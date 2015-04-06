Golge Guardian

ENGLISH VERSION

GOLGE GUARDIAN – Professional Gold Scalping EA Trade Gold with Precision

GOLGE GUARDIAN is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe using an advanced algorithmic price engine and proprietary mathematical models.

Unlike simple indicator-based robots, GOLGE GUARDIAN evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a trade. Every position is opened only after several technical filters agree, helping reduce low-quality entries.

The EA is fully automated and suitable for traders looking for a disciplined and systematic approach to Gold scalping.

Main Features

  • Fully Automated Trading

  • Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Optimized for the M5 Timeframe

  • Fast Scalping Strategy using Mathematical Models

  • Intelligent Entry Filtering & Algorithmic Execution

  • Dynamic Trade Management

  • Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop Protection & Break-even Function

  • Spread Filter & Slippage Protection

  • Magic Number Support

  • Low Resource Consumption & Easy Installation

Trading Strategy The EA analyzes multiple technical conditions simultaneously before opening a position. Instead of relying on a single indicator, GOLGE GUARDIAN combines several confirmation filters powered by its core mathematical architecture to identify higher-probability opportunities.

Once a trade is opened, the EA continuously manages the position using automated stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and break-even logic. This systematic approach helps remove emotional decision-making and maintains consistent execution.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Broker: ECN or Raw Spread recommended

  • Minimum Deposit: 100 USD

  • Recommended Deposit: 500 USD+

  • Recommended VPS: Yes

Risk Management & Best Conditions Every trade is protected with predefined money management parameters. Users may customize: Lot Size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Break-even, and Maximum Spread according to their own risk profile.

  • Best Conditions: ECN Broker, Low Spread, Stable Internet Connection, VPS Recommended.

Installation

  1. Copy the EA into the MT4 Experts folder.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 4.

  3. Open an XAUUSD M5 chart.

  4. Attach GOLGE GUARDIAN to the chart.

  5. Enable AutoTrading and configure your preferred settings.

Disclaimer Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. GOLGE GUARDIAN is a trading tool and cannot guarantee profits. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

Version: 4.2 (Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MT4)


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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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DMR Quant
Ismail Demirci
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ENGLISH VERSION DMR Quant — Multi-Timeframe Confirmation EA for XAUUSD DMR Quant is a rule-based expert advisor built for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M5 timeframe, engineered around a quantitative decision core that blends statistical, arithmetic, and geometric analysis of price behavior to identify high-probability entry points. How It Works (Overview): At its core, DMR Quant runs a proprietary mathematical model that transforms raw price data through logarithmic scaling, measures the ra
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