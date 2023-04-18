Sydney MT5

Sydney is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict future market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY symbol. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, LSTM networks are particularly suitable for time series analysis as they are able to consider both short- and long-term historical data.

Note: This is a limited introductory offer: Only 1 of 10 copies of this EA will be sold at the current price. Next price: $799 The price of this EA will be increased steadily, to limit the number of users trading with this system. Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354516

Important: Please contact us directly through PM after you have purchased the product to receive additional information and extras.

Mechanics

This Expert Advisor can be used without martingale, smart recovery, grid trading, averaging or any other methods that may cause significant losses for inexperienced traders.

Every position has a fixed or trailing Take Profit and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values which were optimized for a prolonged backtesting period. There will always be a maximum of one open position at a time, except if you are using the recovery mode.

Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The network was trained to learn the historical market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY pair. However, you can always test and experiment with other currency pairs. You can use any timeframe chart, the EA with always be working in the same way.

Input Parameters

Dynamic lot (per 1000 balance) : Dynamically sets the lot size based on the current balance.

(Example: Dynamic lot 0.5 and an account balance of 1200 USD, the lot size of the trade will be 0.6. (0.5 * (1200/1000))

: Dynamically sets the lot size based on the current balance. (Example: Dynamic lot 0.5 and an account balance of 1200 USD, the lot size of the trade will be 0.6. (0.5 * (1200/1000)) Max Lot (absolute) : The maximum lot per trade. If the trade lot is calculated to be above this value, the lot size is automatically set equal to the max lot.

: The maximum lot per trade. If the trade lot is calculated to be above this value, the lot size is automatically set equal to the max lot. Take Profit Type : Type of the Take Profit method. Either fixed or trailing.

: Type of the Take Profit method. Either fixed or trailing. Take Profit (pips) : Sets the Take Profit value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.

: Sets the Take Profit value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value. Trailing Take Profit (pips) : Sets the Trailing Take Profit value in pips. Will be ignored if the Take Profit type is set to 'Fixed'. When the original Take Profit value is hit, the EA will create a trailing stop loss according to this value.

(Example: Take Profit at 6 pips and Trailing Take Profit at 4 pips, the trailing Stop Loss will be set to a profit of 2 pips as soon as a profit of 6 pips is reached.)

: Sets the Trailing Take Profit value in pips. Will be ignored if the Take Profit type is set to 'Fixed'. When the original Take Profit value is hit, the EA will create a trailing stop loss according to this value. (Example: Take Profit at 6 pips and Trailing Take Profit at 4 pips, the trailing Stop Loss will be set to a profit of 2 pips as soon as a profit of 6 pips is reached.) Stop Loss (pips) : Sets the Stop Loss value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.

: Sets the Stop Loss value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value. Max spread (points): Sets the maximum spread at which a trade will be executed. if the current spread exceeds this value, no trade will be executed.

Magic Number : EA identifier. When running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, this value should be changed for each instance

: EA identifier. When running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, this value should be changed for each instance Trade Comment : Comment that will be sent with your trades.

: Comment that will be sent with your trades. Show Info Panel: Show or hide the info panel on the chart.

Recovery Mode : Activate or deactivate recovery mode.

: Activate or deactivate recovery mode. Number of recovery trades : Maximum number of recovery trades that will be executed.

: Maximum number of recovery trades that will be executed. Start Recovery at Loss (pips) : Loss in pips at which the first recovery trade will be sent.

: Loss in pips at which the first recovery trade will be sent. Recovery Trades Distance (pips) : Distance in pips between the recovery trades.

: Distance in pips between the recovery trades. Recovery Profit Target (pips) : Profit Target for the recovery. Example: 0 would result in an attempt to break even.

: Profit Target for the recovery. Example: 0 would result in an attempt to break even. Recovery Lot percentage (%): Percentage of the original position size that will be used for each trade. Example: Original position lot size 5 and Recovery lot percentage 50 would result in recovery trades with 2.5 lot.

Recovery Mode - With recovery mode, you can attempt to recover a losing position automatically by opening additional trades to average down the take-profit value. Each recovery trade will bring the take profit closer to the current price while keeping the stop loss intact.

Trailing Profit Mode - With a trailing profit mode, you might be able to take advantage of large price movements in a favourable direction. This can also be used in conjunction with the recovery mode.

Static Mode - To use this EA with a fixed lot size, set the Max Lot value to your desired lot size. This will cap the calculated lot size at this value.

Backtest

During the development, this Neural Network was trained and tested for the backtesting period between 01.01.2010 and 15.03.2023 on 100% history quality data. Additionally, the EA was forward-tested until April 2023.

You can replicate the backtest results from the screenshots below by using the following backtest settings:

Symbol: GBPUSD or USDJPY

GBPUSD or USDJPY Timeframe: Any

Any Modelling: Minimum 'Every Tick' is recommended if you are testing with trailing profit or recovery mode. Otherwise '1-minute OHLC' is sufficient.

Minimum 'Every Tick' is recommended if you are testing with trailing profit or recovery mode. Otherwise '1-minute OHLC' is sufficient. Deposit: Minimum 100 is recommended

Minimum 100 is recommended Account type: Any, with a minimum spread (preferably ECN/Raw)

Any, with a minimum spread (preferably ECN/Raw) Leverage: Any

If you have any questions or need help with setting the Expert Advisor up, please do not hesitate to contact us through PM. We will always try to reply as quickly as possible.

Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.