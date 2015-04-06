next price 250$

Holy grail gold EA is a fully automated expert Advisor using an advanced search and breakdown mechanism for local extrema.

The system does Not use the Grid, does Not use martingale and other risky strategies. All trades are protected by StopLoss !

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SIGNAL =====https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/1380191?source=Site+Signals+My

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was tested for the 10-year period (2009 to 2021) on REAL tick data with REAL floating spread, with Commission and Slippages !

Each trade is protected by StopLoss, each trade has built-in protection against large spreads and slippages.

The trading system uses ONLY GOLD pairs at the TF M30)

I will always help you with the best settings and recommendations, be sure to contact me ! settings





Recommendations

No need to request settings, it works on gold with default settings

Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account;

Use VPS server;

Low spreads + low commissions + quality execution; Recommended PROKER ECN OR ZERO SEAPRID like FPMarkets

starting balance 50 dolar



