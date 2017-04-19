Gartley Projections D

The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ("Profits in the Stock Market", 1935г).

It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings).

Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the arrow permanently remains on the chart.



NOTE: 2-3 and more arrows in a row - this is changing market conditions, NOT redraw.



The total number of patterns is 85 (including Gartley-222 and Gartley-222WS, the full list is available at the link to drive.google in the Comments section). Only the latest identified pattern is filled with a solid color among all identified patterns.





Parameters

DrawPatterns (true/false) - draw a pattern with a solid color

(true/false) - draw a pattern with a solid color ProjectionD_Mode (true/false) - mode for defining the D-point as a projection in perspective

(true/false) - mode for defining the as a projection in perspective Patterns_Fractal_Bars - the number of the working timeframe bars, during which the latest identified pattern point must remain fixed for it to be considered a formed fractal (an arrow appears on the chart)

- the number of the working timeframe bars, during which the latest identified pattern point must remain fixed for it to be considered a formed fractal (an appears on the chart) Patterns_Deviation - allowed percentage deviation from the reference values of side proportions in a pattern (allowed value range)

- allowed percentage deviation from the reference values of side proportions in a pattern (allowed value range) Patterns_XA_MinLength_Bars - the minimum allowed number of bars on the initial segment XA

- the minimum allowed number of bars on the initial segment XA Patterns_XA_MinHeight_Points - the minimum allowed size of the initial segment XA in points

- the minimum allowed size of the initial segment XA in points ZigZag_Depth - parameter of the ZigZag indicator

- parameter of the ZigZag indicator ZigZag_Deviation - parameter of the ZigZag indicator

- parameter of the ZigZag indicator ZigZag_Backstep - parameter of the ZigZag indicator

- parameter of the ZigZag indicator ShowInfo (true/false) - display the list of identified patterns at the left side of the chart

(true/false) - display the list of identified patterns at the left side of the chart PrintInfo (true/false) - print the information to the log



