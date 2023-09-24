BoomCrash CheatCode EA Mt5

5

BoomCrash CheatCode EA MT5

BoomCrash CheatCode EA MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for selected Boom and Crash synthetic index markets. It uses rule-based technical confirmations to automate entries and trade management according to the user's settings.

Main features

  • Designed for selected Boom and Crash synthetic indices.
  • Combines multiple technical confirmation conditions.
  • Configurable trade-management parameters.
  • Can be tested in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before use.

Recommended use

Before using the EA on a live account, test it on historical data and a demo account. Adjust settings carefully for the instrument, account size, and personal risk tolerance. Monitor the EA during operation and avoid using excessive lot sizes.

Important risk notice

This product is not financial advice. Automated trading involves risk, including drawdown and possible loss of capital. Market conditions can change, and results can vary.

Support is provided through MQL5 Market comments or MQL5 private messages.

Reviews 5
DisP
63
DisP 2024.02.05 16:33 
 

Very good EA

Rafael Jose Bricexxo Martinez
141
Rafael Jose Bricexxo Martinez 2023.11.12 14:30 
 

Testing on demo, working very well...

MUSTEENE
108
MUSTEENE 2023.10.19 14:36 
 

This EA is just superb. I tested it on demo account and the result was profitable all through. I will deploy it to my real account.

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DisP
63
DisP 2024.02.05 16:33 
 

Very good EA

Rafael Jose Bricexxo Martinez
141
Rafael Jose Bricexxo Martinez 2023.11.12 14:30 
 

Testing on demo, working very well...

MUSTEENE
108
MUSTEENE 2023.10.19 14:36 
 

This EA is just superb. I tested it on demo account and the result was profitable all through. I will deploy it to my real account.

[Deleted] 2023.10.02 20:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gloria Sarpong
10097
Gloria Sarpong 2023.09.28 16:54 
 

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