Holy grail gold ea

next price 250$

Holy grail gold EA is a fully automated expert Advisor using an advanced search and breakdown mechanism for local extrema.

The system does Not use the Grid, does Not use martingale and other risky strategies. All trades are protected by StopLoss !

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SIGNAL =====https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/1380191?source=Site+Signals+My

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 was tested for the 10-year period (2009 to 2021) on REAL tick data with REAL floating spread, with Commission and Slippages !

Each trade is protected by StopLoss, each trade has built-in protection against large spreads and slippages.

The trading system uses ONLY  GOLD pairs at the TF M30)

I will always help you with the best settings and recommendations, be sure to contact me ! settings


Recommendations

No need to request settings, it works on gold with default settings

Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account;

Use VPS server;

Low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;  Recommended PROKER ECN OR ZERO SEAPRID like FPMarkets

starting balance 50 dolar


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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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