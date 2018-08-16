Open Season

  • Experts
  • Philipp Shvetsov
    Philipp Shvetsov

    Philipp Shvetsov

    I'm a Materials Engineering student at McGill University. I became interested in markets at the age of 16 and have been trading them for the past year. I use multiple trading styles to fit my schedule, be it intraday, daily or weekly.
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 16 August 2018
  • Activations: 5

Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns.

  • The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts
  • Every trade is protected by a stop loss
  • In-built time filter
  • Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style
  • Two trade management techniques
  • The EA does not use a Martingale system
  • The EA does not use Hedging, and complies to FIFO rules

Minimum Account requirement can be as low as 100$ for use with fixed lots, however, 500$ is the minimum requirement to use dynamic risk and inter-trade scaling effectively.

Open Season does not require any optimization.

Open Season works with well with most execution speeds and brokers. Minimal spread is preferred but not necessary. (ECN & VPS are preferred but not necessary).

Trading on Live Accounts

This EA is designed to last. It works best in downtrends and under fearful market conditions, however it can function in all conditions. That being said there will be drawdowns, as with every system. However, with a properly sized account, sensible risk and a diversified portfolio the drawdowns should be minimal.


Strategies

Position Sizing Techniques:

  1. Inter-Trade Scaling: Open Season uses price action and previous trades to detect if we are in a downtrend and increases/decreases lot sizes accordingly.
  2. Fixed Lots: You may fix the trading size to suit your account size or trading needs.
  3. Risk Settings: You can adjust the risk of 3 subsets of trades

Trade Management:

  1. Normal: No take profit is set; you may close the trade at any time or allow the EA close the trade at an optimized time before the Asian Open. Smart move to break-even levels are automatically enabled.
  2. Safe Take Profit: A take profit calculated based off of intra-day volatility is automatically calculated and set. Smart move to break-even levels are automatically enabled.


Parameters

  • Magic Number - Use this to set the Magic Number to track trades made by Open Season.
  • SafeTakeProfit - True activates SafeTakeProfit & False deactivates
  • SafeTrade - True activates SafeTrade & False deactivates
  • TradeMonday - True allows trading to occur on Monday
  • TradeWednesday - True allows trading to occur on Wednesday
  • Trade Only Fixed lots - True activates Fixed Lot trading & False deactivates
  • Fixed Lot Amount - Enter the amount in Lots that you would like to trade: eg. 0.01
  • Activate Inter-Trade Scaling - True activates Inter-Trade Scaling & False deactivates
  • StopLossMultiplier - This value directly affects stop loss distance, a larger StopLossMultiplier increases Stop Loss distance
  • Slippage in points - This value indicated the allowed slippage in points
  • TimeOffset - This value must be input for Open Season to work, please find the time difference between your broker and GMT. EG: EUROPE (1), EST (-5) INCLUDE THE MINUS
  • LASTCALL - Trade signals after this time are considered false and are not acted upon
  • DAYCLOSE - Trades are closed at this time if they have not been already
  • Risk1 - % Balance risk on high probability trades 1 = approx. 1% 70%+ win (Based on Backtests)
  • Risk2 - % Balance risk on medium probability trades 1 = 1% 60%+ win (Based on Backtests)
  • Risk3 - % Balance risk on medium - low probability trades 1 = 1% 50%+ win (Based on Backtests)

Inter-trade scaling will change %balance risked depending on market conditions. A value of 1 = 1% per trade over time.

Do not hesitate to contact me if you are having trouble finding the correct TimeOffset, or are experiencing any other issues.

Presets are available in the Comments page.

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PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (24)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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