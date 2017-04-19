Gartley Projections D

3

The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ("Profits in the Stock Market", 1935г).

It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings).

Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the arrow permanently remains on the chart.

NOTE: 2-3 and more arrows in a row - this is changing market conditions, NOT redraw.

The total number of patterns is 85 (including Gartley-222 and Gartley-222WS, the full list is available at the link to drive.google in the Comments section). Only the latest identified pattern is filled with a solid color among all identified patterns.


Parameters

  • DrawPatterns (true/false) - draw a pattern with a solid color
  • ProjectionD_Mode (true/false) - mode for defining the D-point as a projection in perspective
  • Patterns_Fractal_Bars - the number of the working timeframe bars, during which the latest identified pattern point must remain fixed for it to be considered a formed fractal (an arrow appears on the chart)
  • Patterns_Deviation - allowed percentage deviation from the reference values of side proportions in a pattern (allowed value range)
  • Patterns_XA_MinLength_Bars - the minimum allowed number of bars on the initial segment XA
  • Patterns_XA_MinHeight_Points - the minimum allowed size of the initial segment XA in points
  • ZigZag_Depth - parameter of the ZigZag indicator
  • ZigZag_Deviation - parameter of the ZigZag indicator
  • ZigZag_Backstep - parameter of the ZigZag indicator
  • ShowInfo (true/false) - display the list of identified patterns at the left side of the chart
  • PrintInfo (true/false) - print the information to the log

For clarity and better practical use, I prefer to split all harmonic patterns into 12 groups:

  • Golden-Ratio – classic Fibonacci symmetry

  • Moderate-Retracement – shallow B-point pullbacks

  • Deep-Retracement – deep B-point retracements

  • Extreme-Extension – stretched BD/XB extensions

  • Reciprocal-Structure – mirror-symmetric AC legs

  • Shark-Family – specific 0.752 / 1.373 AC ratios

  • Anti-Patterns – inverse-logic harmonic structures

  • Extreme-Expansion – oversized XB or XD legs

  • Special-Symmetry – BD ≈ XD proportional symmetry

  • Balanced-Complex – multi-condition blended ratios

  • BG-Series – XB=0.507, XD=1.00 proprietary set

  • Swan-Patterns – Black/White Swan extreme models

Reviews 3
Peter de Haas
1163
Peter de Haas 2017.11.12 21:21 
 

Also a verry good indicator

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MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
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The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
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skyfall2014
275
skyfall2014 2018.01.29 23:30 
 

2018/01/30 01:19:09 Completed #2328038 viniciusmrod

Oleksandr Medviediev
4635
Reply from developer Oleksandr Medviediev 2024.04.04 20:52
Justify your 1-star rating. Be fair, or be false.
Peter de Haas
1163
Peter de Haas 2017.11.12 21:21 
 

Also a verry good indicator

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.05.18 10:40 
 

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