Magic Flash

Magic Flash is going to be a strong investent weapon for you. 
Follow your established personal settings. 
This EA can be turned into a fast and efficient but relatively high-risk EA, 
it can also become a medium or low risk but slower profit. 
High growth in a short period of time when in the right market conditions. 
But if the market conditions are not right, the "Martingale Stop Loss" function to decisively leave the scene. 
This EA is very varied and malleable. 

This EA is built on the Scalping and Hedging strategies, 
and with different Pipsteps and Martingale Lot Exponent. 
The main suitable trading market is the small Swing and Range Market. 
Please carefully measure your Input Setting parameters such as Maximum Trade Level, 

and use the Backtesting(BT) as a reference. 

Be sure to Backtesting(BT) in advance before entering a real deal.


Basktesting (BT) BT Period Lowest Point BT Period Highest Point BT Period Point Range Deposit Net Profit Maximal Drawdown Time Frame Spread Demo Signal Set File
EURUSD (Period: 1/1/2019 - 31/12/2019)

BTpage1 (pdf file)


 1.10030 1.15698 1.15698 - 1.10030 = 0.05668 (5668 points) $3,000 $24,168 $13,159 (58.2%) M1 10

Signal: 
 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/786776

 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/768253
 (Demo signal expired)		 HighRiskHighProfit






































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Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
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Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
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Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
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