Gartley Projections D
- Indicators
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Oleksandr MedviedievThe best decision I made after retirement?
-- stop making decisions
-- start doing something completely useless
NO FLIGHT PLAN
https://fotodumky.com/f/no-flight-plan/
- Version: 3.55
- Updated: 8 December 2025
- Activations: 20
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ("Profits in the Stock Market", 1935г).
It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings).
Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the arrow permanently remains on the chart.
NOTE: 2-3 and more arrows in a row - this is changing market conditions, NOT redraw.
The total number of patterns is 85 (including Gartley-222 and Gartley-222WS, the full list is available at the link to drive.google in the Comments section). Only the latest identified pattern is filled with a solid color among all identified patterns.
Parameters
- DrawPatterns (true/false) - draw a pattern with a solid color
- ProjectionD_Mode (true/false) - mode for defining the D-point as a projection in perspective
- Patterns_Fractal_Bars - the number of the working timeframe bars, during which the latest identified pattern point must remain fixed for it to be considered a formed fractal (an arrow appears on the chart)
- Patterns_Deviation - allowed percentage deviation from the reference values of side proportions in a pattern (allowed value range)
- Patterns_XA_MinLength_Bars - the minimum allowed number of bars on the initial segment XA
- Patterns_XA_MinHeight_Points - the minimum allowed size of the initial segment XA in points
- ZigZag_Depth - parameter of the ZigZag indicator
- ZigZag_Deviation - parameter of the ZigZag indicator
- ZigZag_Backstep - parameter of the ZigZag indicator
- ShowInfo (true/false) - display the list of identified patterns at the left side of the chart
- PrintInfo (true/false) - print the information to the log
For clarity and better practical use, I prefer to split all harmonic patterns into 12 groups:
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Golden-Ratio – classic Fibonacci symmetry
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Moderate-Retracement – shallow B-point pullbacks
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Deep-Retracement – deep B-point retracements
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Extreme-Extension – stretched BD/XB extensions
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Reciprocal-Structure – mirror-symmetric AC legs
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Shark-Family – specific 0.752 / 1.373 AC ratios
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Anti-Patterns – inverse-logic harmonic structures
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Extreme-Expansion – oversized XB or XD legs
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Special-Symmetry – BD ≈ XD proportional symmetry
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Balanced-Complex – multi-condition blended ratios
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BG-Series – XB=0.507, XD=1.00 proprietary set
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Swan-Patterns – Black/White Swan extreme models
Also a verry good indicator