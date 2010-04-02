The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points.





Functionality:

1. Basic strategy:

- The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.

- Trade opening:

- Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving average from bottom to top.

- Sell: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow one from top to bottom.

- Closing of deals is carried out on the established levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit.





2. Customizable parameters:

- Periods of moving averages (FastMA and SlowMA).

- Lot size for trades.

- Analysis timeframe.

- Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in points.

- Risk percentage of the deposit for automatic calculation of the lot size.





3. Risk management:

- The built-in risk management algorithm calculates the lot size based on the risk percentage of the deposit and the distance to the Stop Loss level.

- This allows you to minimize risks and adapt your strategy to the current account size.





4. Working with indicators:

- Standard MetaTrader indicators are used to plot moving averages, which ensures stable and fast operation.





5. Automatic execution:

- The Expert Advisor independently monitors the market changes, calculates entry and exit points





Translated with DeepL.com (free version)