Breakout strategies are among the most time-tested, evergreen and reliable trading approaches. They aim to capture momentum at key price levels—usually after periods of market consolidation—where strong moves tend to follow. This makes breakout systems ideal for traders looking to ride intraday or session-based trends.

All-In-One Breakout EA takes full advantage of this principle by identifying price ranges during quiet periods (such as pre-Tokyo, pre-London or pre-New York) and entering trades when the price breaks out of that range. This allows the strategy to:

Enter trades early in the trend before most of the move is exhausted.

Avoid ranging or choppy markets by waiting for confirmation of momentum.

Adapt to different trading sessions and instruments, increasing versatility.

This strategic edge is further enhanced through the EA’s confluence filters, custom exit logic, and money management controls, making it a powerful tool for both new and experienced traders using this evergreen trading strategy



Key Features and Advantages

Dual break out Mode : Range Breakout (RBO) and Opening Breakout (OBO)

: Range Breakout (RBO) and Opening Breakout (OBO) Rule-Based Logic : Every entry, exit, and management rule is deterministic, providing transparency and ease of optimization. It is not black box operation like AI EAs.

: Every entry, exit, and management rule is deterministic, providing transparency and ease of optimization. It is not black box operation like AI EAs. Multiple Symbols: Breakout strategy can be used on uncorrelated symbols US30, Gold, USDJPY, GBPUSD, DE40 and many others



Breakout strategy can be used on uncorrelated symbols US30, Gold, USDJPY, GBPUSD, DE40 and many others Different Time Periods: This EA can be setup to run (open and close trades) at different time period to make full use of the equity

This EA can be setup to run (open and close trades) at different time period to make full use of the equity No Martingale or Grid : Capital is protected through fixed-risk logic without scaling into losses.

: Capital is protected through fixed-risk logic without scaling into losses. Dual Mode: Supports both range-based and session-opening breakouts with full flexibility.

Supports both range-based and session-opening breakouts with full flexibility. Flexible Time Range Selection : Define breakout windows to suit Asian, London, or New York sessions.

: Define breakout windows to suit Asian, London, or New York sessions. Confluence Filtering : Confirm entries using trend and volatility filters like MA, ADX, Bollinger Band and ADR.

: Confirm entries using trend and volatility filters like MA, ADX, Bollinger Band and ADR. Controlled Randomisation : Several settings support bounded, randomised values for timing and levels—ideal for prop firm trading.

: Several settings support bounded, randomised values for timing and levels—ideal for prop firm trading. Smart Risk Controls : Includes fixed stop loss, dynamic trailing stop, and multiple take profit configurations.

: Includes fixed stop loss, dynamic trailing stop, and multiple take profit configurations. Fast and Lightweight Backtesting: Optimized logic supports fast backtests while maintaining strategy fidelity.

Please read here about All-In-One Break Out EA setting and breakout strategy basic. As this is a open strategy EA, no setfiles will be provided, please download the trial copy, try on different symbols and parameters to get result buying this EA.



