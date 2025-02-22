DYJ BoS EA

DYJ BoS EA uses the DYJ BoS indicator as a fundamental strategy to identify changes in market structure trends.

Once the upward and downward trend lines break through these UN or DN lines, the corresponding varieties will be automatically opened from the market.

Usually, in order to improve the accuracy of closing, it is recommended not to set stop loss and take profit. The end position is usually closed at the next

breakthrough point in the same direction, or at the breakthrough point in the opposite direction

When you have sufficient trading experience with a certain variety, you can use the ratio SL=7 * TP,

For forex symbols, set TP=500 (5 USD/minimum trading volume) and SL=3500 (35 USD/minimum trading volume); Points per unit.

For the Volatility 75 Index symbol, set TP=500000 ($5/minimum trading volume) and SL=3500000 ($35/minimum trading volume); Profit per unit.

For the Boom 1000 Index symbol, set TP=$30/minimum trading volume and SL=$30/minimum trading volume;

DYJ BoS EA is suitable for any variety of chart periods.

Please refer to the red square in the screenshot for the parameter template settings. These parameters can be optimized,

or further optimized for other variety parameters using this template.


INPUT

InpUseLanguage =  English -- Use Language

InpVolume = 0.01 -- Volume 

InpMaxTrade =1000 --MaxTrade

InpScanBoSBars = 20 --Scan BoS Bars 

InpOnlyDisplayBoSBreak = false -- Only Display BoS Break

InpProfitUnit = BY_POINT -- 选择利润模式  BY_POINT:以点（POINTS）为单位。或者BY_PROFIT：以金额为单位

InpTakeprofits   =  500 -- TAKEPROFITS 

InpStoploss      =  3500  -- STOPLOSS 

InpDirection = Both

InpMaximumProfits = 600000 -- Maximum target for Total Profit($) 

InpClosedPrevBreakProfits  =  PREVBREAK_NOCLOSE

   1. PREVBREAK_NOCLOSE -- NO CLOSE PREVBREAK

   2. PREVBREAK_CLOSEFORPROFITS -- CLOSE PREVBREAK BY PROFITABLE

   3. PREVBREAK_FORCECLOSE -- FORCE CLOSE PREVBREAK

InpBreakProfits = 0

InpIsCloseOpposite = false -- FORCE CLOSE OPPOSITE

InpTrailingStartProfits = 20000 -- Dynamic target total profit

InpEAComment     =  "DBS" -- EAComment


