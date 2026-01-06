Gold Atlas
- Experts
- Jimmy Peter Eriksson
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Read This First (Very Important)
- Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits
- No Martingale / No Grid / No AI
- Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency
Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results
What is Gold Atlas ?
Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts.
The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and uses minimal optimisation to reduce curve fitting and improve robustness.
Gold Atlas operates with 5 different breakout levels, each with its own stop loss and trailing stop logic, creating strong internal diversification.
The strategy is tested back to 2006 with just under 10,000 trades, covering different market regimes and market conditions.
As a trend-following system, it will not win every trade, but is designed to capture occasional large winners over the long term.
Setup
The setup is plug & play.
Gold Atlas is designed to be user-friendly and easy to run, with no complex configuration required.
Simply attach the EA to the chart and select a risk level: Low / Medium / High
Once set, the system is ready to run.
Minimum account balance: $200
Recommended balance: $500+
Users of “Prop Firm Gold EA”
Gold Atlas EA works very well alongside Prop Firm Gold EA.
The two systems use completely different strategies with very low correlation, allowing them to be run together for better diversification and smoother results.
Access to our private community is included with your license. Please contact us after purchase to receive your invitation.
Features
Daily drawdown protector (prop firm friendly, e.g. FTMO)
Built-in randomizer function (prop firm friendly)
Manual risk % option
- Fixed lot size option
- Option to enable or disable entry models 1–5
- Option to close all open trades on Friday night to avoid high swap fees
User-adjustable trade comment
User-adjustable magic number
Optional chart information display
Current daily drawdown
Current daily profit
Warning
Automated trading systems are often marketed as ai, artificial intelligence, machine learning, ChatGPT, or even quantum computer systems. This is one of the main reasons traders should be cautious.
Many EAs on the market are misleading and are built for a single purpose: to make buyers believe they have found a money-printing machine.
In reality, this is not the case. Most of these systems fail over time and often lead to huge losses or account blow-ups.
The systems I offer do not rely on these buzzwords or marketing claims. They are built on well-known fundamental and technical ideas that exist in the forex market and have shown a real long-term edge when applied in a structured, rule-based way.
It’s also important to be cautious with systems marketed as ICT or SMC. These approaches are largely discretionary by nature, and when turned into automated rules, they often do not have a clearly defined or proven edge.