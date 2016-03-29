Gegatrade Pro

4.66

Gegatrade Pro EA is a Cost Averaging System with a Sophisticated Algorithm.

It is secured by a built-in “News WatchDog” system that suspends trading during news events.


Trading Strategy

Gegatrade Pro EA is based on the fact that most of the time the price usually moves between the upper and lower boundaries of the trading channel.

Basing on this fact, Gegatrade Pro places its first trade, assuming that the price is going to return to its average value and take the profit which is defined.

If the price leaves the trading channel and continues further in this direction, then Gegatrade Pro starts its “cost-averaging strategy” which will add new trades from the same direction based on its Mathematical Algorithm and increase the overall position.

When a pull-back of the price occurs, Gegatrade Pro closes the whole basket of orders.

It is advised to use Low spread ECN brokers with a starting balance of 3000.

For full description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/677491


Parameters

  • UseTrailingStop — Enable or Disable the use of trailing
  • TrailingStart — the points at which trailing will start
  • TrailingStep — steps to trail in points
  • TrailingRoom — the points allowed before closing the trailing
  • Use Support Resistance Long — Use Support and Resistance Levels for Long direction
  • SR Support Resistance Long Period — The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Long direction
  • Min SR Distance Long — Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Long direction
  • Start SR Long at Level — The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Long direction
  • Use Support Resistance Short — Use Support and Resistance Levels for Short direction
  • SR Support Resistance Long Period — The TimeFrame used for Support/Resistance Short direction
  • Min SR Distance Short — Minimum distance (in pips) between Support/Resistance Levels for Short direction
  • Start SR Short at Level — The level at which Support and resistance leveling starts for Short direction
  • EAWorkMode — switch between BacktestMode or LiveMode
  • DrawingOn — Show Past news on chart
  • ShowDashboard — Show Statistics on chart
  • ShowBalance — Show Balance on chart
  • GMTOffSetOfBroker — The GMT Offset between your broker and GMT time
  • Trade comment — a comment for trades
  • MagicNumber — Trades ID
  • MoneyManagement — FixedLot/UseMM. Use fixed lot to trade or Money management
  • Start Balance — The balance to use when MoneyManagement is chosen
  • LotSize — Lot Size
  • Risk — Percent of the "start balance" to use for trading
  • TradingDirection — The direction you wish to trade
  • MaxSpread — Maximum spread to allow trades (recommended 10 points or bellow)
  • PauseLong — Pause long trades
  • PauseShort — Pause short trades
  • MartingalePauseLong — Pause the Martingale for long direction
  • MartingalePauseShort — Pause the Martingale for Short direction
  • TakeProfitLong — Take profit for Long trades
  • TakeProfitShort — Take profit for Short trades
  • Use_SL — True/False
  • Stop Loss Long Percent Balance — Stop loss for long direction
  • Stop Loss Short Percent Balance — Stop loss for Short direction
  • Short Minimum Distance level 1 till 10 — The minimum distance in pips between levels
  • Long Minimum Distance level 1 till 10 — The minimum distance in pips between levels
  • List of symbols for news filter — Currency Symbols to choose for filtering the news Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF
  • Show lines for news in the past — Show old news on chart
  • Pause Long or Short before an importance News — Each of the 12 pause inputs will pause number of minutes before or after a News Event
  • PauseAfterLevel — Pause trading after a certain level
  • PauseLongAtLevel — level to pause at for Long Trades
  • PauseShortAtLevel — level to pause at for Short Trades
  • DrawdownInCash — amount that you wish to receive Push Notification when it is reached
  • SendPushNotificationOnDD — send Push Notification about your DrawDown
  • SendPopupAlertOnDD — Alert from your MetaTrader 4 about your drawdown
  • StartTradingInMondayTime — Time to start trading on Mondays
  • EndTradingInFridayTime — Time to stop trading on Fridays
  • PauseBasketOnNews — This will pause adding more trades when News event is active
  • MinBarDistanceLong — minimum bars to allow a long level
  • MinBarDistanceShort — minimum bars to allow a short level
  • UseCounterTrades — Use Hedge yes/no

Counter trades (Hedge) lot size calculates as percentage of main lot size. 
Example: if initial lot is 0.10 and CTinitial lot is 0.3, then CTinitial lot will open 0.03 lot.

  • CTInitialTradeLotSize = 0
  • CTLotSize_1 = CTLotsize corresponds to percentage of each main level, there is 10 Levels to set you can define each CTLotsize with a percentage of the main Level.
    Example: Main level 5 = 0.10 lot, CtLotSize_5 = 0.5, then the lot size for countertrade level 5 will be 50% from the main level 5, which is 0.05 Lot Size
  • StartCounterTradesFromLevel — the level at which CT will start
  • CounterMagicNumber — a unique number for CT trades
  • HedgedAveragePricePips — the average pip in profit at which CT + main basket close
  • UseMAfilterLong — moving average filter for long direction enable/disable
  • MAperiodLong — moving average period for long direction
  • MAlevelLong — moving average level to allow Long direction (in points)
  • MaLongTriggerDirection — above or below the MA to trigger a long trade
  • MaLongTimeFrame — Timeframe used for MA filter
  • UseMAfilterShort — moving average filter for short direction enable/disable
  • MAperiodShort — moving average period for short direction
  • MAlevelShort — moving average level to allow short direction (in points)
  • MaShortTriggerDirection — above or below the MA to trigger a short trade
  • MaShortTimeFrame — Timeframe used for MA filter

In order for the "News WatchDog" Feature to function, you should check box Allow WebRequest and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com” into your WebRequest URL list.

Reviews 103
Martin Metzler
881
Martin Metzler 2018.12.12 20:55 
 

Great EA with steady profit and live signals from the developer!

Very good support from David!

Thumbs up and many thanks!

iguana007
114
iguana007 2018.08.05 21:40 
 

Really good EA !!! 5 Stars for David and Very good support

Pablo Ivan Parra Pedraza
58
Pablo Ivan Parra Pedraza 2018.06.27 17:58 
 

Excelente Ea y soporte por parte de David ,me gusta mucho todos los perfiles que uno puede usar.

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Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Breaking News
David Zouein
3.67 (3)
Experts
Breaking News Expert Advisor is a state-of-the-art news trading system. The EA analyzes the market during the most critical news announcement periods and determines the entry levels based on the finding of price fluctuations during that periods. The direction of the trade is determined by the EA's clever adaptive system. The unique clever way the EA auto-manages your trades cuts drawdowns to the minimum enabling you to start with a low balance like $50. The EA has a minimum set of inputs for sim
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Experts
Gegatrend EA is a cost averaging system with a sophisticated algorithm. It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” that suspends trading during news events. For full description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/711269 Watch how it works: https://youtu.be/j17AR3uq6yI Parameters SR timeframe long — timeframe for support/resistance leveling long direction. SR distance long — minimum distance in pips between long trades. SR level long — the number of trades to start using SR levels for long d
Gegatrade Advanced
David Zouein
5 (1)
Experts
Gegatrade Advanced EA is a state of the art Cost Averaging system It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” that suspends trading during news events the EA has lot of preset configuration files that can be downloaded from its Blog For full description visit the Blog :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720582 Trading Strategy The EA uses different strategy to each pre-set file which can all be downloaded from the Blog Gegatrade Advanced is open for the user to define his own strateg
Filter:
m4xwe1188
528
m4xwe1188 2020.01.13 12:50 
 

The EA hasn't taken any trades for a long time. Anyone else having this issue?  GMT offset is correct. But it's just not taking positions after months. No response from David. Will update review if the problem is solved.

Martin Metzler
881
Martin Metzler 2018.12.12 20:55 
 

Great EA with steady profit and live signals from the developer!

Very good support from David!

Thumbs up and many thanks!

patagoniax
520
patagoniax 2018.10.31 10:09 
 

It does not take any position other than AUDNZD.

What?

We are using all the set files distributed.

I will update my rating once this problem is resolved.

Yongqiang Chao
422
Yongqiang Chao 2018.09.28 17:53 
 

All Martin's EA will explode sooner or later. And this EA is selling too expensive.

iguana007
114
iguana007 2018.08.05 21:40 
 

Really good EA !!! 5 Stars for David and Very good support

Pablo Ivan Parra Pedraza
58
Pablo Ivan Parra Pedraza 2018.06.27 17:58 
 

Excelente Ea y soporte por parte de David ,me gusta mucho todos los perfiles que uno puede usar.

Ghero
512
Ghero 2018.05.08 10:26 
 

I have tested Gegatrade extensively for a month both on Demo and Real account and using multipair. It's a very good and profitable EA. If you pay attention when price is strongly trending and you have a proper money managment, you will have for sure satisfactions. In my humble opinion, his last setfile, USDSGD, is near to the state of art. Thank you David

Khairi Jaafar
240
Khairi Jaafar 2018.04.13 03:22 
 

Great EA. You need to have proper money management as mentioned by David. Recommended!

hammiebal
427
hammiebal 2018.04.04 16:12 
 

After 3 months still great support from David. If you follow his rules and watch the big news changes you will be fine :-)

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22-12-2017 Still one of the best EA's arround. If you stick to your smart money management plan it can be very profitable.

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4-4-2018 I had some problems with my MT4 and David fixed it, I love the M15 trail EURUSD, M5 EURUSD (aggressive) and the M5 EURCHF setfiles

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29-8-2018 Still happy with Gegatrade. I am not using AUDUSD and USDSGD anymore (need some tweaking) All other setfiles are doing great for me. I am using icmarkets ecn for fast execution and small spreads

Serafin Perez
3873
Serafin Perez 2018.03.22 17:12 
 

Lo más grande de este ea, aparte de su rentabilidad, es que perdura en el tiempo. Ha llegado a ser y es todo un clásico, pero lo mejor es que cada actualización se presenta como un producto nuevo y mejor si cabe que el anterior. La gran sorpresa y la honradez que deja el autor, es que este producto sigue unas pautas de mejora que nadie es capaz de mejorar en el contexto. Me explico, hay autores que lanzan el producto y más adelante lo abandonan pero sacan un producto con otro nombre que bien podría ser una continuidad del mismo; en este caso esto no pasa aquí, en Gegatrade se sigue una línea en el tiempo de mejora que invita a tenerlo en Metatrader porque es un producto que brilla y su autor sabe como hacerlo brillar. Es un producto sorprendente si sigues las pautas de su autor que ha dejado escritas en su admirable blog.

Getrade es sorprendente y según pasa el tiempo no se degrada.

Pienso que es el mejor EA que tengo sin excepción.

Número UNO.

(Soy incapaz de decir nada malo de Gegatrade y sin embargo a veces pienso que debería de dejarlo para mi intimidad. Me sigue sorprendiendo día tras día y creo que debo compartirlo.)

HamidKouidri
88
HamidKouidri 2018.03.06 19:36 
 

I have purchased the EA the beginning of this week and I am running it on few Demo's. Testing few set files provided in the blog and so far so good. David was very quick in helping me through TeamViewer when I had a problem with the news feed. I will update the end of the month.

Felixu
740
Felixu 2018.02.21 23:32 
 

I can vouch for consistent performance over the past 1 year. Excellent support from the vendor.

Highly recommended. After 10 years of forex trading, mostly with robots, this is the first one I have seen that has stood the test of time and is realistically priced.

Keep up the good work David!!!!

ropeganika
67
ropeganika 2018.01.05 10:33 
 

Best EA i bought

Wei Hu
2490
Wei Hu 2017.11.30 15:51 
 

testing

Hongjun Yu
2219
Hongjun Yu 2017.11.03 11:42 
 

很好用的ea，持续盈利中，交流QQ14186728（gega）

Wai Julia Cheung
193
Wai Julia Cheung 2017.11.03 03:04 
 

Good EA

High profit

Low MDD

Nice Guy

5 Stars x 20

Trader211
213
Trader211 2017.09.02 05:19 
 

Works well :)

[Deleted] 2017.08.26 01:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fengbiao Dong
246
Fengbiao Dong 2017.08.23 07:44 
 

刚买入正在测试中

tomvanosselaer
407
tomvanosselaer 2017.07.11 16:17 
 

Verry nice ea Whit contineu profit every day nice profits!

thanks for the EA!

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