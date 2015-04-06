ENGLISH VERSION

GOLGE GUARDIAN – Professional Gold Scalping EA Trade Gold with Precision

GOLGE GUARDIAN is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe using an advanced algorithmic price engine and proprietary mathematical models.

Unlike simple indicator-based robots, GOLGE GUARDIAN evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a trade. Every position is opened only after several technical filters agree, helping reduce low-quality entries.

The EA is fully automated and suitable for traders looking for a disciplined and systematic approach to Gold scalping.

Main Features

Fully Automated Trading

Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)

Optimized for the M5 Timeframe

Fast Scalping Strategy using Mathematical Models

Intelligent Entry Filtering & Algorithmic Execution

Dynamic Trade Management

Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit

Trailing Stop Protection & Break-even Function

Spread Filter & Slippage Protection

Magic Number Support

Low Resource Consumption & Easy Installation

Trading Strategy The EA analyzes multiple technical conditions simultaneously before opening a position. Instead of relying on a single indicator, GOLGE GUARDIAN combines several confirmation filters powered by its core mathematical architecture to identify higher-probability opportunities.

Once a trade is opened, the EA continuously manages the position using automated stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and break-even logic. This systematic approach helps remove emotional decision-making and maintains consistent execution.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Broker: ECN or Raw Spread recommended

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD

Recommended Deposit: 500 USD+

Recommended VPS: Yes

Risk Management & Best Conditions Every trade is protected with predefined money management parameters. Users may customize: Lot Size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Break-even, and Maximum Spread according to their own risk profile.

Best Conditions: ECN Broker, Low Spread, Stable Internet Connection, VPS Recommended.

Installation

Copy the EA into the MT4 Experts folder. Restart MetaTrader 4. Open an XAUUSD M5 chart. Attach GOLGE GUARDIAN to the chart. Enable AutoTrading and configure your preferred settings.

Disclaimer Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. GOLGE GUARDIAN is a trading tool and cannot guarantee profits. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

Version: 4.2 (Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MT4)