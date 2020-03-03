Expert BDT

Advisor based on triangular arbitrage.

The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview. The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency. (currency triangles).
Examples of triangles:
EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY
USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF
EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD
AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD
GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD
The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calculates its estimated price! The Expert Advisor rechecks each tool with all possible combinations of other tools. It can be not only currency pairs, but also cryptocurrencies and various combinations of cryptocurrencies and stocks.... All this happens automatically without your control! Based on calculations, the Expert Advisor finds a tool for which the price should be higher or lower for a given number of spreads. (Spread ratio) And if this is evidenced by at least 3-5 triangles of currencies. (The number of confirmations is set in the parameters). The EA uses SL and TP in trading. In addition, the closing is carried out according to the total profit of all open positions or for each instrument separately. 

I do not recommend testing the EA:
The tester requires a huge amount of memory as it is necessary to download quotes of all currency pairs for a long time. Therefore, a test on the history is almost impossible, but you can indirectly test 2-4 pairs... In order for the Expert Advisor to work in the tester, it needs to register trading instruments in the first 4 lines, for example like this:

SymbolTrade=AUDCAD,AUDJPY,EURAUD,EURUSD

SymbolTriangular1=AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY
SymbolTriangular2=EURAUD,EURCAD,EURUSD,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDJPY,NZDCHF,GBPUSD,EURJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURPLN
SymbolTriangular3=GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPNZD,GBPJPY,GBPCHF,NZDCAD,USDPLN,USDMXN,USDZAR,USDRUB,USDCNH,XAUUSD,XAGUSD

But even such a limitation of pairs still requires huge resources, so the best option for checking is in real time!


Video Expert BDT
Recommended products
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is the next evolutionary version in the Supertrend G5 strategy line. This version focuses on improving position management architecture and risk control mechanisms, while effectively aligning with prevailing market trends. Core Logic: Trade entry signals are based on the Supertrend indicator (ATR-based). A multi-timeframe EMA trend filter (default: EMA 200 on D1) ensures trades are executed only in the directio
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  GET OTHER EAs FOR FREE!!!  RSI Grid is based on the RSI overbought and oversold conditions and opens a grid when the trade is on the losing side of the market. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset’s price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70% and overso
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Trading robot on the MACD indicator This is a simplified version of the   trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery System, Overl
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 is an automated trading tool designed to capture opportunities based on Bollinger Bands' reversal conditions. It executes buy trades upon detecting a bullish reversal near the lower band (when the previous candle closes below the lower band and the current candle closes above it, transitioning from red to green) and sell trades for a bearish reversal near the upper band (the opposite scenario). Extensively back-tested, the EA offers precise entry methods, flexible
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
AnacottTrading MultiAI BTC Edition
Oliver Jung
Experts
AnacottTrading MultiAI – The Honest Multi-Asset Trading Robot AnacottTrading MultiAI is not just another “blender EA” promising dream-like revenues with fake backtests. This is a transparent, professional trading system built on 15+ years of market experience. AnacottTrading   MultiAI  trades with discipline: Only one position at a time No Martingale, no Grid, no trade spam Full risk control for every single trade This EA uses a rolling optimization approach – always tuned to the last 3 months o
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.56 (27)
Experts
NEXUS – quantitative adaptive grid that evolves with the market NEXUS is a 100% automated system that builds rule combinations in real time, validates them out-of-sample , and only trades when it detects a statistical edge in a valid market context. Quick specifications System type: adaptive grid with OOS (out-of-sample) validation and environment filters (news, volatility, session/day and optional volume value areas). Instruments: major and cross Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EUR
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
Fibonacci Grid Genius
Mohamed Fouad Daoud Ahmed Daoud
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential with Our Breakthrough Grid EA Are you ready to transform your trading results and experience the power of consistent profitability? Say goodbye to uncertainty and hello to a proven strategy that capitalizes on what the market does best: moving up and down! Our cutting-edge Grid EA is designed to turn every price fluctuation into an opportunity, using time-tested trading principles combined with smart technology. Why Our Grid EA Stands Out 1. Simple Yet Powerful Stra
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing co
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price — only
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Real account performance Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on var
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Specialized Trading Since pioneering genuine AI integration in algorithmic trading, we have refined this approach through multiple market cycles, economic regimes, and technological evolutions. What began as our conviction that adaptive machine learning represents the natural progression of quantitative trading has become an industry direction. Version 11.0 marks our most sophisticated implementation yet. This is not AI as m
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
XAURON – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (MT5) XAURON is an Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAU/USD , designed to operate on M5 and M15 timeframes using a structured breakout logic with integrated management rules. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and activates trading only when predefined technical criteria are met , maintaining a controlled and consistent operational behavior. Trading approach XAURON uses adaptive algorithms to evaluate market context and identify potential pr
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Trading Strategy  live 4month After purchase, all my products will remain free for you forever. Download the settings file  Gold M1 | ECN Account: Compatible with any broker Jackal EA is based on a multi-layered and intelligent breakout strategy that combines advanced risk and profit management to adapt to market dynamics. 1. Breakout Trap Strategy Places two simultaneous pending orders in opposite directions: Buy Stop   above the current price Sell Stop   below the c
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
About APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) is an Expert Advisor built on a mean reversion concept. It is designed to detect extended market movements and respond with counter-trend logic under specific predefined conditions. The system includes built-in risk controls such as optional daily loss limits and configurable exit mechanisms. Users can adjust parameters based on account size, trading environment, or evaluation criteria. APE has been tested extensively on historical data to asse
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Experts
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Meet Master Oscillators, a bot that makes trading simple and flexible! Choose from RSI, CCI, or Stochastic signals and build your own strategy. This bot gives you many tools, like MA filter, dynamic lot sizes, Kelly Criterion calculator, dynamic SL and TP levels, and more. No matter your trading style, Master Oscillators is here for you. It gives you important info, stats, and more, while always keeping your trading safe. If you've ever wanted to build your own trading bot but didn't know how,
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Experts
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
More from author
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Tar BANK
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Triangular arbitrage with full automatic! In the parameters, it is enough to specify only the lot and profit! Trades on all triangles at once, which can be made up of instruments open in the market overview. The adviser himself determines all the triangles that can be made from the broker's available tools. It analyzes the price shift in each triangle relative to the calculated one and opens the whole three at the right moment. Thus, all three instruments constantly insure each other by 100%
Matematik
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on simple mathematics. The EA places two opposite-directed orders. Wherever the price goes, one order will always have a positive result, the second one will have negative. If we average it, then on the return movement of the price (only a few spreads) the averaged orders are closed and there is only profitable order left! The EA trades through its profit. Of course, the averaging positions also add profit due to MinProfit , especially if you use rebate programs to re
Best Correlation
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Utilities
A script showing the correlation for three selected zones at once (TF-bar) In the parameters, select 3 options The data is displayed sorted by the first zone The script also creates a file in which it writes all the data without sorting. In this way, you can expand the number of zones to any number and perform the analysis in exsel Parameters: TF_Trade1 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor1  = 300; TF_Trade2 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor2  = 800; TF_Trade3 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor3  = 2000; K             = 0.8; WindSize   
FREE
Correlation for SH
Vladimir Khlystov
Utilities
Script for quickly selecting a tool with high correlation. The script is placed on the tool to which you need to select the second correlating one. Then you can change the number of bars to calculate and the timeframe. The script iterates through all available symbols in the market overview and returns the 20 most correlated ones. You can use the selected pairs to trade with THE new SH expert Advisor
FREE
Indicator panel
Vladimir Khlystov
Indicators
The panel shows 6 indicators and their signals for all timeframes. You can enable or disable various signals, entire timeframes, and individual indicators. if the alert button is pressed and all signals match, the indicator sends a message to the alert window. You can disable and enable both individual signals and the entire indicator for all timeframes, or disable individual timeframes for all indicators
FREE
Hourglass
Vladimir Khlystov
4 (1)
Experts
Logarithmic Network - cm-hourglass Expert Advisor The Expert Advisor places orders with a decreasing lot and step in the direction of the trend and with an increasing lot and step in the counter-trend direction. It sets Take Profit for every direction to avoid breakeven of the entire series. The farthest order in the direction of the trend is closed with a farthest counter-order so as to get the positive total, thus pulling the entire network to the price without letting it expand. Parameters Lo
Offset
Vladimir Khlystov
Indicators
The indicator identifies the direction and strength of the trend. Bearish trend areas are marked with red color, bullish areas are marked with blue color. A thin blue line indicates that a bearish trend is about to end, and it is necessary to prepare for a bullish one. The strongest signals are at the points when the filled areas start expanding. The indicator has only two parameters: period - period; offset - offset. The greater the period, the more accurate the trend identification, but with a
Fishing PRO
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Советник имеет несколько режимов торговли. Режимы открытия позиций и отложенных ордеров. Открытие позиций через заданный шаг. После прохождения ценой заданного расстояния 1 шаг вверх — продает, 1 шаг вниз — покупает. Таким образом, появляется сеть, которую Вы закрываете руками с помощью кнопок советника или отдаете прибыль на усмотрение самого советника, нажав кнопки автоторговли. Открытие сети отложенных ордеров Ордера открываются в зависимости от настроек. Можно задавать любые сочетания из buy
SmartHedge
Vladimir Khlystov
3 (2)
Experts
The EA compares two instruments and opens opposite positions when these instruments diverge. Further, when the instruments converge, the EA closes positions on the total profit. The EA works on any instruments. Select couples can be on the table. Advisor enough to put on one pair of bundles. For example, for trading on GBPUSD — EURUSD, it is enough to put the EA on GBPUSD or EURUSD. On the chart, the EA draws both currencies and the bars indicate the distance between them. The parameters of the
Bancomat MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
4 (4)
Experts
Bancomat   The Expert Advisor does not require setting and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The principle of trading is hedging (transaction insurance). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not go into large drawdowns. Regulation of profitability is achieved by changing the lot. The minimum recommended deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. The rest of the parameters can be
Advisor for graphic arrows
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The EA opens trades using the indicator's graphical arrows. If the indicator needle does not have a binding buffers, it is possible to test this indicator with the help of dagnogo adviser. Specify the arrow codes in the parameters and the EA will trade on them. You can find out the arrow codes by opening the arrow properties. following values are set by default: 225; //Up arrow code 226; //Down arrow code
Rul PRO
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The main task of the expert Advisor is to reduce the drawdown and close all orders that are opened by other expert advisors or manually. But it also added the functions of regular trading, so now the expert Advisor can be used as the main tool for earning money. The principle behind its strategy: All the actions performed by the Expert Advisor are controlled by built-in trend indicators, but, as practice has shown, many users disable these indicators to accelerate a process of “settlement” (i.
Rul Hedge MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
3.67 (3)
Experts
Description of strategy: The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total. Clearing (averaging) trades
Manual Grid CM
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor helps you set a network of pending orders and collect profit from any price movement. You can use it to trade many grid strategies. You can also use it to track open positions. "Buy Stop — - open a network of pending stop orders for sale "Sell Stop" - open a network of pending stop orders for purchase "Buy Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for sale "Sell Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for purchase "Close Buy" - button for closing the entire net
Velosity
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor analyzes the rate of price change and opens positions in the direction of price movement when the speed sign changes. Then it accompanies the positions with a trawl, which also depends on the speed. That is, when the price growth SL SL is pressed closer, when the speed increases, respectively, further, allowing the price to gain weight and prevents from closing when the market noise. tp also moves higher when the speed changes. If necessary, you can enable the transfer func
RUL simple virtual lock
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of the Expert Advisor: You can trade with any strategies and any Expert Advisors, but there comes a time when trading comes to a standstill. All dogmas and rules are violated and you do not know what to do next. My hands drop and I want to take a break, but there are several thousand dollars at stake, which is so insulting to leave to the mercy of fate. You can of course just put a lock, go on vacation and then calmly sort everything out, and you can entrust all this to the adviser
Cm limit
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Strategy: A grid Expert Advisor that collects profit in any direction of price movement! We catch the initial price movement with stop orders. The exact guidance of the order is carried out by a trawl (pulling it up behind the price). Next, a grid of limit orders is placed at a specified distance (Step) from each other. Moreover, the distance is dynamic and can adjust to the market. The lot is set as a fixed or as a percentage (RiskPercent) of available funds.  The essence of the strategy is t
Insured Currency Basket
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor cannot be tested in the MT4 Strategy Tester! Only on MT5, so put it on a demo account and test it in real time or download the same version for MT5. The Expert Advisor trades on instruments with a high correlation. At the same time, it insures (hedges) each transaction is made at the expense of another instrument. The principle of insurance is that we buy one instrument, and sell the opposite one. Since pairs with a positive correlation always follow in the same direction, th
SL Stop Orders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
При старте советник выставляет два отложенных стоп ордера образовывая канал. Если один ордер срабатывает то второй переустанавливаем на его SL с увеличением лота. При срабатывании ТП советник начинает цикл с ноля. Оптимизируемые параметры: Объем ордеров (   Lot   ) нам нет смысла оптимизировать. Его проще сразу установить в соответствии с размером вашего депозита. Например для депозита менее 500 usd ставим минимальный лот 0,01 Размер прибавки лота (   Plus_Lot   ) ставим в зависимости от перво
News 21
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps i
ExpertTradePanel
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
It shows signals for all timeframes, and calculates the total percentage of the probability of price movement based on 63 signals. You can enable and disable various signals, entire timeframes and individual indicators. You can configure at what percentage the adviser will open positions himself. Or just trade in manual mode using it as an indicator. If the Trade button is pressed and the percentage in some direction has reached the set value, the Expert Advisor will open the corresponding posi
Expert BDT MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview.   The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency.   (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calcu
Cm Equity Tral
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
Это очень удобный и нужный инструмент для тех, кому некогда сидеть за монитором или если вы просто хотите при получении определенной прибыли, зафиксировать ее и закрыть все открытые ордера на счете. Советник полностью автоматический, но если Вы захотите вмешаться в его работу, то для этого есть кнопка Close. Кнопка «Close» позволяет закрыть все открытые на данный момент позиции. Настройки: Total_Profit_Start = 5000; //Сумма в USD от которой стартовать трал по Профиту Profit_Percent = 1; //% Пр
Expert NEWS
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps in
EA Hedging for MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
A trading robot based on the correlation of instruments is the safest strategy on the market! Advisor's Strategy:  We know that highly correlated currencies almost always behave in a mirror way. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal value. The Expert Advisor opens orders in the direction of currency convergence.  Further, when the total profit reaches CloseProfit (the value in the deposit currency at which all positions are closed), the ADVISER closes the
New Smarthedge
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (2)
Experts
The EA has the same trading principle as   SMARTHEDGE . We trade simultaneously on drum instruments with high correlation. Transactions made on one instrument compensate for the drawdown of transactions on the other instrument. Thus, we can trade fairly large volumes with relatively low risk. The principle of operation is clearly visible in the video below. In this expert Advisor, I tried to simplify the settings as much as possible, but left all the main functions from the early development. (
Bancomat
Vladimir Khlystov
4 (12)
Experts
The expert Advisor does not require configuration and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the expert Advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The trading principle is hedging (insurance of transactions). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not enter large drawdowns. The regulation of profitability is achieved through changes in the lot. The minimum recommended Deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. You can leave the oth
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
Rul HEDGE
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of strategy: The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total. Clearing (averaging) trades
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review