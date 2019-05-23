Scalper Grid

4.67

Features Summary  

  • This EA leverages strategies and algorithms of the two popular strategies, scalping and grid trading. After tuning it not only takes advantage of scalper’s high win rate, but also grid system’s high resilience in the case of an unexpected trend. 

  • Phased setup allows you to fine-tune volume, take-profit etc. strategies differently at different level of grid and equity. It also allow the EA to get out of a trending market easily by adjusting the TP target automatically.
  • When Time Filtering is activated, the EA will enter market only during the one of the multiple periods of time set up in a day. Auto time-zone detection is implemented to save you the hassle of calculating hours offset.
  • News Filtering of the EA is based on the information pulled regularly from investing.com. When scheduled news events approaches that can impact the volatility of related pairs, the EA will not enter the market.
  • Stop Loss Setting provides two ways to exit market and get away from further loss.
  • Money management enable high equity users to increase their investment. It’s dynamic so that when low equity users make money and their equity pass certain threshold the setting begins to take effect.

This EA can practically work on any  currency pairs and  time frames with proper optimization.

Sets files for various currency pairs and their reports can be downloaded at the following URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726875

Current sets for the following currency pairs are available (23 pairs) (all with M5 timeframe):

AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY

For the detailed parameters descriptions and in depth backtest results, please kindly download the at: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726875

General Recommendations:

- Minimal Capital for this EA is $3000 with 1:400 leverage. To ensure safety, it's suggested to add $1000 capital per added traded pair.

- Avoid trading with pairs and sets with high correlation (>0.4), e.g., EURAUD and AUDCHF, EURAUD and AUDUSD

- An ECN broker is always recommended

- A VPS with low latency is always recommended

- Use a different magic number for a different chart if you plan to use it on multiple currency pairs

- For news filtering to work properly, in your MT4: Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors tab and enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", then add the following URL:

http://ec.forexprostools.com

Warning: This EA uses the strategy of grid trading, therefore it could involve high risk. Please do some testing with the demo version and make sure you understand how it works before you trade with this EA


Reviews 5
yuji kitamata
1451
yuji kitamata 2019.07.23 14:46 
 

This EA is a great performance!

Marco Solito
869336
Marco Solito 2019.06.30 09:15 
 

I bought this Ea, I did a lot of testing, it looks very good, I suggest you try it, very responsive and helpful author!

mhariw2608
24
mhariw2608 2019.11.07 07:26 
 

I think It will be much better if there is trailing stop.....

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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Cool Monkey
Sze Yu Ma
4 (1)
Experts
Cool Monkey is a fully automatic, highly customizable EA based on Volatility, MACD and RSI to select optimal entry points. It uses a specialized grid structure  to achieve a high winning rate with improved safety. All tests are performed with 99.90% tick data, with simulated spread, execution delay, commission and swap. Trading and optimization experience required if you wish to optimize it. Limited time to buy Cool Monkey for USD30 ! Recommendations: Default settings works on EURUSD M1 chart Cu
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mhariw2608
24
mhariw2608 2019.11.07 07:26 
 

I think It will be much better if there is trailing stop.....

alfred ziegenbein
257
alfred ziegenbein 2019.09.10 13:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

yuji kitamata
1451
yuji kitamata 2019.07.23 14:46 
 

This EA is a great performance!

Ultimate Charm
62
Ultimate Charm 2019.07.09 08:13 
 

I tested a lot of pairs with Scalper Grid and the results are very promising in the backtest. I started using it on live account and so far it's been going well. Kudos to the EA Author!

Marco Solito
869336
Marco Solito 2019.06.30 09:15 
 

I bought this Ea, I did a lot of testing, it looks very good, I suggest you try it, very responsive and helpful author!

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