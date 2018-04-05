MACD Expert Advisor MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The MACD Expert Advisor uses the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It can be used alongside other EAs.
Please do your own backtesting to test on specific market conditions.
[General Settings]
- Fixed Lot Size
- Use Dynamic Lot Size
- Risk (%)
- Use Moving Average Confirmation
- Maximum Open Positions
- Maximum Spread
- Chart Comment
- Magic Number
- Time Frame
- Fast Length
- Slow Length
- Source
- Signal Smoothing
[Moving Average Settings ]
- Time Frame
- Length
- Offset
- Method
[Take Profit Settings]
- Use Take Profit
- Fixed Take Profit
- Dynamic Take Profit
- Risk/Reward Ratio
[Stop Loss Settings]
- Use Stop Loss
- Fixed Stop Loss (in Pips)
- Use Dynamic Stop Loss
- Dynamic Stop Loss Range
- Dynamic Stop Loss Buffer (in Pips)
- Use Trailing Stop
- Trailing Stop Range
- Trailing Stop Buffer (in Pips)
- Minimum Stop Loss (in Pips)
[Time Settings]
- Use Specific Time to Trade
- Trading Start (Hour)
- Trading Start (Minute)
- Trading End (Hour)
- Trading End (Minute)
- Close All Positions on End of Day
- End of Day (Hour)
- End of Day (Minute)