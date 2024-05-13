MultiTrend MT4
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The indicator shows the direction of the trend on different timeframes.
Timeframes can be disabled in the settings.
The bottom line of the indicator reports the prevailing trend - up or down.
The indicator can be used on any trading instruments - currencies, stocks, futures, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies.
This indicator can be used as an independent trading system or as an addition to another system.