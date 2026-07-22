Quantum Nexus MT5

  • Experts
  • Farell Edson Mazarin
    Farell Edson Mazarin

    Farell Edson Mazarin

    4 (6)
    We offer high-quality products from leading MQL5 developers with over 10 years of industry experience. Our Expert Advisors are based on quantum approach: we combine classical quantitative analysis, mathematical market models, along with AI and neural networks for certain programs.
    10 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 22 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system.

Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies.

Pricing Policy

A limited 30% discount is available to the first customers from July 31 through August 5, 2026.

The price will increase by 100 USD after every 10 purchases. Price increases are permanent.

Final price: 30 000 USD.


Results

In live trading, with high risk and ULTRA mode, Quantum Nexus is currently showing more than 250% profit.

On an additional live account, with moderate risk and MEDIUM mode, the result is currently above 30%.

In historical testing, the Expert Advisor shows more than 10 billion USD in profit since 2021 while maintaining a consistently low and controlled drawdown.


Evidence of Effectiveness

Quantum Nexus uses several trend-following strategies found through testing to provide an edge over time.

The strategy search takes place in two stages:

  1. A separate script containing classes for collecting price statistics, such as daily growth, trading volume, deviation from the mean, and so on, calculates the data while simulating real conditions to avoid future data leakage.
  2. The resulting data is loaded into a separate program outside the MetaTrader ecosystem for analysis using our proprietary rolling-window technology. Its purpose is to shift the window while moving from the past to the present, checking only the results achieved on OOS samples. If the strategy-search approach produces a positive edge, the strategies found are added to the Quantum Nexus algorithm.

This architecture provides a 100% guarantee that testing and live conditions match.


Core Trading Rules

This Expert Advisor always follows the trend, opening trades near important levels when specific trading conditions and price characteristics identified as favorable for long or short positions are present within a dynamically effective period of time.

Before every market-entry transaction, a risk assessment is performed to evaluate the risk of executing a trade at a particular price and time, taking into account volatility and other characteristics of the instrument.

All position-control and closing actions are handled independently in separate modules. This makes it possible to trade manually and use other MetaTrader programs together with Quantum Nexus at the same time.


Requirements

  • Instrument - XAUUSD / Gold
  • Timeframe - Any; Quantum Nexus manages timeframes automatically
  • Minimum Deposit - 500 USD
  • Leverage - 1:100 or higher
  • Account Mode - Hedging
  • Broker - Quantum Nexus can be used with any broker
  • Account Type - ECN, Raw Spread, or any account type with low spreads and commissions
  • VPS - Recommended


Settings

  • Model - trading model that determines the number of strategies used
    • MEDIUM - the main strategies with the highest stability
    • High - extended mode with additional strategies
    • Ultra - mode using all stable strategies
  • Risk Mode - method used to calculate volume for each position
  • Automatic Lot Size - risk used in the automatic calculation of volume for a single position
  • Fixed Lot Size - size of each position when using the fixed-volume method
  • Magic Number - unique numeric identifier used by Quantum Nexus
  • Comment Tag - text description used by Quantum Nexus for certain transactions


Margin trading involves high risk and may be unsuitable for some investors. Consider withdrawing profits periodically to protect accumulated gains from potential future losses. Do not invest what you are not prepared to lose.

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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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