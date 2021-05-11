Vigorous EA

5

The Vigorous EA is one of our best EA’s! It has been successfully backtested +21 years. 

It scalps the EURUSD pair up to 100 times a week and makes a profit EVERY day!

If you’re looking for an EA that makes a consistent profit every day, this is it!



  • Trades the EURUSD every day
  • Profitable backtests for the past 21 years
  • Projected monthly profit of 1-3% a month (default settings)
  • Recommended starting account size is $5k
  • Recommended leverage is 250:1
  • 50-100 scalp trades a week



    How does Vigorous work?
  •  Vigorous trades only with the larger time-frame trend
  • It finds the best places to take quick 3-9 pip scalp trades within the dips of the larger trend
  • Vigorous uses flex-grid money management that’s only active when the trend is active. This makes for a very adaptive strategy that’s able to work with just about every type of market movement on the EURUSD


Recommended starting balances is $5k!

Pleas trade the EURUSD M1 timeframe ONLY!


Join the free discord group for live trading results, backtests and manuals from users of the Vigorous EA. 

https://discord.gg/5uERnFD


Reviews 1
Omon Andrew Imohi
305
Omon Andrew Imohi 2025.04.30 23:44 
 

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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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Omon Andrew Imohi
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Omon Andrew Imohi 2025.04.30 23:44 
 

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