Edge EA Pro MT5

4.67
Edge is a fully automated trading system that finds trading opportunities and places trades by combining technical indicators, price action analysis, wave analysis and all-day market pattern analysis using Fibonacci areas. Based on historical market data, the system's thinly layered multilayer neural network is trained to identify patterns and relationships that can be used to predict future price movements. The neural network processes various inputs, including price data, technical indicators, and market sentiment, through a series of hidden layers to create an output signal. The output signal passes through a thin layer that corrects activations before reaching the final output layer. The final output layer receives the output signal after passing through the thin layer that corrects activations. A binary signal indicating whether to buy or sell a particular currency pair is the output signal of the network. Edge uses wave analysis with artificial intelligence in addition to neural networks and analysis of market patterns throughout the day using Fibonacci areas. A technical analysis technique called wave analysis looks for patterns in price movements and uses those patterns to predict future price movements.

Proper GMT setting: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751952

The price of the advisor for last few users is 599$, the next price is 799$, I would like to emphasize that the price increase reflects the value of my services.

Edge EA Pro MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94515?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Advantages:

  1. The advisor works only in certain evenings, when the volatility of the market declines (Read more about GMT time settings in my blog).
  2. Edge is a fully automated trading system that uses a combination of technical indicators, price action analysis, wave analysis and market pattern analysis throughout the day using Fibonacci areas to identify trading opportunities and execute trades.
  3. In addition to using neural networks, Edge also applies wave analysis and full-day market pattern analysis using Fibonacci areas.
  4.  Edge analyzes these areas using machine learning algorithms to identify trading opportunities and make informed trading decisions. 

  • Working pairs XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Recommended account type – any account type
  • Leverage - any leverage is ok, even 1:20
  • Working Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • VPS is recommended

Features:

  • Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position 
  • Spread and slippage control 
  • Smart risk control module


Past results are no guarantee of future results. It is always advisable to do your own research and understand how an advisor works before using it.



Reviews 5
Tomislav Braz
455
Tomislav Braz 2023.03.21 00:04 
 

This EA works on a real account just like when I tested it through the demo version. It's been 14 days on the real account and all successful trades so far. The author is always helpful and answers every question in a very short time. Great service, I am very satisfied.

oto moto
305
oto moto 2023.03.15 12:47 
 

Stable profit. Success with this EA depends on two conditions: 1. Choose a Good Broker. 2.Risk management. Alexander is always ready to answer questions.

yamada9761
121
yamada9761 2024.02.28 04:34 
 

It's a great EA. I would be happy if you could add the functions of buying only, selling only, and both using parameters as additional functions.

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yamada9761
121
yamada9761 2024.02.28 04:34 
 

It's a great EA. I would be happy if you could add the functions of buying only, selling only, and both using parameters as additional functions.

scythe000
216
scythe000 2023.03.29 14:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tomislav Braz
455
Tomislav Braz 2023.03.21 00:04 
 

This EA works on a real account just like when I tested it through the demo version. It's been 14 days on the real account and all successful trades so far. The author is always helpful and answers every question in a very short time. Great service, I am very satisfied.

MD
696
MD 2023.03.16 06:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

oto moto
305
oto moto 2023.03.15 12:47 
 

Stable profit. Success with this EA depends on two conditions: 1. Choose a Good Broker. 2.Risk management. Alexander is always ready to answer questions.

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