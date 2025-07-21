The price will increase soon.

Gold AI Robot – Advanced trading robot for XAUUSD (Gold) with AI and retracement detection

AI filter and key retracement search to identify precise opportunities in the gold market.

Gold AI Robot operates on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe. It analyzes price movements to detect significant retracements, opens scaled positions, and applies global risk management to optimize each trade.

Signal filter based on artificial intelligence

Key retracement detection for scaled entries

General Stop Loss to control accumulated losses

Global Take Profit applied to all positions

Automatic lot scaling with AutoLot

Dynamic volume management based on equity and risk

The EA detects significant retracement levels using an AI filter, opens the first position at the initial level, and scales in at subsequent levels when new signals are confirmed. The global Take Profit function calculates the target gain based on balance and applies it to all open positions. If the total profit exceeds the set percentage, all trades are closed. The General Stop Loss works similarly to limit total losses based on available balance.

Recommended settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Minimum recommended deposit: 1000 USD

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Suggested broker: any regulated broker

Competitive advantages:

No martingale

Fully automated and AI-powered

Complete global risk management

Easy setup and deployment

Support and documentation:

Customer support via MQL5 messages

I usually reply within 24 hours

Past results do not guarantee future performance. Trading carries risks and requires proper capital management.

