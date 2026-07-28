Buzzer Gold EA

Buzzer Gold EA for MT4

Automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)

Buzzer Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed primarily for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe using a rule-based trading methodology combined with configurable money management and risk control features.

The EA continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades automatically when its predefined trading criteria are satisfied. It is intended for traders who prefer systematic trading and wish to automate trade execution while maintaining control over account risk.

Trading Methodology

Buzzer Gold EA evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a position. The trading logic combines several technical filters to improve trade selection without relying on a single indicator.

The analysis includes:

  • Trend evaluation

  • Momentum confirmation

  • Price movement analysis

  • Trading session filtering

  • Spread verification

  • Market condition filters

Trades are executed only when the programmed trading conditions are satisfied.

Main Features

Automated Trading

The EA automatically monitors the market, opens positions, manages active trades and closes trades according to its internal trading logic and the user-defined settings.

It is designed for continuous operation while MetaTrader 4 remains connected to the broker's trading server.

Money Management

Buzzer Gold EA provides flexible position sizing options suitable for different trading styles and account sizes.

Available options include:

  • Fixed lot size

  • Automatic lot calculation

  • Adjustable risk percentage

  • Configurable trading volume

Trade Management

The EA includes configurable trade management functions that can be adjusted to match individual trading preferences.

Available features include:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Break-even

  • Maximum simultaneous trades

Risk Management

Several risk control functions are available to help manage account exposure.

These include:

  • Maximum daily loss limit

  • Maximum drawdown limit

  • Equity protection

  • Trading session filter

  • Spread filter

  • Slippage control

  • News filter

All parameters can be configured by the user.

News Filter

The optional news filter can suspend new trade entries around selected high-impact economic events. This feature is intended to help users avoid opening new positions during periods of increased market volatility.

Supported Instrument

Recommended trading instrument:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframe

Recommended chart period:

  • M5

Platform

  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Broker Compatibility

The EA is compatible with brokers offering:

  • Market Execution

  • ECN Accounts

  • Standard Accounts

  • Low-spread trading conditions

A VPS may be used for uninterrupted operation.

Adjustable Parameters

Money Management

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Automatic Lot

  • Risk Percentage

Trade Management

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Break-even

  • Maximum Open Trades

Trading Filters

  • Trading Hours

  • Maximum Spread

  • Slippage

  • News Filter

  • Magic Number

Recommended Trading Environment

For stable operation, the following conditions are recommended:

  • Reliable internet connection

  • Updated MetaTrader 4 platform

  • Low-spread broker

  • VPS for continuous operation

Installation

  1. Copy the EA file into the Experts folder of MetaTrader 4.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 4.

  3. Open an XAUUSD M5 chart.

  4. Attach Buzzer Gold EA to the chart.

  5. Enable Auto Trading.

  6. Configure the desired input parameters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which instrument is recommended?

Buzzer Gold EA is designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold).

Which timeframe should I use?

The recommended timeframe is M5.

Can I adjust the lot size?

Yes. The EA supports both fixed lot sizing and automatic lot calculation.

Does the EA include risk management?

Yes. Multiple configurable risk management functions are available, including maximum drawdown, daily loss limits, equity protection and position management.

Does the EA require external DLL files?

No. The EA operates without external DLL dependencies.

Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to:

  • Test the EA in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.

  • Perform forward testing on a demo account.

  • Select risk settings appropriate for your account size.

  • Monitor performance regularly after changing parameters.

Important Information

Trading conditions differ between brokers and may influence execution, spreads, slippage and overall trading performance. Users should evaluate the EA under their own trading conditions before using it on a live account.

Disclaimer

Trading Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Buzzer Gold EA is an automated trading tool that executes trades according to its programmed logic and user-defined settings. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate parameters, managing risk and determining whether the product is suitable for their individual trading objectives.


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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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Buzzer Arrow
Sukhpreet Singh Bedi
Indicators
Buzzer Arrow MACD — Non-Repaint MACD Signal Indicator for MT4 Overview Buzzer Arrow MACD is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator that generates clean BUY and SELL signals using confirmed MACD crossover logic. Unlike many indicators that constantly update or repaint historical arrows, Buzzer Arrow MACD confirms every signal only after the candle has closed. Once an arrow appears, it stays permanently on the chart, allowing traders to review historical signals with confidence. The indicator is d
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