EA Legion

3.67

EA Legion is an automatic advisor that uses order averaging to prevent losses after the price moves in the opposite direction from the initial entry. The main feature of the EA is the ability to open multiple positions, which consist of a series of orders. Each position is monitored,and the advisor can close them upon reaching a profit, based on signals, or all positions together based on total profit. The averaging of series orders itself is also not standard, and consists of lists, there are ten lists in which you can specify the step between orders, lot, number of orders.

By default, the EA is configured for AUDNZD, timeframe M15.

For more information and set files see the blog - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745933, or download from disk https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rmx_vyaAGdVrbDXikKCvi154NjiE8vxr?usp=sharing

  • Recommended currency pairs: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, NZDUSD, EURNZD
  • TimeFrame: M15
  • Test Method: every tick,  open prices only
  • Recommended MM: 0.01 lot per 1000 $ (for one currency pair)
IMPORTANT: for each installed EA version, check the MagicNumberStart and MagicNumberEnd values, they should be different. Also, the range of values ​​between these parameters must be twice the MaximumNumberSerieses parameter.


Expert advisor parameters


—————— G E N E R A L   S E T T I N G S ——————

  • LanguageInfo - information output language.
  • MaximumNumberOrders - the maximum number of orders in a series.
  • MaximumNumberSerieses - maximum number of series.
  • TakeProfit - take profit value.
  • StopLoss - stop loss value.
  • MaxSpread - the maximum value of the spread for opening orders.
  • Slippage - slip value.
  • MagicNumberStart - the beginning of the list of magic numbers.
  • MagicNumberEnd - the end of the list of magic numbers.
  • OpenOrderComment - comment to orders.

—————— M O N E Y   S E T T I N G S ——————

  • MMType:
    • FIXED - fixed lot.
    • FLOAT - floating lot .
  • FirstLot - lot size of the first order of the series.
  • VirtualBalance - virtual balance for calculating the lot, with MMType = FLOAT.
  • PercentProfit - profit percentage for closing all series and orders.
  • PercentDrawdown - loss percentage for closing all series and orders.

—————— E N T E R   S E T T I N G S ——————

  • EntryCalculationPeriod - period for calculating the signal.
  • EntryPeriodStep - step of periods.
  • ManualEntryPeriods - manual entry of periods, separated by commas.
  • EntryLevel - input level value, minimum value 10.
  • EntryLevelStep - level step, minimum value 1.
  • ManualEntryLevels - manual entry of levels, separated by commas.
  • SensitivityPeriod - period for calculating the Sensitivity parameter.
  • SensitivityPeriodStep - step of periods.

—————— C L O S E   S E T T I N G S ——————

  • ProfitAccumulator - the counter of the previously accumulated profit, is used to close all series by the total profit.
  • ClosePositionsOnlyProfit - closing only for profit.
  • ClosePositionsByTotalProfit - closing all series for the total profit.
  • TotalPositionsProfit - profit in points for the general closing.
  • ClosePositionsBySignals - closing a series of orders after receiving a signal.
  • ClosePositionsByAverage - closing a series of orders by the average value.
  • ClosePositionsByAverageModi - modification to close
  • AverageSearchPeriod - period to search for a close signal.

—————— A V E R A G I N G  S E T T I N G S ——————

  • ---- profit settings
    • MultiProfitAfter - change the TakeProfit value after the specified order. If 0, it is not applied.
    • MultiProfit - exponent for changing TakeProfit.
    • MinProfit - the minimum allowable TakeProfit value.
  • ---- order list ( 1-10 )
    • Orders step - step of orders.
    • Orders lot - lot of orders.
    • Orders number - the number of orders.


Reviews 3
Jean Philippe Groleau
1030
Jean Philippe Groleau 2023.01.01 01:25 
 

Very good EA, very satisfied with it and the optimised settings.

Yoshi_Yoshi
88
Yoshi_Yoshi 2021.10.29 10:04 
 

Great EA! I'm using this EA for a month on a real account. Money Setting is very important.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
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Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Linear Trend
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Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks for a trader regardless of their trading style. Linear Trend can help you with this task. Linear Trend is a trend determining indicator, which uses an original calculation algorithm. The indicator is suitable for any currency pair and timeframe. It does not change its readings. The product applies three methods selected by a certain parameter and an additional modification of results. Due to the variety of settings and filters, the
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Zip Arrow is an original indicator with flexible customization capabilities. Every user will be able to customize it according to trading style and currency pair. The indicator does not change its values, it has a filter which allows showing the signal only in the direction of the main trend. Indicator Parameters TPeriod - trend filter setting. When the value increases, the signals will be displayed only in the direction of the main trend. It is recommended to set value above 100 for explicit f
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Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks of a trading regardless of the trading style. The Atom Trend indicator can help in doing that with a fairly high probability. Atom Trend is a trend recognition indicator, which uses an original calculation algorithm. You can use it on any currency pair and every time frame. It does not change its values. The tick volume can also be used in the calculations as an additional filter. Indicator Parameters Main Settings : VolMode - if
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Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks of a trading regardless of the trading style. The Quantum Trend Volume indicator can help in doing that with a fairly high probability. Quantum Trend Volume is a trend recognition indicator, which uses an original calculation algorithm. It does not change its readings under any circumstances. The tick volumes are used as an additional filter. You can use it on any currency pair and every time frame. It can also be used as an activi
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Dynamic Levels
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Dynamic Levels is a channel indicator of dynamic levels, designed for identification of the price extremums. It allows increasing the efficiency of any strategy due to advanced parameters, which in turn allow customizing it for personal trading style. Dynamic Levels does not change its values, it is suitable for any timeframe and currency pair. Indicator Parameters ChannelPeriod - period for the indicator calculation. ChannelSmoot - smoothing of values. ATRPeriod - volatility calculation period
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Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks for a trader regardless of their trading style. Trend Scan is able to define a trend with a fairly high accuracy. The indicator applies the proprietary method in its calculations. Trend Scan is suitable for any currency pair and timeframe. It does not change its readings. The indicator takes into account the volume and volatility readings, combines them and displays the result as a histogram. The color of the histogram can be confi
Price Direction
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Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks for a trader regardless of their trading style. Price Direction is able to define a trend with a fairly high accuracy. The indicator applies the proprietary method in its calculations. Price Direction is suitable for any currency pair and timeframe. It does not change its readings. The indicator is based on volatility and the unique method. The histogram color depends on the current trend strength - the darker the histogram, the st
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Ozi Arrow
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Ozi Arrow is a unique indicator that can display signals in the direction of the main trend and counter trend signals. For calculations, the indicator determines a price channel. If recently the price was at its borders, and all conditions of additional filters are observed, a signal is displayed in the form of arrows. Ozi Arrow is suitable for any timeframe and any pair. The indicator signals do not disappear under any conditions. A distinctive feature is the presence of a trend filter. If the
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Activity Meter
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Over Arrow
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Over Arrow  - уникальный авторский индикатор, имеющий возможность отображения сигналов в направлении основной тенденции, или против нее. Over Arrow  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары, но лучше всего использовать его на средних временных периодах, таких как М30, Н1, Н4. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Отличительной особенностью является наличие фильтра тенденции, при активации которого, сигналы будут появляться только в направлении основного движения. Параметры
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EA Turbine - автоматический советника, использующий в качестве сигнала для входа резкие ценовые колебание. Для получения сигнала цене нужно пройти определенное расстояние за некоторое время, также используются тиковые данные, для определения средних значений, и определенного их превышении на данный момент. Trend Strategy - при получении сигнала открывается ордер в направлении импульсного движения.  Back Strategy - при получении сигнала, на определенной дистанции от текущей цены выставляется отло
Stick
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Indicators
Stick  - уникальный авторский индикатор, отображающий сигналы в направлении основной тенденции, и против нее. Благодаря разнообразию настроек и фильтров индикатор можно настроить под свой стиль торговли. Stick  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Отличительной особенностью является возможность настроить сигналы индикатора отдельно для тенденции и против нее. С помощью  Stick  можно открывать сделку только в направлении основного д
Division
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор Division  поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Division  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий в качестве источника данных подобие скользящих средних, в расчете которых используются объемы. От этих средних строятся границы, которые служат сигнализатором для смены текущей тенденции. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях.  При желании можно вкл
Price Detect
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5 (1)
Indicators
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор Price Detect  поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Price Detect  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий авторский алгоритм расчета. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях. Также с помощью индикатора можно наблюдать за коррекцией цены в сторону глобального тренда, определять возможные границы окончания отката. Индикатор подходит для любой валютн
Moment
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Moment  - авторский индикатор, имеющий простые настройки, и несколько типов сигналов. Каждый пользователь сможет настроить его показания под свой стиль торговли, и валютную пару. Индикатор не меняет свои показания. Со всеми моими продуктами можно ознакомиться по ссылке  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/slavakucher/seller Параметры индикатора Основные настройки ( Main Settings ): HistoryBars  - количество баров для отображения. CalculationPeriod - период для расчетов. IndicatorDelta - дельта. Indi
Price Detect Volume
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор  Price Detect   Volume поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Price Detect Volume  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий авторский алгоритм расчета, использующий объемы. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях. Также с помощью индикатора можно наблюдать за коррекцией цены в сторону глобального тренда, определять возможные границы окончания отката
Trend Selection
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Определение текущей тенденции - одна из самых важных задач трейдера независимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор  Trend Selection  поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика.  Trend Selection  подходит для любой валютной пары, любого таймфрейма, и не меняет свои показания. Цвет гистограммы зависит от силы текущей тенденции: чем темнее гистограмма, тем сильнее текущая тенденция. На текущий момент индикатор имеет два метода расчета сигн
EA Compass
Svyatoslav Kucher
Experts
EA Compass  - автоматический советник, работающий на пробой определенных ценовых уровней.   По умолчанию советник настроен для EURUSD, таймфрейм Н1. Set файлы  вы можете скачать с диска -  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Rxiesljy_3515WsikRMExzxJjcZKMnMH?usp=sharing , или смотрите в обсуждении советника. ВАЖНО: обратите внимание на параметры GMT! Для того, чтобы получить корректные результаты, вы должны установить их правильно в соответствии с GMT вашего брокера. Для каждой установленной
EA Coyote
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (1)
Experts
EA Coyote  - an automatic advisor that starts trading at the end of the New York session and in the first hours after its close. Signals for opening deals are determined by the author's and standard methods. For a complete list of parameters and set files, see the blog -  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740145 . Or download from disk  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XpgtTNSZ31_ad7ecYmUREC5v_LprVAJF?usp=sharing . Default settings for EURUSD, M5 timeframe. For testing, must download the
EA Excess
Svyatoslav Kucher
Experts
EA Excess  - автоматический советник использующий в качестве сигнала для входа сравнение волатильности нескольких периодов, и при определенном превышении ее значения открывает сделки, если дополнительные фильтры активированы и также находятся на нужных значениях. Советник имеет возможность настройки торговли в определенное время, и дополнительную возможность увеличения лотности ордера, или серии ордеров после убытков. ВАЖНО:  обратите внимание на параметры GMT! Для того, чтобы получить корректны
EA Trend Paradox
Svyatoslav Kucher
Experts
EA Trend Paradox  - автоматический советник, использующий в качестве сигнала показание некоторых стандартных, и авторских индикаторов, при удовлетворительных значений которых, ордера открываются в направлении тенденции. Для определения тенденции используются некоторые стандартные и авторские подходы, что позволяют достаточно точно определить направление торгов.  По умолчанию советник настроен для EURUSD, таймфрейм M5. Полный список параметров и   set файлы   смотрите в блоге -  https://www.mql5.
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nagytiborea
179
nagytiborea 2025.03.08 10:53 
 

Loss 2025.04

Jean Philippe Groleau
1030
Jean Philippe Groleau 2023.01.01 01:25 
 

Very good EA, very satisfied with it and the optimised settings.

Yoshi_Yoshi
88
Yoshi_Yoshi 2021.10.29 10:04 
 

Great EA! I'm using this EA for a month on a real account. Money Setting is very important.

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