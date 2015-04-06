Golge Guardian
- Experts
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- Version: 4.20
- Activations: 5
ENGLISH VERSION
GOLGE GUARDIAN – Professional Gold Scalping EA Trade Gold with Precision
GOLGE GUARDIAN is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe using an advanced algorithmic price engine and proprietary mathematical models.
Unlike simple indicator-based robots, GOLGE GUARDIAN evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a trade. Every position is opened only after several technical filters agree, helping reduce low-quality entries.
The EA is fully automated and suitable for traders looking for a disciplined and systematic approach to Gold scalping.
Main Features
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Fully Automated Trading
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Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)
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Optimized for the M5 Timeframe
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Fast Scalping Strategy using Mathematical Models
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Intelligent Entry Filtering & Algorithmic Execution
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Dynamic Trade Management
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Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit
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Trailing Stop Protection & Break-even Function
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Spread Filter & Slippage Protection
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Magic Number Support
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Low Resource Consumption & Easy Installation
Trading Strategy The EA analyzes multiple technical conditions simultaneously before opening a position. Instead of relying on a single indicator, GOLGE GUARDIAN combines several confirmation filters powered by its core mathematical architecture to identify higher-probability opportunities.
Once a trade is opened, the EA continuously manages the position using automated stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and break-even logic. This systematic approach helps remove emotional decision-making and maintains consistent execution.
Recommended Settings
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Symbol: XAUUSD
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Timeframe: M5
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Leverage: 1:100 or higher
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Broker: ECN or Raw Spread recommended
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Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
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Recommended Deposit: 500 USD+
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Recommended VPS: Yes
Risk Management & Best Conditions Every trade is protected with predefined money management parameters. Users may customize: Lot Size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Break-even, and Maximum Spread according to their own risk profile.
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Best Conditions: ECN Broker, Low Spread, Stable Internet Connection, VPS Recommended.
Installation
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Copy the EA into the MT4 Experts folder.
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Restart MetaTrader 4.
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Open an XAUUSD M5 chart.
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Attach GOLGE GUARDIAN to the chart.
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Enable AutoTrading and configure your preferred settings.
Disclaimer Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. GOLGE GUARDIAN is a trading tool and cannot guarantee profits. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.
Version: 4.2 (Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MT4)