Onyx MT5

4.43

"Onyx MT5" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the stop loss level following the price.
The Expert Advisor consists of four blocks with different stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop settings.

To test the advisor, be sure to enter the "+" "-" GMT difference parameter. When trading on a demo or live account, it is determined automatically.

Instrument: XAUUSD (gold)
Timeframe: H1 (can be set on any timeframe chart)

It is recommended to use a broker with low spreads.

Signals

"Onyx MT4"

Risk Warning:
Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live. Do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.
Reviews 8
Fa Feng Liao
296
Fa Feng Liao 2026.05.08 22:02 
 

作者很有责任心，我已经用到他第二款EA，第一款的EA效果相当棒，实盘已经半年，这是购买的第二款，也已经上了实盘，效果不错，非常感谢作者的耐心与付出

Russell Leeon Tan
305
Russell Leeon Tan 2026.04.09 16:42 
 

will update again after a month, dev is really helpful.

Keokone
804
Keokone 2026.04.07 18:09 
 

For a small amount of money you can get something similar to what others sell for much more.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
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Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Onyx Simple MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
5 (2)
Experts
"Onyx Simple MT5" is a simplified version of the "Onyx MT5" expert advisor with minimal settings. This advisor is designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) during breakouts of daily levels on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop, which dynamically moves the protective level along with the price. Li
Onyx Simple MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx Simple MT4" is a simplified version of the "Onyx MT4" expert advisor with minimal settings. This advisor is designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) during breakouts of daily levels on the MetaTrader 4 platform. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop, which dynamically moves the protective level along with the price. Li
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
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Fa Feng Liao
296
Fa Feng Liao 2026.05.08 22:02 
 

作者很有责任心，我已经用到他第二款EA，第一款的EA效果相当棒，实盘已经半年，这是购买的第二款，也已经上了实盘，效果不错，非常感谢作者的耐心与付出

Stefano Di Paola
2547
Stefano Di Paola 2026.04.17 16:06 
 

From my point of view, this EA Onyx is absolutely unsatisfactory. It never gives the feeling that it can realistically generate any meaningful profit. All my trades are attached in the comments. I’m uninstalling it — money wasted.

Russell Leeon Tan
305
Russell Leeon Tan 2026.04.09 16:42 
 

will update again after a month, dev is really helpful.

Keokone
804
Keokone 2026.04.07 18:09 
 

For a small amount of money you can get something similar to what others sell for much more.

Aliaksandr Chupryna
11408
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Chupryna 2026.04.07 20:12
Thank you very much for your feedback.
Ahmed Taha
1434
Ahmed Taha 2026.04.02 18:08 
 

GREAT ! i trust him so much Thank you for your efforts

Aliaksandr Chupryna
11408
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Chupryna 2026.04.02 18:56
Thank you so much for your review !
Darence25
339
Darence25 2026.04.02 13:38 
 

Good Robot

Aliaksandr Chupryna
11408
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Chupryna 2026.04.02 15:46
Thank you for your feedback!
irisyak
753
irisyak 2026.04.01 15:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aliaksandr Chupryna
11408
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Chupryna 2026.04.01 15:58
Thank you for your feedback
taurus aldebaran
216
taurus aldebaran 2026.03.30 13:15 
 

I've just started working with the EA and it's already paid for itself. I need to test it over a longer period of 3 months, then I'll provide an updated review.

Aliaksandr Chupryna
11408
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Chupryna 2026.03.30 13:46
Thank you for your feedback
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