Vigorous EA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 28 June 2022
- Activations: 10
The Vigorous EA is one of our best EA’s! It has been successfully backtested +21 years.
It scalps the EURUSD pair up to 100 times a week and makes a profit EVERY day!
If you’re looking for an EA that makes a consistent profit every day, this is it!
- Trades the EURUSD every day
- Profitable backtests for the past 21 years
- Projected monthly profit of 1-3% a month (default settings)
- Recommended starting account size is $5k
- Recommended leverage is 250:1
- 50-100 scalp trades a week
How does Vigorous work?
- Vigorous trades only with the larger time-frame trend
- It finds the best places to take quick 3-9 pip scalp trades within the dips of the larger trend
- Vigorous uses flex-grid money management that’s only active when the trend is active. This makes for a very adaptive strategy that’s able to work with just about every type of market movement on the EURUSD
Recommended starting balances is $5k!
Pleas trade the EURUSD M1 timeframe ONLY!
Join the free discord group for live trading results, backtests and manuals from users of the Vigorous EA.
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