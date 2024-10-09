Drawdown monitoring

Track the current drawdown and history of closed trades for the selected period

A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs 

    Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ features  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT4 version

    2 values that can be displayed:

    1. Current drawdown (or gain) of open trades;
    2. The result of all closed trades, for the selected time period (statistics);

    Available filters, each can optionally be turned on/off:

    • Symbol
      • trades on all Symbols
      • trades only on the same Symbol (where indicator is running)
    • Magic number (convenient when using EAs):
      • all magic numbers
      • avoid specified number
      • only specified magic number

    Settings:

    • The method of calculating the values:
      • Account currency;
      • pips;
      • points;
      • As a percentage of one of the values:
        • % / Account Balance;
        • % / Free Margin;
        • % / Equity;
        • % / Custom amount;
    • Time interval (if history calculation is enabled):
      • current day;
      • current week;
      • current month (starting from the 1st);
      • the last 30 days;
      • or any custom period;
    • Optionally, you can enable the display of the total Lot size of all trades;
    • Visualization settings:
      • Text location;
      • Font: color, style, size;

      The program file must be placed in the "Indicators" directory.

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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      4.91 (23)
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      5 (1)
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      5 (1)
      Indicators
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      Utilities
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      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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