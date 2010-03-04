MoonDog EA v1 is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, mainly designed for XAUUSD. The EA uses several independent breakout modules to detect key price levels, place pending orders, and manage trades with automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-even, Trailing Stop, Profit Lock, and Breakout Guard protection.





For best execution quality, a low-spread broker is recommended. Raw spread or ECN-style accounts are preferred, especially on XAUUSD, because spread and execution conditions can affect pending orders and trade management.





Main features:

- Multi-strategy breakout engine

- Designed mainly for XAUUSD

- Pending order entries

- Automatic SL and TP management

- Break-even and trailing stop

- Profit Lock system

- Breakout Guard protection

- Fixed lot and lot scaling options

- Spread and margin checks

- Built-in dashboard

- Strategy-specific trade comments

- Optional intelligence logging





The EA can be monitored through the official MQL5 signal:





MoonDog EA v1 is built for traders who want a structured breakout system with automated trade management and clear risk controls. Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution quality, symbol specifications, and account type.