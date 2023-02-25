Edge EA Pro MT5
- Experts
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Aleksandr ZheltikovHello , let's get acquainted . My name is Alexander.
Summary:
- Version: 4.21
- Updated: 9 November 2023
- Activations: 12
Proper GMT setting: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751952
The price of the advisor for last few users is 599$, the next price is 799$, I would like to emphasize that the price increase reflects the value of my services.
Edge EA Pro MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94515?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Advantages:
- The advisor works only in certain evenings, when the volatility of the market declines (Read more about GMT time settings in my blog).
- Edge is a fully automated trading system that uses a combination of technical indicators, price action analysis, wave analysis and market pattern analysis throughout the day using Fibonacci areas to identify trading opportunities and execute trades.
- In addition to using neural networks, Edge also applies wave analysis and full-day market pattern analysis using Fibonacci areas.
- Edge analyzes these areas using machine learning algorithms to identify trading opportunities and make informed trading decisions.
- Working pairs XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Recommended account type – any account type
- Leverage - any leverage is ok, even 1:20
- Working Timeframe: M1
- Minimum deposit: $100
- VPS is recommended
Features:
- Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Spread and slippage control
- Smart risk control module
Past results are no guarantee of future results. It is always advisable to do your own research and understand how an advisor works before using it.
This EA works on a real account just like when I tested it through the demo version. It's been 14 days on the real account and all successful trades so far. The author is always helpful and answers every question in a very short time. Great service, I am very satisfied.