Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits

No Martingale / No Grid / No AI

Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results

What is Gold Atlas ?



Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts.

The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and uses minimal optimisation to reduce curve fitting and improve robustness.

Gold Atlas operates with 5 different breakout levels, each with its own stop loss and trailing stop logic, creating strong internal diversification.

The strategy is tested back to 2006 with just under 10,000 trades, covering different market regimes and market conditions.

As a trend-following system, it will not win every trade, but is designed to capture occasional large winners over the long term.





Setup



The setup is plug & play.

Gold Atlas is designed to be user-friendly and easy to run, with no complex configuration required.

Simply attach the EA to the chart and select a risk level: Low / Medium / High

Once set, the system is ready to run.

Minimum account balance: $200

Recommended balance: $500+





Users of “Prop Firm Gold EA”



Gold Atlas EA works very well alongside Prop Firm Gold EA.

The two systems use completely different strategies with very low correlation, allowing them to be run together for better diversification and smoother results.

Access to our private community is included with your license. Please contact us after purchase to receive your invitation. JOIN THE COMMUNITY : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0359246ad744dc01





