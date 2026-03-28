Onyx MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 4.9
- Updated: 20 July 2026
- Activations: 10
"Onyx MT5" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the stop loss level following the price.
The Expert Advisor consists of four blocks with different stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop settings.
To test the advisor, be sure to enter the "+" "-" GMT difference parameter. When trading on a demo or live account, it is determined automatically.
It is recommended to use a broker with low spreads.
作者很有责任心，我已经用到他第二款EA，第一款的EA效果相当棒，实盘已经半年，这是购买的第二款，也已经上了实盘，效果不错，非常感谢作者的耐心与付出