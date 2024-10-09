Drawdown monitoring pro

Track the current drawdown and history of closed trades for the selected period

A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs 

    My #1 Utility: includes 66+ features  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT5 version

    2 values that can be displayed:

    1. Current drawdown (or gain) of open trades;
    2. The result of all closed trades, for the selected time period (statistics);

    Available filters, each can optionally be turned on/off:

    • Symbol
      • trades on all Symbols
      • trades only on the same Symbol (where indicator is running)
    • Magic number (convenient when using EAs):
      • all magic numbers
      • avoid specified number
      • only specified magic number

    Settings:

    • The method of calculating the values:
      • Account currency;
      • pips;
      • points;
      • As a percentage of one of the values:
        • % / Account Balance;
        • % / Free Margin;
        • % / Equity;
        • % / Custom amount;
    • Time interval (if history calculation is enabled):
      • current day;
      • current week;
      • current month (starting from the 1st);
      • the last 30 days;
      • or any custom period;
    • Optionally, you can enable the display of the total Lot size of all trades;
    • Visualization settings:
      • Text location;
      • Font: color, style, size;

      The program file must be placed in the "Indicators" directory.


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      Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
      Utilities
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      Sergio Marquez Uroz
      5 (4)
      Utilities
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      Tuan Nghia Phan
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      4.91 (23)
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      5 (3)
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      5 (1)
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      5 (1)
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
      Profit/loss statistics for each day of the week Check out my  #1 Utility : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  You will see statistics for each day of the
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
      Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend This tool  is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI,  Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index. The   alerts   option   will help  you   not   to   miss   the   beginning   of the   trend. Multifunctional utility : includes 66+ features  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs. Settings: Calculated bar: eith
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
      Analyze up to 3 additional charts of other timeframes , without switching the main chart. Check out my  Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version The indicator opens in a  separate window: The window   can be moved   to any place on the chart (using the   [<M>]   button). The window can also be minimized to save space ( [ <^>]  button) In the window that appears, you can configure: The period   of the 1st chart (left
      Money Meter
      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
      The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell). Check out  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions You can set:  Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot); Grid step : percentage / amount of money (green switch); Number of levels for each direction; Risk calculation for the current account balance / or for the free margin; In the initial settings of the indicator, you c
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