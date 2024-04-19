Brent Oil

3.4
  • “Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor  Live signal
  • This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly
  • Final Price: 5000 $
  • There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $


Welcome to the Brent Oil


Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not just a system; it's your strategic partner, designed to deploy victorious strategies that adapt to market pulses.


Whether you're looking to capitalize on quick market movements with scalping techniques or prefer the measured approach of swing trading, Brent Oil has you covered. Its advanced algorithms analyze market trends to execute trades that aim to maximize gains and minimize risks.


Key Features:

  • Advanced Strategy Implementation: Seamlessly switches between scalping, swing, and other tailored strategies.
  • Market Adaptability: Thrives in the dynamic trading environment of Brent oil markets.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Easy to set up, even for those new to trading bots.
  • Risk Management Protocols: In-built safety checks to protect your investment.


Elevate your trading game with Brent Oil**—where technology meets strategy to fuel your trading success. Get ready to experience the future of trading, designed for traders who demand excellence and performance. Dive into the market with confidence, backed by the power of **Brent Oil. Your portfolio will thank you.


Installation

  • Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe on Brent oil or XBRUSD symbol
  • If you want to use two strategies at once, then attach the EA to two charts and change the magic number and comment in the EA settings.
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management
  • Minimum Account Balance: $ 500 for brokers with a minimum lot of 0.01 and a contract size of 1000 or a minimum lot of 0.1 and a contract size of 100 (Please pay attention to the additional information in the comment thread) 
  • FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors
  • Brent Oil EA can be used on accounts maintained by a Prop firm or by a Funded firm


About Us:

As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!    



Reviews 10
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.08 18:00 
 

Good robot, manages risk well and support is very good.

Yu Wei Fan
563
Yu Wei Fan 2024.11.28 18:56 
 

ICM's Brent crude oil product requires a minimum of 0.5, which is a broker's issue. If the amount of funds is small, it is recommended to pay attention to risks. I am very satisfied with the monthly returns of this EA combination compared to other EA combinations.

Suraj Bossoondyal
52
Suraj Bossoondyal 2024.06.14 17:50 
 

I have the Brent EA & Gold EA as well. So far had only 1 loss with the Brent EA which got corrected afterwards. Risk Management is key and from whom you buying the products. Mr.Babak is very responsive and great Business ethic when responding to clarification via telegram. Best is that i used it on WTI even before he introduce WTI in the product configuration. Now it has its own configuration. Remember this is trading and we rely on EAs to help with it - but you still need the human intervention. I have no regrets with those EAs so far compare to other well known brand companies EA that i have and failed as too many products with lost of Focus on Managing from back end by Product maker.At least here Mr.Babak and his team are available to Listen to us and work with us. Next is the SIlver EA , i will share my experience once i use it.

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Sheng Jie Wang
540
Sheng Jie Wang 2026.07.09 23:41 
 

Many people ask about the performance of EA, but I can only say it's particularly poor

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2026.07.11 07:44
I don't think that reflects Brent Oil EA's actual performance. It also appears you've posted the same review on both SilverPulse and Brent Oil, despite them being completely different systems. Oil is one of the hardest markets to automate because it is driven heavily by geopolitical events rather than technical patterns. Unfortunately, there is no "war" or missile calendar an EA can use to anticipate those events. If you backtest the EA over the past several years up to today, you'll see consistently strong results. The EA includes six independent strategies: Swing, Classic Swing, and Scalping for both Brent Oil and US Oil. The Brent Swing Safe strategy, added several months ago, has performed particularly well. I don't believe in frequent updates just to chase recent market behavior. An EA that delivers consistent long-term results without constant modifications is less likely to be curve-fitted. I personally run this EA on several of my own live accounts because I have confidence in its long-term approach.
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.08 18:00 
 

Good robot, manages risk well and support is very good.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.09 22:45
I appreciate your feedback, Othman
Yu Wei Fan
563
Yu Wei Fan 2024.11.28 18:56 
 

ICM's Brent crude oil product requires a minimum of 0.5, which is a broker's issue. If the amount of funds is small, it is recommended to pay attention to risks. I am very satisfied with the monthly returns of this EA combination compared to other EA combinations.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.11.30 00:50
I appreciate your feedback, Yu Wei
Suraj Bossoondyal
52
Suraj Bossoondyal 2024.06.14 17:50 
 

I have the Brent EA & Gold EA as well. So far had only 1 loss with the Brent EA which got corrected afterwards. Risk Management is key and from whom you buying the products. Mr.Babak is very responsive and great Business ethic when responding to clarification via telegram. Best is that i used it on WTI even before he introduce WTI in the product configuration. Now it has its own configuration. Remember this is trading and we rely on EAs to help with it - but you still need the human intervention. I have no regrets with those EAs so far compare to other well known brand companies EA that i have and failed as too many products with lost of Focus on Managing from back end by Product maker.At least here Mr.Babak and his team are available to Listen to us and work with us. Next is the SIlver EA , i will share my experience once i use it.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.06.16 23:56
I appreciate your feedback, Suraj :)
Trung John
1490
Trung John 2024.06.03 16:25 
 

Terrible R:R. Huge stop loss and tiny profit. It's not worth the selling price. I lost lots of money using this bot

I request a full refund for this lousy bot!

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.06.03 16:48
We have different levels of take profits and stop losses. Swing trade has a large Tp and Sl compared to scalping and you may have floating orders sometimes. so even after a stop loss, you get quick compensations with winning trades! we cannot give up all strategies after floating trades or losing a trade! we use stop loss to cut the loss when the market goes against us! just need to choose a proper risk based on our deposit size and risk tolerance! In speculative trading, we need to win more than lose and this way can be profitable
Leonstevey20
452
Leonstevey20 2024.05.26 12:06 
 

I feel very disappointed with this author's EA's and have spent a fortune to acquire the EA's but it seems the author is very much concentrated in making quick money in releasing other EA's which in turn cost a fortune again and waiting for loyal users to fall into a trap again, until i see the author is serious in making sure his EA's become profitable and reliable and not only a bluff all i can say is be cautious in acquiring them at the moment!

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.24 23:21
I understand that some users cannot control their emotions after losing a deal, but that doesn't mean my EAs are not profitable! I always did my best for my users and I improved my EAs if there was room.
jimdog
729
jimdog 2024.05.14 15:46 
 

Still no signal and my swing trade from 01.05. is still in a DD. Will update later

Update 03.06. The first swing trade ends with a 600 pip SL after 5 weeks. A bad sign. Let's see how it can compensate

Update 23.06. After the latest update the EA has closed the last trades with profit. Let's see how it goes on

Update 02.07. Small wins, big losses. Not profitable for me so far. I have stopped using this EA

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.06.23 13:33
Hi there, thanks for your new feedback on 23.06. The monitoring signal has been added to the products page. EAs have always been improved if there are opportunities.
Alexander Seidel
1519
Alexander Seidel 2024.05.03 07:03 
 

Was soll ich sagen. ALLE aber auch alle Produkte von Babak machen nachhaltig VERLUST. Leider. Er ist sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit. Leider funktionieren seine EA allesamt nicht... Entweder sieh traden wochenlang gar nicht oder wenn sie sich mal trauen irgendeinen Trade zu machen endet dieser im Verlust... wenigstens kumuliert am Tag... Meine Geduld ist am Ende. Ich werde die EA vielleicht Mitte des Jahres wieder einmal testen. Bisher AUSNAHMSLOS ein Fehlinvest... LEIDER

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.14 10:45
???
Ukrit Khonglao
632
Ukrit Khonglao 2024.04.29 12:24 
 

My first Brent oil EA. Babake is informative, brent oil is a new product for me, he explained to me in detail which brokers are suitable for scalping and swing trading. I have trades last week for both swing trading and scalping they were in the profit at moment. Cant wait to see the result. many thanks

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.04.29 14:18
I appreciate your feedback, Ukrit :)
Morteza Hosseini
371
Morteza Hosseini 2024.04.21 08:33 
 

The author is very professional, accurate and supportive and answers all questions quickly. I can confidently say that this robot, like the Gold Pulse EA, exhibits good performance by following the author's recommendations for capital and risk management.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.04.21 11:10
It is much appreciated that you provided feedback, Morteza
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