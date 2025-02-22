DYJ BoS EA
- Experts
- Daying Cao
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 22 February 2025
- Activations: 5
Once the upward and downward trend lines break through these UN or DN lines, the corresponding varieties will be automatically opened from the market.
Usually, in order to improve the accuracy of closing, it is recommended not to set stop loss and take profit. The end position is usually closed at the next
breakthrough point in the same direction, or at the breakthrough point in the opposite direction
For forex symbols, set TP=500 (5 USD/minimum trading volume) and SL=3500 (35 USD/minimum trading volume); Points per unit.
For the Volatility 75 Index symbol, set TP=500000 ($5/minimum trading volume) and SL=3500000 ($35/minimum trading volume); Profit per unit.
For the Boom 1000 Index symbol, set TP=$30/minimum trading volume and SL=$30/minimum trading volume;
DYJ BoS EA is suitable for any variety of chart periods.
Please refer to the red square in the screenshot for the parameter template settings. These parameters can be optimized,
or further optimized for other variety parameters using this template.
INPUT
InpUseLanguage = English -- Use Language
InpVolume = 0.01 -- Volume
InpMaxTrade =1000 --MaxTrade
InpScanBoSBars = 20 --Scan BoS Bars
InpOnlyDisplayBoSBreak = false -- Only Display BoS Break
InpProfitUnit = BY_POINT -- 选择利润模式 BY_POINT:以点（POINTS）为单位。或者BY_PROFIT：以金额为单位
InpTakeprofits = 500 -- TAKEPROFITS
InpStoploss = 3500 -- STOPLOSS
InpDirection = Both
InpMaximumProfits = 600000 -- Maximum target for Total Profit($)
InpClosedPrevBreakProfits = PREVBREAK_NOCLOSE
1. PREVBREAK_NOCLOSE -- NO CLOSE PREVBREAK
2. PREVBREAK_CLOSEFORPROFITS -- CLOSE PREVBREAK BY PROFITABLE
3. PREVBREAK_FORCECLOSE -- FORCE CLOSE PREVBREAK
InpBreakProfits = 0
InpIsCloseOpposite = false -- FORCE CLOSE OPPOSITE
InpTrailingStartProfits = 20000 -- Dynamic target total profit
InpEAComment = "DBS" -- EAComment