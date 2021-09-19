CJ News Trading MT4

Trading has never been easier!

Let's check this out!

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72185

Strategy

There are some news within a day that can make the price jumps up or down very quickly and that is a good opportunity for traders to get some profits.

    Looking to scalp a news release? Here's how you can do it:

    1. Open two stop orders (a buy stop and a sell stop) 3 to 5 minutes before the news release. Place them about 15 to 20 pips away from the current market price.

    2. When the news is released, there are three possible scenarios:

    • The price doesn't move much and neither of your orders is triggered. In this case, simply close both pending orders and finish your scalping session.

    • The price moves up and triggers your buy stop order. Close your sell stop order and let the buy order continue to run.

    • The price moves down and triggers your sell stop order. Close your buy stop order and let the sell order continue to run.

    By scalping the news in this way, you can take advantage of sudden market movements and potentially make a quick profit. However, it's important to note that scalping can be a high-risk strategy, and it's important to carefully manage your trades and limit your exposure to the market.

    Notice: Some brokers lock the chart from making order within 1-2 minutes before and after the news, so it is better if we open the trader sooner than 2 mins before the news release time.

    Features

    • Auto open pending orders before new released
    • Auto send notification to MT4/MT5 apps on mobile
    • Can be handled manually
      • Open pending orders
      • Close pending orders
      • Close all orders (orders opened by this EA, the other orders are still remained)

    Supported Currencies:

    • EUR
    • GBP
    • USD
    • JPY
    • AUD
    • CAD
    • NZD
    • CHF
    • SGD
    • HKD
    • XAU

    Some news that can make significant impact on forex market when they are released:

    1. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP): This is a monthly report released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics that shows the number of jobs added or lost in the US during the previous month.

    2. Gross Domestic Product (GDP): GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced by a country in a given time period. A higher GDP indicates a stronger economy, which can lead to a stronger currency.

    3. Central Bank Interest Rate Decisions: Interest rate decisions made by central banks such as the Federal Reserve (US), European Central Bank (EU), and Bank of Japan (Japan) can have a significant impact on the forex market, as they can affect the value of a country's currency relative to others.

    4. Consumer Price Index (CPI): CPI measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over time, and is used as an indicator of inflation. Higher inflation can lead to higher interest rates, which can strengthen a currency.

    5. Retail Sales: Retail sales measures the total value of goods sold by retailers in a country. Strong retail sales can indicate a strong economy and can lead to a stronger currency.

    6. Trade Balance: Trade balance measures the difference between a country's exports and imports. A positive trade balance (exports greater than imports) can strengthen a currency, while a negative trade balance can weaken a currency. 

    7. Manufacturing Data: Manufacturing data such as the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) can be used as an indicator of economic growth or contraction. Strong manufacturing data can indicate a strong economy and can lead to a stronger currency.

    To see how to enable notification to mobile, please visit this link



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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
    Gann HiLo System MT4
    Pol Lazaro Porta
    Experts
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    4.68 (19)
    Experts
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    ORIX mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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    AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:07 
     

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    IATradingScalping
    2793
    IATradingScalping 2023.11.12 19:26 
     

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    Nguyen Duc Tam
    10167
    Reply from developer Nguyen Duc Tam 2023.11.14 05:46
    Thank you for supporting me! Happy trading!
    Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
    12352
    Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.07.11 19:49 
     

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    Sebastian Kaestner
    818
    Sebastian Kaestner 2023.07.06 17:09 
     

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    Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
    2608
    Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi 2023.01.03 19:19 
     

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