BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5

Introducing BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,  BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends.

Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror

  • Low Drawdown
    One of the standout features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror EA is its ability to maintain low drawdown levels.
  • Good Profit Factor
    The EA is designed for high-performance trading, offering a good profit factor. However, it does not guarantee profitability, as market conditions may vary over time.
  • Strong Trading Logic
    The EA employs a robust and effective trading strategy that not only focuses on profitability but also minimizes risks through its well-defined logic.
  • Easy to use
    With simple setting, this EA is accessible for traders of all experience levels.
  • Fully Automated
    BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror eliminates the need for constant monitoring of the markets by fully automating the trading process.
  • Risk-Aware Strategy
    With no dangerous trading strategies employed, BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror focuses on capital preservation, making it a safer option for traders wary of high-risk trading approaches.

Technical Specifications

  • Supported Instruments: NAS100/NASDAQ
  • Recommended Timeframe: M1-H1 (the higher the timeframe = the lower the drawdown)
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Optimal Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:1000
NOTE : For broker that using Digits = 2 in the specification (like Exness) you should to adjust SL-TP-and trailing, add more 0. Recomended to use Digits = 1 broker (easy setup)






REMINDER!!

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Please trade responsibly. Using this EA may cause you to lose real money.
Test throughly with a demo account and never leave an EA without monitoring and supervision on a Live account.

