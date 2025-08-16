DJ30 Picsou

DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor for DJ30 Trading

The DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA is a robust trading tool specifically designed for the DJ30 index on the 30-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines a proven moving average strategy with an innovative auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, providing a balance between risk management and trade optimization.

Key Features:

  • Auto-Adaptative Stop Loss: The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True Range (ATR). This dynamic feature adapts to market conditions, helping you avoid premature exits and better protect your investments in volatile environments.

  • Moving Average Strategy: Utilizing both fast and slow moving averages, the EA identifies and exploits market trends. It buys when the fast MA crosses above the slow MA and sells when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA, providing a reliable and time-tested approach to trend trading.

  • Resistance and Support Level Integration: The EA calculates key resistance and support levels, ensuring that your trades are entered and exited at the most strategic points, maximizing profit potential.

  • User-Friendly Setup: With minimal configuration required, the EA is perfect for traders of all experience levels. Set your lot size and let the EA handle the rest.

  • Graphical Interface: Monitor your trading performance in real-time with a clear and informative graphical interface. Track vital metrics such as actual P/L, today’s P/L, overall win rate, and today’s win rate with ease.

Recommendations:

  • Asset: DJ30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average)
  • Timeframe: 30-Minute (M30)
  • Minimal Deposit: Any (but $500 is recommended for optimal performance)

Advantages:

  • Adaptability: The EA performs efficiently on accounts of any size, giving traders flexibility regardless of their initial deposit.
  • Precision Risk Management: The adaptive Stop Loss system ensures your trades are always aligned with the current market volatility, offering superior protection and performance.
  • Ease of Use: A simple setup process and intuitive interface make this EA suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

Risk Warning:

Trading involves substantial risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose and ensure you understand the risks involved.

Get Started Today!

Harness the power of the DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA and take your DJ30 trading to the next level!


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Currency PICSOU
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
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CURRENCY PICSOU - Auto-Adaptive MA EA for EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD Introducing CURRENCY PICSOU , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to trade major currency pairs including EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, and AUDUSD . This EA combines a sophisticated moving average strategy with a dynamic auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, ensuring optimal risk management and trade performance. Key Features: Auto-Adaptive Stop Loss: The EA adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True
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