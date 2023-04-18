Sydney MT5

3.26

Sydney is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict future market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY symbol. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, LSTM networks are particularly suitable for time series analysis as they are able to consider both short- and long-term historical data.

Note: This is a limited introductory offer: Only 1 of 10 copies of this EA will be sold at the current price. Next price: $799

The price of this EA will be increased steadily, to limit the number of users trading with this system.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354516

Important: Please contact us directly through PM after you have purchased the product to receive additional information and extras.


Mechanics

This Expert Advisor can be used without martingale, smart recovery, grid trading, averaging or any other methods that may cause significant losses for inexperienced traders.

Every position has a fixed or trailing Take Profit and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values which were optimized for a prolonged backtesting period. There will always be a maximum of one open position at a time, except if you are using the recovery mode.


Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The network was trained to learn the historical market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY pair. However, you can always test and experiment with other currency pairs. You can use any timeframe chart, the EA with always be working in the same way.


Input Parameters

Trade Settings
  • Dynamic lot (per 1000 balance): Dynamically sets the lot size based on the current balance.
    (Example: Dynamic lot 0.5 and an account balance of 1200 USD, the lot size of the trade will be 0.6. (0.5 * (1200/1000))
  • Max Lot (absolute): The maximum lot per trade. If the trade lot is calculated to be above this value, the lot size is automatically set equal to the max lot.
  • Take Profit Type: Type of the Take Profit method. Either fixed or trailing.
  • Take Profit (pips): Sets the Take Profit value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.
  • Trailing Take Profit (pips): Sets the Trailing Take Profit value in pips. Will be ignored if the Take Profit type is set to 'Fixed'. When the original Take Profit value is hit, the EA will create a trailing stop loss according to this value.
    (Example: Take Profit at 6 pips and Trailing Take Profit at 4 pips, the trailing Stop Loss will be set to a profit of 2 pips as soon as a profit of 6 pips is reached.)
  • Stop Loss (pips): Sets the Stop Loss value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.
  • Max spread (points): Sets the maximum spread at which a trade will be executed. if the current spread exceeds this value, no trade will be executed.
General Settings
  • Magic Number: EA identifier. When running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, this value should be changed for each instance
  • Trade Comment: Comment that will be sent with your trades.
  • Show Info Panel: Show or hide the info panel on the chart.
Recovery Settings
  • Recovery Mode: Activate or deactivate recovery mode.
  • Number of recovery trades: Maximum number of recovery trades that will be executed.
  • Start Recovery at Loss (pips): Loss in pips at which the first recovery trade will be sent.
  • Recovery Trades Distance (pips): Distance in pips between the recovery trades.
  • Recovery Profit Target (pips): Profit Target for the recovery. Example: 0 would result in an attempt to break even.
  • Recovery Lot percentage (%): Percentage of the original position size that will be used for each trade. Example: Original position lot size 5 and Recovery lot percentage 50 would result in recovery trades with 2.5 lot.

Recovery Mode - With recovery mode, you can attempt to recover a losing position automatically by opening additional trades to average down the take-profit value. Each recovery trade will bring the take profit closer to the current price while keeping the stop loss intact.

Trailing Profit Mode - With a trailing profit mode, you might be able to take advantage of large price movements in a favourable direction. This can also be used in conjunction with the recovery mode.

Static Mode - To use this EA with a fixed lot size, set the Max Lot value to your desired lot size. This will cap the calculated lot size at this value.


Backtest

During the development, this Neural Network was trained and tested for the backtesting period between 01.01.2010 and 15.03.2023 on 100% history quality data. Additionally, the EA was forward-tested until April 2023.

You can replicate the backtest results from the screenshots below by using the following backtest settings:

  • Symbol: GBPUSD or USDJPY
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Modelling: Minimum 'Every Tick' is recommended if you are testing with trailing profit or recovery mode. Otherwise '1-minute OHLC' is sufficient.
  • Deposit: Minimum 100 is recommended
  • Account type: Any, with a minimum spread (preferably ECN/Raw)
  • Leverage: Any

If you have any questions or need help with setting the Expert Advisor up, please do not hesitate to contact us through PM. We will always try to reply as quickly as possible.


Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.

Reviews 19
Edwin Kurniawan
569
Edwin Kurniawan 2025.03.10 02:13 
 

after almost a year with testing. I can say this EA performs well under small TP and SL.

Alex Lik Man Lo
592
Alex Lik Man Lo 2023.07.06 20:13 
 

I have been using this EA for more than a month, it doesn’t trade a lot, but when it does, it will always give me profit. Ruben is very responsive to questions and will provide answers promptly. Top product and top seller!

Trader Slatt
107
Trader Slatt 2023.05.06 20:01 
 

13% profit in one week I am giving 5 stars right now. I'll vote again for the future.

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Edwin Kurniawan
569
Edwin Kurniawan 2025.03.10 02:13 
 

after almost a year with testing. I can say this EA performs well under small TP and SL.

pchui38
247
pchui38 2024.06.09 10:58 
 

After the extensive test of the author's EAs, I now submit my final recession. In the beginning, all EA's performed well, it wasn't traded often, but then with good success. Unfortunately, it has happened so far on all EA's, Sydney and Rome, that the trading account had a total loss. This is partly due to the recovery mode, which is just a grid system, and partly because the EA simply chooses the wrong entry in rare cases. This has also been seen very well in the programmer's signals. Thus, all profits that were built up in places over weeks and months were wiped out with just one trade. In the long run I can therefore not in good conscience recommend these EAs, be it SYDNEY or ROME. Even with the very promising back tests and the signals, this strategy remains very questionable and will not lead to the desired success in the long term. I bought the EA's and tested them on small accounts as well. Each of these accounts went into total loss over time. Even without the recovery mode, the strategy will lead to a loss over time, since it takes 13 to 20 trades that have to be closed in profit to compensate for the loss. However, it turns out that the EA, no matter which one, does not create it. What I personally find very outrageous, it should be mentioned here, is that the author immediately deletes the live signal in the event of a large loss. This completely destroys trust in the author and the EA. You do not do something like that. In addition, I unfortunately have to say that quite a few bad EA's have been offered here on MQL5 lately. Finding a good one takes a lot of time and nerves. Please keep your eyes open and see exactly what you are getting for an EA.

Tomislav Braz
455
Tomislav Braz 2023.07.22 11:51 
 

Negative review. Very rarely trades and then a big loss despite the Recovery mode option being turned on.

Snowflake Trading
692
Wilhelm Alexander Rettig 2023.07.08 09:52 
 

After the extensive test of the author's EAs, I now submit my final recession. In the beginning, all EA's performed well, it wasn't traded often, but then with good success. Unfortunately, it has happened so far on all EA's, Rio, Sydney and Rome, that the trading account had a total loss. This is partly due to the recovery mode, which is just a grid system, and partly because the EA simply chooses the wrong entry in rare cases. This has also been seen very well in the programmer's signals. Thus, all profits that were built up in places over weeks and months were wiped out with just one trade. In the long run I can therefore not in good conscience recommend these EAs, be it RIO, SYDNEY or ROME. Even with the very promising back tests and the signals, this strategy remains very questionable and will not lead to the desired success in the long term. I bought the EA's and tested them on small accounts as well. Each of these accounts went into total loss over time. Even without the recovery mode, the strategy will lead to a loss over time, since it takes 13 to 20 trades that have to be closed in profit to compensate for the loss. However, it turns out that the EA, no matter which one, does not create it. What I personally find very outrageous, it should be mentioned here, is that the author immediately deletes the live signal in the event of a large loss. This completely destroys trust in the author and the EA. You do not do something like that. In addition, I unfortunately have to say that quite a few bad EA's have been offered here on MQL5 lately. Finding a good one takes a lot of time and nerves. Please keep your eyes open and see exactly what you are getting for an EA.

Alex Lik Man Lo
592
Alex Lik Man Lo 2023.07.06 20:13 
 

I have been using this EA for more than a month, it doesn’t trade a lot, but when it does, it will always give me profit. Ruben is very responsive to questions and will provide answers promptly. Top product and top seller!

Christian Jordan
589
Christian Jordan 2023.05.31 19:07 
 

After the extensive test of the author's EAs, I now submit my final recession. In the beginning, all EA's performed well, it wasn't traded often, but then with good success. Unfortunately, it has happened so far on all EA's, Sydney and Rome, that the trading account had a total loss. This is partly due to the recovery mode, which is just a grid system, and partly because the EA simply chooses the wrong entry in rare cases. This has also been seen very well in the programmer's signals. Thus, all profits that were built up in places over weeks and months were wiped out with just one trade. In the long run I can therefore not in good conscience recommend these EAs, be it SYDNEY or ROME. Even with the very promising back tests and the signals, this strategy remains very questionable and will not lead to the desired success in the long term. I bought the EA's and tested them on small accounts as well. Each of these accounts went into total loss over time. Even without the recovery mode, the strategy will lead to a loss over time, since it takes 13 to 20 trades that have to be closed in profit to compensate for the loss. However, it turns out that the EA, no matter which one, does not create it. What I personally find very outrageous, it should be mentioned here, is that the author immediately deletes the live signal in the event of a large loss. This completely destroys trust in the author and the EA. You do not do something like that. In addition, I unfortunately have to say that quite a few bad EA's have been offered here on MQL5 lately. Finding a good one takes a lot of time and nerves. Please keep your eyes open and see exactly what you are getting for an EA.

bl4de
361
bl4de 2023.05.12 13:14 
 

2 weeks and only 2 trades and they where 2 losses . not good ea at all more money waisted this ea needs fixing . and some reviews are just bull shit lies !!

Benjamin Sanchez Parra
1304
Benjamin Sanchez Parra 2023.05.09 20:45 
 

UNA ESTAFA DE ASESOR EXPERTO SOLICITO REEMBOLSO POR LA COMPRA

Trader Slatt
107
Trader Slatt 2023.05.06 20:01 
 

13% profit in one week I am giving 5 stars right now. I'll vote again for the future.

Sujeet Kumar
165
Sujeet Kumar 2023.05.06 05:14 
 

4 to 6 USD profit and 110 USD Loss, very Less signal, after one month of profit i get a stop loss of 110 USD, All profit becomes Zero in one trade. Risk: Reward= 1:20

Byron
721
Byron 2023.05.03 10:23 
 

I purchased the EA after reading good reviews and testing it. Now I'm sure that this EA doesn't use any artificial intelligence (AI). It's just an icon and some text in the description. Take Profit is at 6 pips and is acting as a Trailing Stop, but Stop Loss at 69 pips is just ''crazy'' huge SL. Today, the robot closed some losing positions. He uses a Grid strategy, and max as 100 lots scares me a lot because there may come a time when EA starts adding positions to make up for lost positions, and it could reach 100.00 lots and wipe out my account. It's very dangerous. I will update the information from time to time, but for now I am very unhappy because it is not AI but a regular grid that has added more lots after losing positions, SL that doesn't translate into risk management, and I don't see any profitable positions, only losing ones. I wanted to try your Rio MT5 too, but I'm pretty sure that is not AI, no thanks. you also mentioned that if I added an review, you would receive Price Indicator DNA for free, so I am not surprised by the positive review you have added, and you also send clients to the broker via your ''referral links'' you mentioned me on private message when i asked for settings and with these i assuming you earn commission from recommended clients..

Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
39269
Reply from developer Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles 2023.05.03 10:46
Hello Byron, thank you for your review. We would like to address some of your concerns here. - All entries made by the EA are determined by an LSTM Recurrent Neural Network. To the user, these positions will obviously look the same as any other trades. We do not understand what you would expect them to look like.
- The Trailing Take Profit feature enables the EA to close positions with much more than 6 pips profit on average. Therefore, we believe the risk/reward ratio is reasonable.
- The Max Lot and the number of recovery trades are parameters you can MODIFY. You will always have full control over how large you allow your position to become.
- Since the 'Recovery Profit Target' and the 'Trailing Take Profit' parameters are both set to 4 by default, it can be the case that the EA closes a position just at breakeven and there will be a MINOR loss because you will have to account for commissions and potential swaps. - You bought the EA yesterday, and since then there was only one trade which closed at break-even as you can see from our signal.
- You have stated that you have tested the EA before your purchase. However, all the things you mentioned are fully available to you during testing. If you would not have felt comfortable with the risk/reward ratio, for example, you would not have bought the product. - We have every reason to believe that you are affiliated with another seller on MQL5 and attempting to sabotage our rating with your negative review after just one trade that closed at breakeven.
Kam Tung Kwok
357
Kam Tung Kwok 2023.05.01 17:20 
 

Looks promising

GOEXPERT
1461
GOEXPERT 2023.04.25 15:23 
 

Good EA!

Marco Monceri
418
Marco Monceri 2023.04.24 13:42 
 

I made a comparison and the backtests published by the author are authentic, plus the operations performed in the published signal are the same as in the backtests, it gives me hope! today I start it live with a slightly lower risk than the standard. the author available and ready to help... i share MYFXBOOK SIGNAL: https://www.myfxbook.com/members/MarcoMonceri/sydney-12/10134660

Wei Cheng Wang
368
Wei Cheng Wang 2023.04.22 02:32 
 

as good as rio mt5

Luc Damboise
185
Luc Damboise 2023.04.22 00:31 
 

I recommend. Great precision and good positions.

rise9494
178
rise9494 2023.04.21 15:27 
 

Back tests look good. Running on Sim now. Need tight spreads to make it work.

Hugo L
122
Hugo L 2023.04.21 14:26 
 

Another profitable and good EA from the author, excellent support.

Yurii Horodetskyi
425
Yurii Horodetskyi 2023.04.19 11:52 
 

I recommend

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