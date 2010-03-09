BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
- Experts
- Sakhid Ngabduloh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
Introducing BabaYaga : Nasdaq Conqueror — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights, BabaYaga : Nasdaq Conqueror delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends.
Features of BabaYaga : Nasdaq Conqueror
- Low Drawdown
One of the standout features of BabaYaga : Nasdaq Conqueror EA is its ability to maintain low drawdown levels.
- Good Profit Factor
The EA is designed for high-performance trading, offering a good profit factor. However, it does not guarantee profitability, as market conditions may vary over time.
- Strong Trading Logic
The EA employs a robust and effective trading strategy that not only focuses on profitability but also minimizes risks through its well-defined logic.
- Easy to use
With simple setting, this EA is accessible for traders of all experience levels.
- Fully Automated
BabaYaga : Nasdaq Conqueror eliminates the need for constant monitoring of the markets by fully automating the trading process.
- Risk-Aware Strategy
With no dangerous trading strategies employed, BabaYaga : Nasdaq Conqueror focuses on capital preservation, making it a safer option for traders wary of high-risk trading approaches.
Technical Specifications
- Supported Instruments: NAS100/NASDAQ
- Recommended Timeframe: M1-H1 (the higher the timeframe = the lower the drawdown)
- Minimum Deposit: $100
- Optimal Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
- Leverage: 1:30 to 1:1000
REMINDER!!
Please trade responsibly. Using this EA may cause you to lose real money.
Test throughly with a demo account and never leave an EA without monitoring and supervision on a Live account.