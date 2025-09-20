Solaris Imperium MT5

🌟 Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! 🌟

🚀 Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Solaris Imperium MT5, forget about stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit!

💡 Why Choose Solaris Imperium MT5?

  • 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on Your Side: 24/7 automated trading using neural networks and intelligent algorithms. Minimum risk, maximum efficiency!
  • 2️⃣ Flexibility in All Market Conditions: Solaris Imperium MT5 easily adapts to volatility and trend changes, delivering consistent results.
  • 3️⃣ New Order Filling Types:
    • Immediate or Cancel (IOC): Quickly executes available volume and cancels the remaining amount.
    • Fill or Kill (FOK): Executes the full order or cancels it completely.
    • Return: Unfilled volume is returned, allowing you to continue trading.
    • Book or Cancel (BOC): Places the order in the book without immediate execution.
  • 4️⃣ Smart Risk Management: With adaptive stop-loss and dynamic strategies, your capital is always well protected.
  • 5️⃣ Quick Start: All settings are ready — just install and start successful trading in minutes!

🔍 How Does It Work?

Solaris Imperium MT5 leverages the power of neural networks to forecast price movements and offers a reliable capital management system. Advanced algorithms help minimize risks even in unstable market conditions.

💻 What Do You Need to Get Started?

  • Currency Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD
  • Run the EA on: NZDCAD
  • Other pairs run automatically
  • Recommended broker: IC Markets
  • Account type: Raw Spread Account
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum initial deposit: $1500
  • Recommended deposit: $2000
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: Not mandatory, but recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation ✅

💡 Ready to Start? Install Solaris Imperium MT5 today and take your first step toward stable and profitable automated trading!

Contact Us

📧 If you have any questions, feel free to email us: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru

