AW Donchian Trend EA

AW Donchian Trend EA - an advisor trading on the signals of the trend indicator AW Donchian Trend. Uses the indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss, in addition, the advisor has a built-in Trailing, overlapping and breakeven function. It can use multi-timeframe filtering, automatic lot calculation to save the risk percentage from the deposit. Functionally, it is possible to work by time and different averaging options.

Instructions and description of the advisor -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE  

Advantages:

  • Different StopLoss scenarios are also breakeven,
  • Variations of working with TakeProfit or Trailing,
  • Built-in time control,
  • Works on all types of trading instruments,
  • Automatic lot calculation and overlap,
  • Customizable multi-timeframe filter,
  • Can optionally use averaging.

Strategies for opening positions:

1) "Success_Rate". Specify the success rate for working on more accurate signals, if the value is below the specified one, the advisor will ignore the signals.

2) "First_order_on_new_signal_only". Opening orders on a new signal or in the direction of the trend. If the option "true" is selected, then the advisor will trade only once for the current signal. If you select "false" the advisor will trade for the entire duration of the current signal.

3) "Can_EA_work_in_both_directions_at_the_same_time". Trading simultaneously in two directions or in turn. When choosing the option "true" the advisor will be able to trade in both directions, in "false" mode the advisor will trade only in one direction, opening another direction is possible only when the current one is closed.

4) "One_order_per_bar" - Limitation for opening no more than one order per candle, or work without limitation. When choosing the "false" option, the adviser opens new orders as soon as a signal for opening is received. When choosing the "true" option, the adviser opens no more than one order of one direction per candle.

5) " Use_additional_Donchian_Trend_filtering" - Pluggable multi-timeframe and multi-period trend filter. The entry point uses the current chart timeframe. For filtering, you need to use a larger timeframe. Orders will only be opened when two signals match.

Variations for closing orders:

-Closing by take profit: Setting up the TakeProfit strategy.

  • Close_position_on_TP1 - Close the entire position when the indicator value TP1 is reached.
  • Close_position_on_TP2 - Close the entire position when the TP2 indicator value is reached.
  • Use_TP_in_Points - Use a fixed TakeProfit for each order. When choosing this option, you must specify the TakeProfit size in the variable "TakeProfit_in_Points_(if_used)".

-Closings on Trailing - is activated when the price passes the distance specified in the variable "Trailing Start in points", then it is pulled up behind the price in the case of continuation of one-directional movement through the distance specified in the variable "Trailing Step in points".

-Break-even - as soon as the price has passed above the opening price and reached profit on "Profit_in_points_to_add_Breakeven" points, the advisor will set StopLoss at the opening price mark with the specified profit. Thus, the price will not fall below the opening price.  

-Closing by StopLoss: Setting up the StopLoss strategy.

  • Exit_on_opposite_signal - Exit when the trend reverses or when there is an opposite signal.
  • Use_SL_in_Points - Use a fixed StopLoss for each order. When choosing this option, you must specify the size StopLoss in the variable " StopLoss_in_Points_(if_used)".
  • Use_SL_from_Indicator - Use StopLoss based on signals from the AW Donchian Trend indicator.
  • Without_StopLoss - Operating mode without using StopLoss.

Additional features:

-Automatic risk management setup:

Size_of_the_order: the advisor will trade a fixed volume.
Enable_Autolot_size_calculation: the advisor will risk a certain percentage.

-Overlap function:

Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders: close the cart in parts, will allow closings to be made earlier than for the whole cart.

-Work by time:

The advisor has the ability to limit the operating time. This means that new orders will be opened only in the time range you specify.

