Quantum Trend Volume Svyatoslav Kucher 5 (4) Indicators

Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks of a trading regardless of the trading style. The Quantum Trend Volume indicator can help in doing that with a fairly high probability. Quantum Trend Volume is a trend recognition indicator, which uses an original calculation algorithm. It does not change its readings under any circumstances. The tick volumes are used as an additional filter. You can use it on any currency pair and every time frame. It can also be used as an activi