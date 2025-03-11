Fibo Eagle EA

Fibo Eagle EA for MT4 - Fibonacci-Based Grid Trading Expert Advisor

Overview

FiboEagleEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want an automated trading system powered by the Fibonacci sequence. This EA integrates grid trading principles with advanced money management tools, delivering a blend of precision, adaptability, and profitability potential. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, FiboEagleEA adjusts to various market conditions, making it a versatile choice for achieving consistent results. Built with reliability in mind, it has been rigorously tested and validated to meet the strict standards of the MQL5 Market.

Key Features

  • Fibonacci Grid System: Strategically places virtual buy and sell orders based on the Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55), optimizing entry points across a user-defined price range for enhanced market timing.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Offers three customizable options—Fixed (No Multiplier) for steady trading, 2x Exponential for aggressive growth, or Progressive for gradual increases—allowing you to tailor risk to your strategy.
  • Profit and Loss Control: Set a Take Profit (TP) in account currency to secure gains and an optional Stop Loss (SL) to protect against significant losses, giving you full control over trade outcomes.
  • Time-Based Trading: Define specific trading hours (e.g., 01:00–23:30) and enable/disable trading for each day of the week, ensuring the EA operates only during your preferred market sessions.
  • Goal-Oriented Trading: Set profit targets for daily, weekly, or monthly periods as a percentage of your account balance (e.g., 1%, 5%, 20%), pausing trading once achieved to enforce disciplined profit-taking.
  • Virtual Order Persistence: Uses global variables to maintain the trading state across terminal restarts, updates, or power interruptions, ensuring seamless performance.
  • Margin Safety Check: Includes a built-in mechanism to verify sufficient account funds before placing orders, making it reliable even on small accounts with limited capital.

How It Works

FiboEagleEA operates by constructing a grid of virtual buy and sell orders around the current market price, with spacing calculated using the Fibonacci sequence. For example, if the current price is 1.2000 and TotalDistance is 1000 points, the EA distributes 10 orders on each side (buy and sell), spaced proportionally to Fibonacci ratios. As the price moves, these virtual orders are triggered into real market positions. The EA then computes a weighted average price for all open trades and dynamically adjusts a virtual Take Profit line, accounting for swap costs to optimize profitability. When the TP is reached—either by price hitting the line or profit exceeding the set amount—all positions are closed, and the cycle restarts. This method excels at capturing market swings, especially in trending or oscillating conditions.

Input Parameters

  • InitialLot: Starting lot size for the grid (default: 0.01). Smaller values suit low-balance accounts, while larger values increase exposure.
  • StartTime/EndTime: Trading window in HH:MM format (e.g., 01:00–23:50), based on server time, to limit trading to specific hours.
  • Monday–Sunday: Boolean toggles (true/false) to enable or disable trading on each day, offering flexibility for weekend or holiday adjustments.
  • OrderMargin: Distance in points from the current price to the first grid order (e.g., 600 points), setting the initial buffer.
  • TotalDistance: Total grid range in points (e.g., 10000), defining the scope of the Fibonacci-based order placement.
  • TakeProfitMoney: Take Profit value in account currency (default: $1.00), triggering closure when total profit reaches this amount.
  • EnableStopLoss/StopLossMoney: Toggle Stop Loss (true/false) and set its value (default: $-450.0), closing trades if losses hit this threshold and restart in next day at 01:00.
  • Daily/Weekly/Monthly Goals: Profit targets as a percentage of account balance (e.g., 1%, 5%, 20%), halting trading when met.
  • MultiplierType: Lot sizing strategy—choose NoMultiplier (fixed lots), Multiplier2x (doubles each level), or Progressive (increases gradually).

Why Choose FiboEagleEA?

  • Precision: Fibonacci-based entries improve timing by aligning with natural market retracement levels.
  • Customization: Adjust lot sizes, grid range, TP/SL, and trading times to match your risk profile and goals.
  • Reliability: Rigorously tested and validated for MQL5 Market, ensuring stability across brokers and conditions.
  • Versatility: Compatible with any currency pair and timeframe, though H1 is recommended for optimal signal frequency and stability.

Recommended Settings

  • Pair: Any pair with low spreads and good volatility (but need test and optimize).
  • Timeframe: Any timeframe.
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 standard account or $10 for a cent account, with InitialLot adjusted (e.g., 0.01) for smaller accounts to manage risk. 
  • Leverage: 1:300 or higher to support the grid system’s margin requirements effectively.

Installation & Usage

  1. Attach FiboEagleEA to your desired chart in MetaTrader by dragging it from the Navigator or double-clicking.
  2. Adjust input parameters in the settings dialog that appears, customizing them to your trading plan.
  3. Enable AutoTrading in the MetaTrader terminal (click the "AutoTrading" button) and monitor the EA’s performance.

Support

For assistance with installation, parameter optimization, or troubleshooting, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 platform. I’m dedicated to ensuring you get the most out of FiboEagleEA and am happy to provide tailored advice based on your trading needs.

Disclaimer

Trading carries inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test FiboEagleEA thoroughly on a demo account before deploying it live to understand how it performs with your broker’s spreads, slippage, and execution conditions.

