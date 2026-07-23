Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Executive Overview

INSTITUTIONAL SMC ROBOT 1.0

Institutional SMC Robot 1.0 is an automated trading solution engineered for modern financial markets. Built around elite Smart Money Concepts (SMC) architecture, the algorithm identifies and executes high-probability trades based on institutional order flow, market structure shifts, and liquidity dynamics.

Unlike traditional retail indicators, Institutional SMC Robot 1.0 tracks real institutional footprints: Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Quasimodo Levels (QML).

Whether you are targeting strict Prop Firm evaluation rules or scaling personal capital, this Expert Advisor provides execution, advanced risk management, and multi-asset versatility within a single package.

LIVE SIGNAL : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2382000?source=Site

SELLER PAGE HERE

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IMPORTANT: Set Files, User Guide & Backtesting

XAUUSD, US100 (Nasdaq), BTCUSD & More: Additional optimized .set files are provided directly to users. Leave a comment on the EA page after your purchase to receive the latest .set files for US100, BTCUSD, and upcoming pairs! IMPORTANT: How to Enable On-Chart Dashboard & Visuals To ensure all SMC visual elements (Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, BOS/CHoCH lines) and the live performance Dashboard are displayed correctly on your chart, please verify the following settings in the EA Inputs: InpEnableVisuals -> Set to true (Enables chart drawings and custom background styling)

InpShowDashboard -> Set to true (Displays the real-time status and daily performance panel)





Core Operational Mechanics

The algorithm operates on a systematic multi-step identification framework:

Market Structure Evaluation: Continuously scans price action to identify dynamic Swing Highs and Swing Lows using customizable fractal sensitivity. Structural Confirmation: Detects BOS and CHoCH events to align trades strictly with the prevailing institutional flow. Liquidity & Imbalance Identification: Filters entries by locating unmitigated Order Blocks (OB) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). Precision Entry & Execution: Orders are opened upon structural confirmation, backed by automatic dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculations based on local swing structure or Risk-to-Reward Ratios (RRR). Dynamic Risk Control: Features trailing stop management, spread protection, and built-in prop firm drawdown limits to preserve account equity.

Technical Specifications & Specifications Table

Feature Parameter Specification / Capability Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Strategy Core Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Price Action, Liquidity Sweep Key Structures BOS, CHoCH, Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), QML Account Types Cent, Micro, Standard, ECN, Raw Spread, Hedge Minimum Deposit $100 / €100 (Recommended: $200+ for Standard Lot Execution) Supported Assets Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (NASDAQ, US30), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Crypto, Forex Optimization Fully customizable parameters for any asset class or timeframe Prop Firm Guard Built-in daily loss limits and total equity drawdown protections

Asset Versatility & Optimization Capability

Institutional SMC Robot 1.0 is engineered with a modular algorithm. Every parameter—from swing sensitivity to gap filters—can be customized and optimized within MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Pre-configured Asset Classes : Gold (XAUUSD), Forex Majors/Minors, Indices (US100, US30, GER40), Bitcoin, and Major Cryptocurrencies.

Universal Applicability: Optimization options allow traders to generate optimized set files (.set) for any asset class, stock, commodity, or custom timeframe.

Built-In Prop Firm Protection Engine

Designed specifically to meet the strict drawdown guidelines of funded account challenges (FTMO, FundedNext, MFF, Apex, and similar prop trading firms):

Protection Type Mechanism Description Max Daily Loss Guard Automatically closes all positions and pauses trading if daily equity drop limit (%) is reached. Max Total Drawdown Guard Halts operation permanently if total equity drop approaches the firm's strict boundary limit. Time Window Filters Suspends execution during high-impact news windows or specific market close periods.

Risk & Position Sizing Modes

Fixed Lot Mode : Standard static lot size allocation.

Risk Percentage Mode : Calculates precise position sizing based on account equity and exact pips to Stop Loss.

Auto Risk Level: Pre-set institutional risk tiers ranging from Very Low to Extreme Risk.

Limited Launch Promotion & Price Schedule

Institutional SMC Robot 1.0 is currently available under an exclusive introductory pricing promotion.

Current Launch Price : Promotional Discounted Rate

Price Adjustment Warning : The license price will increase significantly after the initial licenses are allocated.

Verified Performance Track: Live signal monitoring on MQL5 signals and Myfxbook will be published shortly to display ongoing live performance.

Comprehensive Keywords Index

The following terms describe the underlying architecture and capabilities of this expert advisor:

Core EA Identifiers : Institutional SMC Robot, Institutional SMC Robot 1.0, SMC EA, Smart Money Concepts EA, MQL5 Robot, MT5 Expert Advisor, Automated Trading Bot, AI Trading Robot, Artificial Intelligence EA, Quantum Trading Bot.

Prop Firm Terms : FTMO Robot, Prop Firm EA, Funded Account Trading, FTMO Challenge Pass, Prop Firm Guard, Drawdown Protection, FundedNext EA, MyForexFunds EA, Prop Trading Automation.

Trading Strategies : BOS, CHoCH, Order Block, OB, Fair Value Gap, FVG, Quasimodo Level, QML, Liquidity Sweep, Price Action EA, Institutional Order Flow, ICT Strategy Bot, High Probability Trading.

Supported Assets : XAUUSD EA, Gold Trading Robot, Forex Bot, Bitcoin Robot, BTCUSD Trading, Crypto EA, Indices Bot, NASDAQ EA, US30 Bot, Dow Jones Robot.

Account Configurations: Cent Account EA, Micro Account Robot, Hedge Account EA, ECN Trading Bot, Low Deposit EA, Multi-Asset Trading System.

Official Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and financial derivatives carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade or invest using automated software, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Past performance results generated by automated systems or backtesting do not guarantee or indicate future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown. You are fully responsible for managing your capital and risk parameters.