DS Gold Robot MT5

4.31

Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with XAUUSD pairs. With its advanced analytical capabilities, DS Gold Robot constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends, patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from Monday to Friday and all positions are secured with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break Even, as well as additional security (max loss, max dd%) and also Recovery System. With this robot, you will be able also to generate good cashback (many websites offer the option and you recovery part of spread that you pay for broker) from your account, generating additional income in this way. The robot has a MaxOrders function that controls the number of positions, by default, it is set to 5, but it can be adjusted to any number, for example, setting it to 1 will make the robot open only one position.To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions have been set to default, the only parameter that needs to be changed is the lot size. The DS Gold Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price is $599 valid until 26 December 2025. The price without a discount is $1299.

After purchasing or renting the DS Gold, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: Bitcoin Robot Grid, Gold Indicator, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Features:
  • Accessible price
  • Compatible with all brokers
  • The popular currency pair, XAUUSD
  • Maximum number of open positions per day
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only one parameter must be changed
  • Private group with excellent support that will help you at every step
  • Panel showing forex calendar, daily pips, daily profits, current market session, and more...
  • All positions are protected by an automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, and Break Even
  • Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided for free

Parameters:

  • Lots - the lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default
  • Stop Loss - is set as default
  • Breakeven - is set as default
  • Trailing Stop - is set as default
  • Maximum daily drawdown %
  • News filter - report for USD currency
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • Gold trend - function checking the long trend on the XAUUSD pair
  • Max orders per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA
  • Trading days - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Friday
  • Max split orders - you can change the 5 positions to other value for example 1-2-3-4
  • OCO Mode, for clients who do not use a Hedging account or have accounts with US brokers
  • Volume Filter - checks market volume in real time to avoid opening a position in a shallow market
  • Totalprofit - an additional parameter if you want EA to close positions based on the profit given in currency rather than Take Profit
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the Broker's history and make it unique, simply change the magic number and trade comment
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the XAUUSD, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default.
  • DS Gold Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:10 up to 1:1000. 

    Information:

    • Pair: XAUUSD
    • Timeframe: M5
    • Minimum lots: 0.01
    • Platform: MetaTrader 5
    • Minimum deposit: 1000
    • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
    • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

    Updates:
    The current version of this robot is 7.2. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

    Price:
    The robot costs $599, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. We provide excellent support through all the steps.

    Reviews 33
    Esting Alexis Puerta Perez
    141
    Esting Alexis Puerta Perez 2025.12.05 13:14 
     

    I've been using the DS GOLD EA for a week and have had good results. I've followed the instructions in the manual and when I have any doubts I consult support. Otherwise, the DS GOLD EA has performed well.

    BlueSky-Design
    148
    BlueSky-Design 2025.10.06 11:57 
     

    I’m very happy with the DS system — its performance has been excellent! Even when gold is extremely volatile and moving strongly in one direction, the system remains solid and reliable.

    DREAMINGGH
    84
    DREAMINGGH 2025.09.09 15:59 
     

    I have been using this ea for a few weeks now and can say it does what it says. understanding is needed on the time setting and making sure you are using the right time frame too. great support too.

    Reply to review