFICATIONS Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD Timeframe: H1     ACCOUNT   REQUIREMENTS Type: Hedging & ECN Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $500     MIN LEVERAGE   1:10 No martingale Strategy used and FTMO, Prop firm Ready!– Never increases lot size after losses. Installation & Setup Receive   .ex5   file after purchase Place file in   MQL5/Experts   folder Restart MT5 platform Drag EA onto chart Configure input parameters carefully Deposit & Account Requirements Minimum lot size: 0.0
Xauusd gold
Victor Jacobus Daniel Coetzee
Experts
This expert adviser have and risk management and it works best on a 1hour time frame the account to start trade need to be at least 300$ to make profit  draw down is at 24.2% profit making is at 76.8% out of all the trades you can also run it on a 15 time frame  1-month grow is on 76%  please remember always if it takes losses it part of trading  please let me know if you struggle i am here to help and making better EA
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
Experts
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instru
Breakout till Support and Resistance
Ammar Yaseen
Experts
BREAKOUT TILL SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE!!!! PLEASE CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR SET FILES (PLEASE DM me if you have any queries) As the name suggests itself, the EA focuses on BREAKOUT entries. As the theory behind a BREAKOUT is STRONG, the EA uses entries based on a Breakout or Breakdown along with these FEATURES ENTRIES: Entry is based on a breakout of a range or a trend change. The EA includes the parameters for BREAKOUTS. Smaller inputs means AGGRESSIVE traders and larger inputs means DEFENS
Index Synthetics Deriv
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Experts
Index Synthetics EA  is a professional and unique in its field, algorithm-driven trading system developed exclusively for Deriv Synthetic Indices . Built with a foundation of precise algorithmic logic, this Expert Advisor is capable of monitoring and trading multiple synthetic indices simultaneously, adapting dynamically to a variety of market behaviors across different instruments. Over time, the EA has been continuously refined, incorporating enhanced logic, robust risk management, and multi-s
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD ( BTCUSD ) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results. Bitcoin Striker M5X –  BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets,   ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more. Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuati
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
More from author
Scalper Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.9 (20)
Experts
Ready-to-use configurations for: AUDUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAUUSD, VOLATILITY 75 INDEX,... Live signal : CLICK HERE New set files are constantly added in my channel : MT5 Set Files The price will increase soon. Introducing Scalper Deriv: Elevating Your Scalping Experience Are you one of those traders who find their passion in scalping and want to make the most of your capital? Whether you have a balance of $20, $200, $2000, $20000, or even $200000 in your account, we have
Ultra Risk
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
Experts
OFFICIAL GUIDE: To understand every parameter and configuration in detail, you can consult the official manual here: Ultra Risk User Guide Ultra Risk Philosophy: Speed vs. Safety Before purchasing this software, you must understand its nature: Ultra Risk has been designed with a single purpose: Aggressive account growth in the shortest possible time. In trading, profit is proportional to risk. To achieve extraordinary results, this system mathematically assumes an extremely high level of risk .
Bitcoin MT5 Bot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4 (4)
Experts
Bonus : get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase Automate your Bitcoin trading with Bitcoin MT5 Bot! Take advantage of opportunities in the cryptocurrency market with an Expert Advisor specially designed for trading Bitcoin. Bitcoin MT5 Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading Bitcoin on MetaTrader 5. It employs trend strategies and risk control, analyzing trends and overbought/oversold levels across multiple timeframes to maximize profit opportunities
Money Mind BTC
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.77 (22)
Experts
Money Mind BTC — BTCUSD on H1 (v13.00) Automated system with global risk management and adaptive behavior Money Mind BTC 13.00 is an Expert Advisor designed to trade BTCUSD with full risk control and automatic adaptation logic. It combines operational stability, configuration flexibility, and a global management structure that adjusts its behavior to market conditions. Main features Symbol: BTCUSD Recommended timeframe: H1 Internal filters with adjustable sensitivity Progressive entries with ada
Grid Volatility
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Ready-to-use configurations: EURUSD, GBPUSD, SP500, XAUUSD, Volatility 10 Index, Volatility 75 Index, Boom 1000 Index,... New set files are constantly added in my channel : MT5 Set Files The price will increase soon. Master volatility with Grid Volatility! Grid Volatility is an advanced Expert Advisor that combines a grid strategy with impulsive candle detection to trade in volatile markets. It is optimized to maximize profits in changing market conditions while automatically managing position
Stop Guardian
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing Stop Guardian: Elevating Your Risk Management with Trailing Stop and Profit Closure. Stop Guardian is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize risk management in your trading strategies, combining trailing stop and an automatic position closure system based on profits. Key Features Automated Risk Management : Automatically adjusts open positions using trailing stop to protect profits and minimize losses. Customizable Settings : Allows you to adjust trailing stop parameters (Tra
FREE
Plant and Harvest Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase Plant and Harvest Pro: The Power of Planting and Harvesting in Automated Trading Would you like your trading to resemble the natural cycle of life, where each position is a seed you plant to harvest profits? Introducing Plant and Harvest Pro , the Expert Advisor that transforms the market into your personal field of cultivation. Intelligent Planting Plant and Harvest Pro is designed to identify the best moments to "plant" (o
Grid Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase Grid Deriv is an automatic grid-based system designed to exploit extreme price movements. It uses an initial entry based on Bollinger Bands and a stepped logic of counter entries to capture deep pullbacks, based on a mean reversion approach after volatility expansion. Main features: Initial entry after Bollinger Band breakout. Subsequent entries in the opposite direction of the initial move. Automatic closure based on glob
SmartGold AI
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase SmartGold AI – Adaptive intelligence for detecting explosive breakouts SmartGold AI is an expert advisor specialized in detecting price breakouts after consolidation periods. It uses an intelligent and automated system that identifies compression zones with a high probability of breakout, opening trades in the direction of the movement. Its logic also manages exits with a dynamically adjusted Take Profit, a global Stop Loss,
Market Sniper Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Leave a comment after your purchase to receive the user manual. Market Sniper Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading with adaptive position management. It combines breakout detection with ATR-based scaled entries and global risk control, offering a structured and disciplined approach. Main features Configurable lot size and automatic scaling by balance Breakout entry logic with customizable lookback and buffer Scaled entries with ATR-estimated separation and minimum
Filter:
Remo Bortolin
68
Remo Bortolin 2025.08.15 13:15 
 

Dopo aver seguito passo passo le istruzioni, ho effettuato un’ottimizzazione e sto testando Gold Robot AI da una settimana. Finora posso definirlo un prodotto eccellente. Desidero ulteriori informazioni sulla promozione di acquisto After carefully following the step-by-step instructions, I performed an optimization and have been testing Gold Robot AI for a week. So far, I can say it’s an excellent product.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22340
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.08.15 13:33
Grazie per la tua recensione a 5 stelle, siamo felici che tu stia ottenendo buoni risultati.
Ti scriverò in privato per inviarti l’EA aggiuntivo incluso nella promozione.
Ti auguriamo ancora tanto successo!
Reply to review