Equity Increaser Pro MT5
- Experts
- Warren Giddings
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Equity Increaser Pro MT5 – The Ultimate Trend-Following Solution for USD/JPY
Turn small accounts into large accounts with Equity Increaser Pro MT5!
Equity Increaser Pro MT5 is a cutting-edge trend-following Expert Advisor designed for the USD/JPY M15 timeframe. Built on years of research and real-market testing, this EA harnesses the power of trend momentum to consistently grow equity over time. With an initial balance of just $10, this system has scaled to over $715,000 in 7 years – all while following strict risk management principles.
Why Trend Following?
- Profits from Strong Market Movements: Trend-following strategies capitalize on extended price moves, allowing for higher reward-to-risk ratios.
- No Counter-Trend Risks: Unlike grid or martingale systems, this EA follows the prevailing trend, reducing exposure to sudden reversals.
- Proven Long-Term Success: Trend following is one of the most time-tested and statistically validated trading strategies in financial markets.
Key Features & Benefits
- Professional-Grade Algorithm: Developed with advanced market analytics and machine learning techniques.
- User-Friendly & Plug-and-Play: No complex settings—just load the EA and start trading with ease.
- Safely Grows Small Accounts: Designed to scale capital efficiently while minimizing drawdowns.
- Optimized for USD/JPY (M15): Precision-tuned for one of the most liquid forex pairs, ensuring optimal performance.
- No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging: A safe and strategic trading approach.
- Fully Automated & Self-Adaptive: The EA intelligently adjusts to market conditions, ensuring maximum efficiency in trending environments.
Recommended Settings
- Minimum Capital: $100
- Leverage: 50:1 or higher for optimal performance
- Broker: ECN/STP with low spreads recommended
- Attach: to your USD/JPY 15-minute timeframe chart
Outstanding Customer Support
Your success is my priority! As a dedicated developer, I provide top-tier customer service with:
- Fast response times – Get quick and detailed answers to any inquiries.
- Installation & Setup Assistance – I’ll personally guide you through any setup difficulties.
- Ongoing Updates & Improvements – Continuous optimization to keep the EA competitive in evolving market conditions.
Join the Winning Side!
Equity Increaser Pro MT5 is more than just an EA—it’s a complete trading solution designed to grow your capital efficiently and safely. If you're looking for an intelligent, hands-free approach to long-term success in the forex market, this EA is for you.
Get started today and take your trading to the next level!