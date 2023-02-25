Edge EA Pro MT5

Proper GMT setting: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751952 The price of the advisor for last few users is 599$, the next price is 799$, I would like to emphasize that the price increase reflects the value of my services.

Edge is a fully automated trading system that finds trading opportunities and places trades by combining technical indicators, price action analysis, wave analysis and all-day market pattern analysis using Fibonacci areas. Based on historical market data, the system's thinly layered multilayer neural network is trained to identify patterns and relationships that can be used to predict future price movements. The neural network processes various inputs, including price data, technical indicators, and market sentiment, through a series of hidden layers to create an output signal. The output signal passes through a thin layer that corrects activations before reaching the final output layer. The final output layer receives the output signal after passing through the thin layer that corrects activations. A binary signal indicating whether to buy or sell a particular currency pair is the output signal of the network. Edge uses wave analysis with artificial intelligence in addition to neural networks and analysis of market patterns throughout the day using Fibonacci areas. A technical analysis technique called wave analysis looks for patterns in price movements and uses those patterns to predict future price movements.