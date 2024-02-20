ET9 for MT5

3
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo!
Only a few copies left at: $699
Next price: $799

Final price: $1599

Real-time live account signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170

The Best Expert Advisor on XAUUSD any timeframes！

ET9 celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a major update v5.20 !!!

Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514

Descriptions

  • ET9 for MT5 is a powerful automated trading program with a 9-in-1 trading strategy for gold (XAUUSD)
  • It includes Dragon Ball H4  breakout strategy, and ET9  D1 breakout strategies are particularly effective when the price of Gold(XAUUSD) !
  • Please select the visual mode during backtesting to see how professional ET9's strategy is! The backtesting process may be slow, please be patient
  • These 9 strategies in ET9 are totally different from other fake "Perfect Backtesting" EA's: You can use it with confidence in a real account!!
  • No grid system! No martingale system! No scalping system! Each order is set with a takeprofit and stoploss, and the order closes for more than a few hours, The live results match the backtesting results , no scam!
  • ET9 is different from scalping systems where high frequency trading, slippage can cause every order to end in a loss
  • ET9 uses only the most common strategies used by real professional traders, trend trades within oscillating ranges, and add-trades on D1 or H4 breakouts!! These strategies work very well for volatile currency pairs like Gold (XAUUSD) !
  • The 9 strategies of ET9 work together, Account balances will be a very stable money growth curve in the long run.
  • If there is a loss for a while, don't worry too much, in this trading market, there is no eternal winner, survive to the end to be the winner
  • We will continue to update this EA for you! If you've never used an EA before, we'll show you and teach you how to use it.


Recommendations

  • ET9 Work on XAUUSD(Gold)   and  GBPUSD  any timeframes.
  • ECN broker is always better (Spread Below 25)
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:500 or more
  • The recommended minimum deposit is 1000 usd.


Parameters


======== Trade Settings ========

  • Fixed Lots: If you set its value, AutoMM must be false.
  • Lot Multipliers: The multiples of the global lot size.
  • ET1 Lot Multiples: The multiples of the  ET1 lot size.
  • Dynamic Lots Size: Enable it to adjust the lot size according to the price movement.
  • AutoMM: Auto Money Manager. The lot size will be managed using Risk.
  • Risk (ET1~ET9): Include 4 levels of risk selection

1.0 (Low Risk)

2.0 (Medium Risk)

3.0 (High Risk)

4.0 (Highest Risk)

Choose the risk level that suits you and backtesting your acceptance of losses versus profits

  • Enable Profit Protecter: Enable/Disable Profit Protecter
  • Profit Start Pips: Profit Protecter Start Points
  • Min Profit Pips: Minimum Profit Points
  • Max StopLoss Pips: Maximum StopLoss Points
  • Max TakeProfit Pips: Maximum TakeProfit Points
  • Delete Pending Orders: Pending orders are automatically deleted before the market closes.

======= Strategy Settings =======

  • Enable ET1:  Enable/Disable ET1 Strategy 
  • Enable ET2:  Enable/Disable ET2 Strategy 
  • Enable ET3:  Enable/Disable ET3 Strategy 
  • Enable ET4:  Enable/Disable ET4 Strategy 
  • Enable ET5:  Enable/Disable ET5 Strategy 
  • Enable ET6:  Enable/Disable ET6 Strategy 
  • Enable ET7:  Enable/Disable ET7 Strategy 
  • Enable ET8:  Enable/Disable ET8 Strategy 
  • Enable ET9:  Enable/Disable ET9 Strategy 

During the run, you can choose (ET1~ET9) turn on or off


Enhanced Features Overview: ET9 5.20 vs ET9 4.80

ET9 5.20 is a deeply refined upgrade built on ET9 4.80, expanding input parameters from 20 to 104, adding 84 configurable items and 9 dedicated functions, delivering a quantum leap in strategy adaptability and granular risk control. Core improvements focus on trade control, trailing stop logic, session management, and risk calculation, optimizing the entire trading cycle from entry to exit.

Multi‑strategy independent control introduces nine strategy toggles (ET1–ET9), allowing individual enable/disable and custom settings for offset, stop loss, take profit, and trailing parameters, enabling flexible multi‑strategy combinations. The dynamic trailing system features three‑tier take profit: it tightens retracement steps across conservative, medium, and aggressive modes upon profit triggers, supports time decay and partial profit locking for more efficient profit protection.

Trading session and risk filtering are significantly strengthened, with per‑weekday session controls (Day0–Day5), Friday close limits, weekend pending order management, and pre‑close entry bans. Paired with real‑time spread monitoring and excess‑spread pause logic, it avoids volatile market risks. New high/low‑based trailing stops, breakeven locking, and recovery trailing rules work with MagicTrail smart trailing (off/continuous/conditional) for flexible exit rules; slippage protection and timed sync further boost execution safety.

The risk and lot sizing module is overhauled, supporting auto lot calculation by balance/equity, increasing‑only lot protection, recalculation thresholds, drawdown‑based risk controls, and maximum lot limits to harden capital safety. Pending order management gains deletion toggles, staging logic, virtual expiration, and post‑entry SL/TP placement for full‑lifecycle order governance.

Overall, these upgrades make ET9 5.20 far more versatile across market conditions and trading styles, with markedly improved live‑account stability and strategy performance.


Reviews 4
Chun Qiang Huang
182
Chun Qiang Huang 2024.06.20 05:59 
 

这个ea好是好，就是别挂CPT平台，黑平台！！！

CPT的ECN客户赚钱了 要索取一个月10万美金服务器和2美金一手，不给就不给出金，我们只是客户已经支付交易手续费4点差12，这不是成本了？还要多交服务费，太黑了！

khushab
944
khushab 2024.04.14 20:40 
 

i am using this EA for 3 weeks now. most of the time ET1 takes orders . Et1 may loose or gain money. have to be careful with that. developer give us option to to choose 1 order rather than 5 and i always choose 1 . i have balance result. you have to watch this. i hope Hui work on ET1 and make it better in future . Et2 to ET9 rarely active and once they took trade and make me more than 1000usd which was good. so i am not loosing there. i understand they are breakout kind of strategy and we have to wait for price comes to that level to break. so guys its Gold and it is not behaving as suppose to this month. any way so far it is not bad and a lot better than other gold EAs i have used.

Recommended products
Range Expansion Master
Edmund Hiza Mwasi
Experts
Range Expansion Master EA If you’re serious about consistency and prefer a calm, low-stress approach to trading, this EA fits you well. It rewards patience, discipline, and anyone looking to build steady passive income over time. Discover the Power of Precision Trading The Range Expansion Master EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for MetaTrader . It identifies price ranges, waits for powerful breakouts, and executes trades with speed and accuracy — all without you lift
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
GuardianLabs Trade Manager
Komlan Prosper Kouassi
Experts
Guardian Trade Manager is a premium, panel-based Expert Advisor that gives you complete trade control from a single overlay. Designed for professional traders who demand speed, precision, and clean execution — with zero lag on any broker. Risk Engine Calculates lot size automatically from your account balance and defined risk % Adjustable Risk %, Stop Loss (pips), and Reward multiplier directly on the panel — no input dialog needed Live summary card shows exact lot size, TP in pips, risk in curr
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
Experts
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
ICT Sniper X
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
ICT Sniper X is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. Philosophy and Strategy The system combines three powerful pillars of institutional trading: Classic Price Action (3 White Soldiers, 3 Black Crows, and Spinning Tops) ICT Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks + Liquidity Sweeps / Stop Hunts) Volume Profile (POC, Value Area High/Low) This combination allows for the identification, with a high probability, of institutional manipulati
Fractal Supply Demand Robot Trader
Luca Norfo
3 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor can be applied to many markets because It exploits basic supply/demand and price action concepts. It identifies the major rotation zones (PRZ), supply and demand zones and supports and resistances within major price trends. It buys at discount zones and sells at premium prices. It can and should be optimized through the Metatrader tester to find the best parameters to use for current market conditions. This is not a fixed strategy rather a full trading algo that will find whi
Double Decker MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker   is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the   Accelerator Oscillator (AC)   for early momentum detection with the   Envelopes   indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses   Accelerator Oscillator   to identify shifts in market momentum. Con
Scalper One MT5
Surge FX Ltd
Experts
This is an aggressive  price-action Expert Advisor suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes. Due to minimal drawdown , it is suitable for small accounts using Fixed, Growth, Aggressive or Brutal risk models. See screenshot. The default parameters work best on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD on H1 timeframe. You can tweak the settings of the Scalper and find the best parameters for a given symbol and timeframe. Stop-loss of 50 points is recommended. WARNING : Minimum account balance is $50. Before us
MicroEA
Paulus Femi Leunufna
Experts
microEA.mq5 System 1. Core Trading Logic Basic Strategy : Uses a fast MA (10-period) and slow MA (20-period) crossover strategy with RSI filtering. Trend Confirmation : Evaluates trend strength by calculating the MA angle. Validates minimum volume (MinVolume) before entry. Additional Filters : Custom RSI thresholds for entries: Buy if RSI > 52, Sell if RSI < 48. Optional MACD filter for confirming sell signals. 2. Risk Management Dynamic Lot Size Calculation :
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
PriceFlow Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
PriceAction EA - Professional Price Action Pattern Trading System Overview PriceAction EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to identify and trade high-probability price action patterns across multiple timeframes. Built for MetaTrader 5, this expert advisor combines classical technical analysis patterns with sophisticated risk management to deliver consistent trading performance in both trending and ranging markets. Core Trading Methodology The EA operates on a multi-timeframe
Blubbify SMC
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Blubbify Smart Money Concept is an advanced analytical engine and automated trading system designed to track institutional footprints. It uses high-probability mathematical models to identify supply and demand imbalances, track volume accumulation, and execute trades alongside market momentum. The system operates by analyzing the chart for sudden structural shifts and liquidity sweeps. Once an institutional footprint is confirmed, it projects graphical supply and demand zones onto the chart. You
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Smart Pattern AtrShield
Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
Experts
Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns  Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full source code included – transparent, modifiable, future-proof.
Hsh Reversal ea
Marwan Bin Mohammed Al Eid Bin Mohammed Carpenter
Experts
HSH REVERSAL EA - A Tool for Reversal Trading The   HSH REVERSAL EA   is an Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade reversal patterns in the forex market. It focuses on detecting   Hammer ,   Inverted Hammer , and   Shooting Star   candlestick patterns, which are commonly used in technical analysis to identify potential trend reversals. Why Use HSH REVERSAL EA? Pattern Detection : The EA identifies Hammer, Inverted Hammer, and Shooting Star patterns, which are often associated with potent
GoldenStrikePro
Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
Experts
GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
Trade Assistant 8 Analyzer MT5
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
CyberBot – Your Professional 8-in-1 Investment Manager Assistant The   Panel 8 Manager Analyzer   is a sophisticated trading tool designed as a reliable   CyberBot   — an advanced trading assistant that integrates eight powerful investment managers working simultaneously. This system is built to identify market opportunities and deliver highly precise analysis that traders can confidently use as a primary reference for decision-making. Developed by a dedicated team of experienced market analyst
FREE
Aussie Loonie EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates
Trend Cross Dynamic Exit EA
Suci Ridha Krismayanti
Experts
Trend Cross Dynamic Exit EA is an automated trading tool designed to capture trend movement using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It utilizes confirmed signals for entry and real-time Crossover detection for exit to manage trades dynamically. Trading Logic Buy Entry: Triggers a Buy order when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA on the completed bar (Shift 1) . Sell Entry: Triggers a Sell order when the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA on the completed bar (Shift 1) . Dynamic Exit: Posi
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Experts
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
StormDRAGON
Alfred Charano
4.75 (4)
Experts
StormDRAGON Gold Quest  The World's First RTG (Role Trading Game) Expert Advisor for MT5, StormDRAGON Gold Quest fuses an institutional-grade quantitative engine with an immersive, live-RPG progression system directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. Powered by a proprietary Multi-Hero Architecture, it runs 4 independent trading strategies simultaneously on XAUUSD—essentially giving you 4 EAs inside a single infrastructure, all engineered around the same gold volatility. 100% Modular: Pure SL/TP or
Neural Nexus MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.43 (7)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid sys
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
BB RSI Mean Reversion EA Optimized for EURUSD
Deventh Derry Pratama
Experts
BB-RSI Mean Reversion Expert Advisor Smart Mean-Reversion Entries | EURUSD H1 Specialist Version : 1.00 Platform : MetaTrader 5 Timeframe : H1 Recommended Pair : EURUSD (Primary) Secondary Pairs (Less Preferable) : USDCAD, GBPUSD Strategy : Mean Reversion (Pullback Trading) Overview of the Strategy BB-RSI Mean Reversion EA trades cleverly on pullbacks by detecting short-term market fatigue using a combination of: Bollinger Bands (BB) to identify statistical price extremes RSI Oscillator to con
BitcoinHunter
CENK GUNER
Experts
This Expert Advisor, specifically developed for Bitcoin trading, has demonstrated consistent performance across major high-volatility market conditions observed over the past year. Based on historical backtest results, I recommend operating the system with a minimum account balance of 1,000 USD using a 0.01 BTC lot size. Deployment with smaller balances is not advisable from a risk-management perspective. Under these parameters, the system has historically produced an average monthly performance
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (46)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies.    *** SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL PRICE!!!    *** DON'T MISS OUT! GET THIS SPECIAL OFFER !
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for identifying the breakouts that a
Squid X
Duy Van Nguy
5 (5)
Experts
Squid X - Professional Gold Trading Solution Squid X   is a specialized Expert Advisor designed for   XAUUSD (Gold)   trading, combining advanced technical analysis with robust risk management. Engineered for precision, it is suitable for both personal growth accounts and Prop Firm challenges. Live signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375199 Key Features: Advanced Technical Logic:   Automatically analyzes market structure using   Price Action ,   Trendlines ,   Fibonacci Retracements , an
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.48 (125)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
More from author
ET9 for MT4
Hui Qiu
5 (3)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 Real-time live account signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9 celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a major update v5.20 !!! Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for MT4 is a powerful automated trading program with a 9-in-1 trading strategy for gold (XAUUSD) It in
Dragon Ball MT4
Hui Qiu
Experts
Dragon Ball MT4 is newly available with a promotion There are only a few copies left, $599 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 Real-time live account signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes , H4 breakout strategy, The number of orders placed every day is staggering! Dragon Ball MT4   Updated v1.80 !!      Important update:   Optimized the stability of DB1~DB7 strategy,  Merge ET9 's D1 breakout strategy,  Add MaxStopLoss and MaxT
Dragon Ball MT5
Hui Qiu
Experts
Dragon Ball MT5 is newly available with a promotion There are only a few copies left, $599 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 Real-time live account signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes , H4 breakout strategy, The number of orders placed every day is staggering! Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!      Important update:   Optimized the stability of DB1~DB7 strategy, Merge ET9 's D1 breakout strategy,  Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTake
Filter:
Chun Qiang Huang
182
Chun Qiang Huang 2024.06.20 05:59 
 

这个ea好是好，就是别挂CPT平台，黑平台！！！

CPT的ECN客户赚钱了 要索取一个月10万美金服务器和2美金一手，不给就不给出金，我们只是客户已经支付交易手续费4点差12，这不是成本了？还要多交服务费，太黑了！

khushab
944
khushab 2024.04.14 20:40 
 

i am using this EA for 3 weeks now. most of the time ET1 takes orders . Et1 may loose or gain money. have to be careful with that. developer give us option to to choose 1 order rather than 5 and i always choose 1 . i have balance result. you have to watch this. i hope Hui work on ET1 and make it better in future . Et2 to ET9 rarely active and once they took trade and make me more than 1000usd which was good. so i am not loosing there. i understand they are breakout kind of strategy and we have to wait for price comes to that level to break. so guys its Gold and it is not behaving as suppose to this month. any way so far it is not bad and a lot better than other gold EAs i have used.

Hui Qiu
6131
Reply from developer Hui Qiu 2024.04.14 22:33
Thank you for your relatively fair evaluation, and we will continue to work hard to improve the EA
Stephen W
172
Stephen W 2024.04.13 19:29 
 

I would not even bother, I used on an account with 1ms ping to broker and went into drawdown of upto $12k. This was using Medium risk on GBPUSD! Do not purchase this as its just another Grid/Martingale type of EA. Nothing like the backtests, it seems the EA has market data within since it only works on specific pairs! Absolutely worthless I want my money back!

Hui Qiu
6131
Reply from developer Hui Qiu 2024.04.13 19:35
What? During this time, the EA did not lose money in GBPUSD
Trung John
1490
Trung John 2024.04.13 01:37 
 

Terrible R: R. I lost so much with this bot. This bot will open up to 5 trades in the same direction without any hedging . Most of the time it will hit all big stop loss and earn small profits. Your small profits won't ever cover all your 5 big losses

Hui Qiu
6131
Reply from developer Hui Qiu 2024.04.13 19:20
You won't lose money all the time, and I hope you don't give up too quickly
Reply to review