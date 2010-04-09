Equity Increaser Pro MT5

Equity Increaser Pro MT5 – The Ultimate Trend-Following Solution for USD/JPY

Turn small accounts into large accounts with Equity Increaser Pro MT5!

Equity Increaser Pro MT5 is a cutting-edge trend-following Expert Advisor designed for the USD/JPY M15 timeframe. Built on years of research and real-market testing, this EA harnesses the power of trend momentum to consistently grow equity over time. With an initial balance of just $10, this system has scaled to over $715,000 in 7 years – all while following strict risk management principles.

Why Trend Following?

  • Profits from Strong Market Movements: Trend-following strategies capitalize on extended price moves, allowing for higher reward-to-risk ratios.
  • No Counter-Trend Risks: Unlike grid or martingale systems, this EA follows the prevailing trend, reducing exposure to sudden reversals.
  • Proven Long-Term Success: Trend following is one of the most time-tested and statistically validated trading strategies in financial markets.

Key Features & Benefits

  • Professional-Grade Algorithm: Developed with advanced market analytics and machine learning techniques.
  • User-Friendly & Plug-and-Play: No complex settings—just load the EA and start trading with ease.
  • Safely Grows Small Accounts: Designed to scale capital efficiently while minimizing drawdowns.
  • Optimized for USD/JPY (M15): Precision-tuned for one of the most liquid forex pairs, ensuring optimal performance.
  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging: A safe and strategic trading approach.
  • Fully Automated & Self-Adaptive: The EA intelligently adjusts to market conditions, ensuring maximum efficiency in trending environments.

Recommended Settings

  • Minimum Capital: $100
  • Leverage: 50:1 or higher for optimal performance
  • Broker: ECN/STP with low spreads recommended
  • Attach: to your USD/JPY 15-minute timeframe chart

Outstanding Customer Support

Your success is my priority! As a dedicated developer, I provide top-tier customer service with:

  1. Fast response times – Get quick and detailed answers to any inquiries.
  2. Installation & Setup Assistance – I’ll personally guide you through any setup difficulties.
  3. Ongoing Updates & Improvements – Continuous optimization to keep the EA competitive in evolving market conditions.

Join the Winning Side!

Equity Increaser Pro MT5 is more than just an EA—it’s a complete trading solution designed to grow your capital efficiently and safely. If you're looking for an intelligent, hands-free approach to long-term success in the forex market, this EA is for you.

Get started today and take your trading to the next level! 


