CJ News Trading MT4

Looking to scalp a news release? Here's how you can do it:

Open two stop orders (a buy stop and a sell stop) 3 to 5 minutes before the news release. Place them about 15 to 20 pips away from the current market price. When the news is released, there are three possible scenarios:

The price doesn't move much and neither of your orders is triggered. In this case, simply close both pending orders and finish your scalping session.

The price moves up and triggers your buy stop order. Close your sell stop order and let the buy order continue to run.

The price moves down and triggers your sell stop order. Close your buy stop order and let the sell order continue to run.

By scalping the news in this way, you can take advantage of sudden market movements and potentially make a quick profit. However, it's important to note that scalping can be a high-risk strategy, and it's important to carefully manage your trades and limit your exposure to the market.