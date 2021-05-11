The Vigorous EA is one of our best EA’s! It has been successfully backtested +21 years.

It scalps the EURUSD pair up to 100 times a week and makes a profit EVERY day!

If you’re looking for an EA that makes a consistent profit every day, this is it!









Trades the EURUSD every day

Profitable backtests for the past 21 years

Projected monthly profit of 1-3% a month (default settings)

Recommended starting account size is $5k

Recommended leverage is 250:1

50-100 scalp trades a week







How does Vigorous work?

Vigorous trades only with the larger time-frame trend It finds the best places to take quick 3-9 pip scalp trades within the dips of the larger trend Vigorous uses flex-grid money management that’s only active when the trend is active. This makes for a very adaptive strategy that’s able to work with just about every type of market movement on the EURUSD





Recommended starting balances is $5k! Pleas trade the EURUSD M1 timeframe ONLY!



Join the free discord group for live trading results, backtests and manuals from users of the Vigorous EA. https://discord.gg/5uERnFD



