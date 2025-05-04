Breakout Master EA MT5
- Experts
- Duy Van Nguy
- Version: 2.9
- Updated: 2 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Breakout Master EA is a fully automated trading system designed to identify breakout setups across multiple timeframes, including smaller intraday ranges. It offers configurable parameters, clear entry logic, and integrated risk management features.
IMPORTANT ! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.
Recommendations :
- Currency pair: XAUUSD ( Gold )
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $500
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
- VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
After using the bot for a full month, I can confidently say it’s worth every dollar. I made $1,300 in profit with simple, consistent trading. The bot is powerful, stable, and truly delivers. Also, the developer is a respectful and supportive person, I truly appreciate his work and hope he continues to succeed.