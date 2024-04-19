“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $



Welcome to the Brent Oil



Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not just a system; it's your strategic partner, designed to deploy victorious strategies that adapt to market pulses.





Whether you're looking to capitalize on quick market movements with scalping techniques or prefer the measured approach of swing trading, Brent Oil has you covered. Its advanced algorithms analyze market trends to execute trades that aim to maximize gains and minimize risks.





Key Features:

Advanced Strategy Implementation: Seamlessly switches between scalping, swing, and other tailored strategies.

Market Adaptability: Thrives in the dynamic trading environment of Brent oil markets.

User-Friendly Interface: Easy to set up, even for those new to trading bots.

Risk Management Protocols: In-built safety checks to protect your investment.





Elevate your trading game with Brent Oil**—where technology meets strategy to fuel your trading success. Get ready to experience the future of trading, designed for traders who demand excellence and performance. Dive into the market with confidence, backed by the power of **Brent Oil. Your portfolio will thank you.



Installation Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe on Brent oil or XBRUSD symbol If you want to use two strategies at once, then attach the EA to two charts and change the magic number and comment in the EA settings. No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management Minimum Account Balance: $ 500 for brokers with a minimum lot of 0.01 and a contract size of 1000 or a minimum lot of 0.1 and a contract size of 100 (Please pay attention to the additional information in the comment thread) FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors Brent Oil EA can be used on accounts maintained by a Prop firm or by a Funded firm

About Us: As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!







