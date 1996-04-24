Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5

Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone).

Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster.

Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history.

Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns.

Introduced by H.M. Gartley and popularized by Scott M. Carney, harmonic patterns are one of the best instruments in the traders' toolkit. While the underlying Fibonacci projections and ratios are fairly complex, this indicator makes detection and discovery of the harmonics patterns easy. Monster gives you the right tool to become a better Harmonics trader.


Settings

Monster's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs.

  • Show Control Panel? - show/hide control panel.
  • Show Pattern Projections? - show/hide projected patterns.
  • Show Invalidated Patterns? - show/hide invalidated patterns.
  • Minimum Accuracy Percent - minimum accuracy percentage for pattern recognition.
  • Price Must Touch All Minimum Ratios - set to true to force Monster to touch all minimum ratios, set this if you want the price to touch all minimum ratios and provide even better patterns.
  • Show 'PatternName' Patterns? - show/hide specific pattern.
  • Show Pattern Label? - set to true to show the pattern label in the chart.
  • Show Pattern Accuracy? - set to true to show the pattern accuracy in the chart.
  • Show Ratio Labels and Lines? - set to true to show the ratios of the pattern in the chart..
  • Show Initialization User Patterns? - set to true to show the results of the initialization of the user patterns in the Experts tab.
  • Show Fibonacci Projections in PRZ? - show/hide Fibonacci projections in PRZ.
  • Show Perfect Ratio Levels? - show/hide perfect Fibonacci projections in different color.
  • Show Risk/Reward in PRZ? - show/hide risk/reward PRZ.
  • Show Alerts? - enable/disable all alerts.
  • Show Screen Alerts? - show/hide screen alerts.
  • Email Alerts? - set to true to email alerts.
  • Push Alert Notifications? - set to true to push alerts.
  • Color Palette - choose a color palette for a 'Dark' or 'Light' background.
  • colo(u)rs - you know what to do.
  • Zigzag parameters - set ZigZag parameters.
The Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) is split in a Risk and Reward part. The Reward part of the PRZ is the price of the D point of the pattern to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement from the C or A point (whichever is higher or lower).


User Patterns

Users can add their own patterns to Monster. Just modify the Monster_UserPatterns.csv to include your patterns. The .csv file can be found in the files folder of the User Data Directory. A sample pattern is already included in the file.


Free Demo

Monster will work in the Strategy Tester. It is best tested in Visual Mode as you can see the detected patterns in the display. Try EURUSD on H1 starting January 1, 2017.


Developers

Monster publishes the current pattern through the iCustom() function. See the sample code at the comment #273 (page 14) of the Comments section.


Loose Ends

Monster will only repaint the last point of the pattern (the D point) to its definition, it follows price.


Full Description

Read this blog post for more information on Monster.

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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE   Use Guide Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Vo
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
TrendMaestro5
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Indicators
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Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium for Boom and Crash MT5
Numan Naseer
Indicators
contact info : +923124445545 (WhatsApp) leave a massage if any question related to my product, or any suggestion. ------------------------------------------------ Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600 . Instead of chasing l
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5 (8)
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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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