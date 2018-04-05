MACD Expert Advisor MT5

The MACD Expert Advisor uses the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It can be used alongside other EAs.

Please do your own backtesting to test on specific market conditions.

[General Settings]

Fixed Lot Size

Use Dynamic Lot Size

Risk (%)

Use Moving Average Confirmation

Maximum Open Positions

Maximum Spread

Chart Comment

Magic Number

Time Frame

Fast Length

Slow Length

Source

Signal Smoothing

[Moving Average Settings ]

Time Frame

Length

Offset

Method

[Take Profit Settings]

Use Take Profit

Fixed Take Profit

Dynamic Take Profit

Risk/Reward Ratio

[Stop Loss Settings]

Use Stop Loss

Fixed Stop Loss (in Pips)

Use Dynamic Stop Loss

Dynamic Stop Loss Range

Dynamic Stop Loss Buffer (in Pips)

Use Trailing Stop

Trailing Stop Range

Trailing Stop Buffer (in Pips)

Minimum Stop Loss (in Pips)

[Time Settings]

Use Specific Time to Trade

Trading Start (Hour)

Trading Start (Minute)

Trading End (Hour)

Trading End (Minute)

Close All Positions on End of Day

End of Day (Hour)

End of Day (Minute)



