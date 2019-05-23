Scalper Grid

Features Summary



This EA leverages strategies and algorithms of the two popular strategies, scalping and grid trading. After tuning it not only takes advantage of scalper’s high win rate, but also grid system’s high resilience in the case of an unexpected trend.

Phased setup allows you to fine-tune volume, take-profit etc. strategies differently at different level of grid and equity. It also allow the EA to get out of a trending market easily by adjusting the TP target automatically.

When Time Filtering is activated, the EA will enter market only during the one of the multiple periods of time set up in a day. Auto time-zone detection is implemented to save you the hassle of calculating hours offset.

News Filtering of the EA is based on the information pulled regularly from investing.com. When scheduled news events approaches that can impact the volatility of related pairs, the EA will not enter the market.

Stop Loss Setting provides two ways to exit market and get away from further loss.

Money management enable high equity users to increase their investment. It’s dynamic so that when low equity users make money and their equity pass certain threshold the setting begins to take effect.

This EA can practically work on any currency pairs and time frames with proper optimization.

Sets files for various currency pairs and their reports can be downloaded at the following URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726875 Current sets for the following currency pairs are available (23 pairs) (all with M5 timeframe ):



AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY

For the detailed parameters descriptions and in depth backtest results , please kindly download the at: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726875

General Recommendations:

- Minimal Capital for this EA is $3000 with 1:400 leverage. To ensure safety, it's suggested to add $1000 capital per added traded pair. - Avoid trading with pairs and sets with high correlation (>0.4), e.g., EURAUD and AUDCHF, EURAUD and AUDUSD - An ECN broker is always recommended - A VPS with low latency is always recommended - Use a different magic number for a different chart if you plan to use it on multiple currency pairs - For news filtering to work properly, in your MT4: Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors tab and enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", then add the following URL: http://ec.forexprostools.com

Warning: This EA uses the strategy of grid trading, therefore it could involve high risk. Please do some testing with the demo version and make sure you understand how it works before you trade with this EA



