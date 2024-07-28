Easy Trade share to MT4 Client

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Product Description: MT4 Trade Copier with Advanced Features

MT4  Trade Copier is designed to streamline and enhance your trading experience by allowing seamless replication of trades across multiple accounts. It offers advanced features to cater to different trading needs and preferences.

Features:

Master/Slave Selection:

Easily choose between master and slave modes to manage trades effectively.
Multiplier for Slave Accounts:

Set a multiplier to adjust the size of trades copied to slave accounts, allowing for customized risk management.
Master's Suffix and Slave's Suffix:

Configure suffixes to differentiate between master and slave symbols, ensuring accurate trade copying.
Enable Symbol Replacement:

Replace symbols between master and slave accounts using a simple mapping system. For example, GOLD=XAUUSD, SILVER=XAGUSD .
Reverse Copy Trades:

Option to reverse the direction of trades, providing flexibility for different market conditions.
Mirror Copy SL/TP:

Mirror the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings from the master account, ensuring consistent risk management across accounts.
Input Parameters:

Master/Slave Mode:

Select whether the account will act as the master or slave in the trade copier setup.
Trade Multiplier:

Define the multiplier for trade sizes in slave accounts.
Master's Suffix:

Specify the suffix used for the master account's symbols.
Slave's Suffix:

Specify the suffix for the slave account's symbols.
Symbol Replacement Mappings:

Input symbol mappings for replacing master symbols with corresponding slave symbols, e.g., GOLD=XAUUSD .
Reverse Copy Trades:

Enable or disable reversing trades (true/false).
Mirror SL/TP Settings:

Option to mirror Stop Loss and Take Profit settings from the master account (true/false).
Our Trade Copier offers a user-friendly interface and customizable settings to suit various trading strategies, ensuring a seamless and efficient trading experience.
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Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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Multi Trend Analyzer MT4 indicator provides signals from the following technical trading indicators: RSI, STOCH, STOCHRSI, MACD, ADX, Williams % R, ATR, Oscillator, ROC and Bull/Bear Power. It supports all time frames, from the 1 minute up to the monthly charts. You can change all indicator inputs. Indicator provide total trend summary. We can easily analysis and study market movement .
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MACD Multi Time Frame Scanner MACD Scanner MT5 is a powerful and easy-to-use dashboard tool that scans the MACD indicator across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes in real-time. It gives you a complete market overview at a glance, helping you spot bullish and bearish MACD crossovers instantly — without switching between charts. 1. Multi-Symbol / Multi-Timeframe Scanning Allow user to set a watchlist (symbols to scan). Scan across multiple timeframes (M1 → MN). Show signals (Bullish / Beari
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Alexandre Jean Besnard
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Alexandre Jean Besnard 2024.12.14 21:28 
 

how do you allow a mt4 to connect to the other one ? there no explanation on this , they are supposed to meet themselves somewhere on my pc ?

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