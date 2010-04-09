***Consistent Growth EA has allowed me to build up my trading accounts, go full time with my trading, quit my job, and enjoy my days as I see fit while making hefty and consistent profits. Before using this EA, I was constantly bouncing from one shiny strategy to the next with each promising me huge profits and then ending up with nothing but disappointment and endless blown accounts. I got tired of the b.s. - So, I decided to get serious, get a mentor to teach me how to trade like a professional, and then spent a year figuring out how to automate the strategy. Now, with Consistent Growth EA I have my own personal "golden goose." It performs on my live accounts in the exact same way you see on the back test screenshots I posted below. Don't Miss out on this!!!



Overview: The Consistent Growth EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system designed specifically for the USD/JPY pair on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe. This EA is engineered for serious investors seeking a dependable and proven strategy for building wealth steadily over decades. By leveraging advanced proprietary algorithms, including multi-timeframe analysis, volume analysis, trend analysis, and pattern recognition, this EA identifies high-probability setups to deliver consistent profits with low risk.



Key Features:

Robust Historical Testing: Back tested from 1990 to 2025, the EA has proven its resilience and profitability through major global crises, including: The COVID-19 pandemic The 2008 Global Financial Crisis The Housing Market Crash Multiple geopolitical conflicts and economic downturns

Stress-Tested Stability: Consistent performance across all market conditions with no significant drawdowns.

Proprietary Technology: Incorporates exclusive filtering and algorithms refined through mentorship from a hedge fund manager ranked top by Barclays Hedge for multiple consecutive years.

High Accuracy: Trades are based on precise, data-driven setups—no grid, hedging, or martingale strategies employed.

Longevity: Over 35 years of consistent backtested performance with optimized parameters.

User-Friendly: Minimal setup required. Simply attach the EA to the chart, fund your account, and let it work for you.





Performance Highlights:

Proven capability to turn $100 into over $11 million with low risk.

Consistently profitable even in extreme market conditions.

Focused on steady, long-term growth, making it ideal for traders who value financial security and peace of mind.

The EA only takes one trade at a time, ensuring optimal risk management.





Why Choose Consistent Growth EA? Unlike many overfitted strategies that promise short-term gains but ultimately fail, the Consistent Growth EA is built for durability and reliability. This strategy is the result of years of market expertise and combines the best practices from institutional-grade trading systems. It’s a tool for traders who value:

Safety: Trades are protected with Take Profit, Stop Loss, and other risk controls.

Simplicity: Default parameters are optimized, with the only adjustable setting being lot size.

Support: Join a private community of users and receive 24/7 support from an experienced trader who has used this strategy to make consistent profits in live accounts since 2016.





Who Should Use This EA? This EA is for traders looking to achieve financial independence through patience and discipline. It’s especially suited for:

Beginners with small starting accounts who are committed to long-term success.

Experienced traders seeking a reliable, automated strategy for portfolio diversification.

Serious investors who understand the value of a proven, stress-free approach to trading.





Getting Started:

Purchase Consistent Growth EA from the MQL5 marketplace. Attach the EA to the H4 chart on USD/JPY, set your desired risk, and let it handle the rest. For best results, use a VPS to ensure 24/7 operation.

Contact me with any questions or issues you may have, and I will walk you through any troubleshooting issues via email, phone, or zoom call, and I will ensure you get the full performance you paid for, even if that means fully recalibrating the Ex5. file to suit your particular broker's data feed. Rest assured that I am dedicated to delivering unmatched customer service. I am here to serve you no matter how long it takes to fix your particular issue, and If I can't the issue you are encountering then I will gladly refund your money, no questions asked!















Recommendations: Minimum deposit: $100 Leverage: At least 1:50 (which is what I what I use on my accounts) Attach EA to USD/JPY 4hr timeframe chart Choose your desired risk percentage (I recommend 30% risk, which is what I use on my accounts) Account types: Works with all types (For U.S. Traders, I recommend Trading.com, which is my regulated broker) Note: I strongly recommend using a trusted and regulated broker to ensure transparency, and the highest level of security for your funds.



About the Creator: With over 17 years of experience in financial markets and a strong background in finance and data science, I’ve dedicated my career to developing strategies that stand the test of time. This EA reflects everything I’ve learned under the mentorship of a top-rated hedge fund manager. After years of sleepless nights managing trades manually, I automated my process and have since enjoyed stress-free, profitable trading.



Why This Matters: Trading is about accumulating real wealth over the course of you trading career and this journey doesn't have to be stressful. The Consistent Growth EA is a strategy that I have used for years to exponentially grow my account consistently in a very stress free way!



Join the Consistent Growth Family: By purchasing this EA, you’re not just buying a product—you’re joining a community of like-minded traders dedicated to achieving financial success together. Let’s build wealth responsibly and create a brighter future.

