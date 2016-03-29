Gegatrade Pro EA is a Cost Averaging System with a Sophisticated Algorithm.

It is secured by a built-in “News WatchDog” system that suspends trading during news events.





Trading Strategy

Gegatrade Pro EA is based on the fact that most of the time the price usually moves between the upper and lower boundaries of the trading channel.

Basing on this fact, Gegatrade Pro places its first trade, assuming that the price is going to return to its average value and take the profit which is defined.

If the price leaves the trading channel and continues further in this direction, then Gegatrade Pro starts its “cost-averaging strategy” which will add new trades from the same direction based on its Mathematical Algorithm and increase the overall position.

When a pull-back of the price occurs, Gegatrade Pro closes the whole basket of orders.

It is advised to use Low spread ECN brokers with a starting balance of 3000.

For full description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/677491





Parameters

UseTrailingStop — Enable or Disable the use of trailing

— Enable or Disable the use of trailing TrailingStart — the points at which trailing will start

— the points at which trailing will start TrailingStep — steps to trail in points

— steps to trail in points TrailingRoom — the points allowed before closing the trailing

— the points allowed before closing the trailing Use Support Resistance Long — Use Support and Resistance Levels for Long direction

— Use Support and Resistance Levels for Long direction SR Support Resistance Long Period — The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Long direction

— The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Long direction Min SR Distance Long — Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Long direction

— Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Long direction Start SR Long at Level — The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Long direction

— The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Long direction Use Support Resistance Short — Use Support and Resistance Levels for Short direction

— Use Support and Resistance Levels for Short direction SR Support Resistance Long Period — The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Short direction

— The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Short direction Min SR Distance Short — Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Short direction

— Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Short direction Start SR Short at Level — The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Short direction

— The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Short direction EAWorkMode — switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode

— switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode DrawingOn — Show Past news on chart

— Show Past news on chart ShowDashboard — Show Statistics on chart

— Show Statistics on chart ShowBalance — Show Balance on chart

— Show Balance on chart GMTOffSetOfBroker — The GMT Offset between your broker and GMT time

— The GMT Offset between your broker and GMT time Trade comment — a comment for trades

— a comment for trades MagicNumber — Trades ID

— Trades ID MoneyManagement — FixedLot/UseMM. Use fixed lot to trade or Money management

— FixedLot/UseMM. Use fixed lot to trade or Money management Start Balance — The balance to use when MoneyManagement is chosen

— The balance to use when MoneyManagement is chosen LotSize — Lot Size

— Lot Size Risk — Percent of the "start balance" to use for trading

— Percent of the "start balance" to use for trading TradingDirection — The direction you wish to trade

— The direction you wish to trade MaxSpread — Maximum spread to allow trades (recommended 10 points or bellow)

— Maximum spread to allow trades (recommended 10 points or bellow) PauseLong — Pause long trades

— Pause long trades PauseShort — Pause short trades

— Pause short trades MartingalePauseLong — Pause the Martingale for long direction

— Pause the Martingale for long direction MartingalePauseShort — Pause the Martingale for Short direction

— Pause the Martingale for Short direction TakeProfitLong — Take profit for Long trades

— Take profit for Long trades TakeProfitShort — Take profit for Short trades

— Take profit for Short trades Use_SL — True/False

— True/False Stop Loss Long Percent Balance — Stop loss for long direction

— Stop loss for long direction Stop Loss Short Percent Balance — Stop loss for Short direction

— Stop loss for Short direction Short Minimum Distance level 1 till 10 — The minimum distance in pips between levels

— The minimum distance in pips between levels Long Minimum Distance level 1 till 10 — The minimum distance in pips between levels

— The minimum distance in pips between levels List of symbols for news filter — Currency Symbols to choose for filtering the news Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF

— Currency Symbols to choose for filtering the news Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF Show lines for news in the past — Show old news on chart

— Show old news on chart Pause Long or Short before an importance News — Each of the 12 pause inputs will pause number of minutes before or after a News Event

— Each of the 12 pause inputs will pause number of minutes before or after a News Event PauseAfterLevel — Pause trading after a certain level

— Pause trading after a certain level PauseLongAtLevel — level to pause at for Long Trades

— level to pause at for Long Trades PauseShortAtLevel — level to pause at for Short Trades

— level to pause at for Short Trades DrawdownInCash — amount that you wish to receive Push Notification when it is reached

— amount that you wish to receive Push Notification when it is reached SendPushNotificationOnDD — send Push Notification about your DrawDown

— send Push Notification about your DrawDown SendPopupAlertOnDD — Alert from your MetaTrader 4 about your drawdown

— Alert from your MetaTrader 4 about your drawdown StartTradingInMondayTime — Time to start trading on Mondays

— Time to start trading on Mondays EndTradingInFridayTime — Time to stop trading on Fridays

— Time to stop trading on Fridays PauseBasketOnNews — This will pause adding more trades when News event is active

— This will pause adding more trades when News event is active MinBarDistanceLong — minimum bars to allow a long level

— minimum bars to allow a long level MinBarDistanceShort — minimum bars to allow a short level

— minimum bars to allow a short level UseCounterTrades — Use Hedge yes/no

Counter trades (Hedge) lot size calculates as percentage of main lot size.

Example: if initial lot is 0.10 and CTinitial lot is 0.3, then CTinitial lot will open 0.03 lot.

CTInitialTradeLotSize = 0

= 0 CTLotSize_1 = CTLotsize corresponds to percentage of each main level, there is 10 Levels to set you can define each CTLotsize with a percentage of the main Level.

Example: Main level 5 = 0.10 lot, CtLotSize_5 = 0.5, then the lot size for countertrade level 5 will be 50% from the main level 5, which is 0.05 Lot Size

= CTLotsize corresponds to percentage of each main level, there is 10 Levels to set you can define each CTLotsize with a percentage of the main Level. Example: Main level 5 = 0.10 lot, CtLotSize_5 = 0.5, then the lot size for countertrade level 5 will be 50% from the main level 5, which is 0.05 Lot Size StartCounterTradesFromLevel — the level at which CT will start

— the level at which CT will start CounterMagicNumber — a unique number for CT trades

— a unique number for CT trades HedgedAveragePricePips — the average pip in profit at which CT + main basket close

— the average pip in profit at which CT + main basket close UseMAfilterLong — moving average filter for long direction enable/disable

— moving average filter for long direction enable/disable MAperiodLong — moving average period for long direction

— moving average period for long direction MAlevelLong — moving average level to allow Long direction (in points)

— moving average level to allow Long direction (in points) MaLongTriggerDirection — above or below the MA to trigger a long trade

— above or below the MA to trigger a long trade MaLongTimeFrame — Timeframe used for MA filter

— Timeframe used for MA filter UseMAfilterShort — moving average filter for short direction enable/disable

— moving average filter for short direction enable/disable MAperiodShort — moving average period for short direction

— moving average period for short direction MAlevelShort — moving average level to allow short direction (in points)

— moving average level to allow short direction (in points) MaShortTriggerDirection — above or below the MA to trigger a short trade

— above or below the MA to trigger a short trade MaShortTimeFrame — Timeframe used for MA filter

In order for the "News WatchDog" Feature to function, you should check box Allow WebRequest and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com” into your WebRequest URL list.