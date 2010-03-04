MoonDog EA

MoonDog EA v1 is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, mainly designed for XAUUSD. The EA uses several independent breakout modules to detect key price levels, place pending orders, and manage trades with automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-even, Trailing Stop, Profit Lock, and Breakout Guard protection.

For best execution quality, a low-spread broker is recommended. Raw spread or ECN-style accounts are preferred, especially on XAUUSD, because spread and execution conditions can affect pending orders and trade management.

Main features:
- Multi-strategy breakout engine
- Designed mainly for XAUUSD
- Pending order entries
- Automatic SL and TP management
- Break-even and trailing stop
- Profit Lock system
- Breakout Guard protection
- Fixed lot and lot scaling options
- Spread and margin checks
- Built-in dashboard
- Strategy-specific trade comments
- Optional intelligence logging

The EA can be monitored through the official MQL5 signal:

MoonDog EA v1 is built for traders who want a structured breakout system with automated trade management and clear risk controls. Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution quality, symbol specifications, and account type.
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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