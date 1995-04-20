Trend Duration Forecast MT4

The Trend Duration Forecast MT4 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity.

KEY FEATURES

Dynamic Trend Detection: Utilizes the Hull Moving Average to identify when price transitions into a new uptrend or downtrend.

Trend Duration Counting: Measures the number of bars in each completed bullish and bearish phase to understand trend persistence.

Forecast Projection: Automatically projects an estimated trend continuation line based on the average length of recent trends.

Real-Time Updates: Continuously updates the “Real Length” label as the trend develops

Historical Data Table: Displays previous trend durations for both bullish and bearish cycles, along with their averages.

Adaptive Sampling: Uses a customizable sample size to smooth out volatility in the forecast and provide statistically meaningful projections.

Color-Based Clarity: Highlights uptrends is green and downtrends is red for instant visual interpretation.

Compare the Real Length of the ongoing trend with the Probable Length forecast to estimate whether the move is nearing exhaustion.

Ideal for swing or trend-following strategies where trend longevity is crucial to managing entries and exits effectively.

SETTINGS

Trend Detection Sensitivity: Control how fast or slow the indicator reacts to trend changes — lower values increase responsiveness, while higher values smooth out noise.

Trend Sample Size: Historical duration table to understand the average lifespan of trends in the current market structure

Color Trend: Use the color HMA line and projection arrows to identify when momentum strength is fading and prepare for possible reversals.

Alert: Alert when the trend reverses.

The Trend Duration Forecast MT4 gives traders a quantitative edge by combining real-time trend tracking with statistical forecasting. It helps identify not only when a new trend begins, but also how long it’s likely to persist based on past market behavior. This indicator enhances timing precision for both entries and exits, supporting smarter trend-following decisions with clear, data-driven insights.
Recommended products
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Indicators
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Momentum is a standard "Momentum" indicator, but an arrow version. MetaTrader 5 version The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 100 value. Changing the level of the 100 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 100 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened au
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Indicators
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicators
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Discover Wolf Waves - Your Ultimate Trading Tool! Are you on the hunt for a powerful tool to spot Wolf Waves easily on any time frame? Look no further! Our Wolf Waves indicator does the job effortlessly. Here's why it's perfect for you: Key Features: Automatic Detection: Our Wolf Waves indicator finds key points and draws lines on your chart automati
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
More from author
Fair Value Gaps
Cao Minh Quang
4.89 (61)
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Overview The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies inefficiencies in price action where an imbalance occurs due to aggressive buying or selling. These gaps are often created by institutional traders and smart money, leaving areas where price may later return to "fill" the imbalance before continuing its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of FVGs – The indicator highlights fair value gaps across different timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Support – View FVGs fr
FREE
Market Sessions Pre
Cao Minh Quang
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the Asian (Tokyo) , European (London) , and American (New York) sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - London Se
FREE
Fair Value Gaps MT4
Cao Minh Quang
3.88 (8)
Indicators
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range. Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap. Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal. If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram
Cao Minh Quang
5 (6)
Indicators
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD   Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might be i
FREE
Market Structure Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Market Structure Signal   indicator is designed to detect   Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provide
Market Sessions Pre MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Indicators
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the   Asian (Tokyo) ,   European (London) , and   American (New York)   sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - Lo
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicators
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of   MACD     Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might
FREE
Supertrend Targets Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Supertrend Targets Signal is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry points , visualize dynamic target zones , and receive clean, reliable signals across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key addition
FVGs and Liquidity zone with Order Blocks
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicators
I've combined two trading strategies, the Order Block Strategy and the FVG Trading Strategy, by utilizing a combination of the FVG indicators and Order Blocks. The results have been surprisingly effective. This is a two-in-one solution that makes it easy for traders to identify critical trading zones. I've optimized the settings so that all you need to do is install and trade; it's not overly complex to explain further. No need for any usage instructions regarding the trading method. You shoul
Simple ICT Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine t
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
SMC Analyzer Multi Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
SMC Analyzer Multi-Timeframe is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) across multiple timeframes. This indicator identifies key structural points such as market structure shifts (Break of Structure and Change of Character), order blocks, fair value gaps (FVG), and liquidity zones from higher timeframes and overlays them onto the current chart. By aligning these critical SMC signals across multiple timeframes, traders gain a more comprehensive view of instituti
Pure Price Action ICT Tools
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Simple ICT Concepts
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Indicators
The Simple ICT Concepts Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure: Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine the curren
Linear Regression Oscillator FX MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO)   is a technical indicator based on linear regression analysis, commonly used in financial markets to assess the momentum and direction of price trends. It measures the distance between the current price and the value predicted by a linear regression line, which is essentially the best-fit line over a specified period. Here’s a breakdown of how it works and its components: Key Components of the Linear Regression Oscillator Linear Regression Line (Best-Fit
ICT Anchored Market Structures
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The ICT Anchored Market Structures with Validation trading indicator is  designed to bring precision, objectivity, and automation to price action analysis. It helps traders visualize real-time market structure shifts, trend confirmations, and liquidity sweeps across short, intermediate, and long-term market phases — all anchored directly to price, without relying on any external or user-defined inputs.  Uses Market structure is one of the most critical foundations of price action trading strate
Order Block Detector MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.  Enhanced by st
Market Structure Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Market Structure Signal indicator is designed to detect Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provides an i
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
5 (3)
Indicators
The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones, and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias. Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, Higher Timeframe Trend). The
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gap
Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Pure Price Action ICT Tools MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Multiple Non Linear Regression MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicators
Multiple Non-Linear Regression MT4 This indicator is designed to perform multiple non-linear regression analysis using four independent variables: close, open, high, and low prices. Here's a components and functionalities: Inputs: Normalization Data Length: Length of data used for normalization. Learning Rate: Rate at which the algorithm learns from errors. Show data points: Show plotting of normalized input data(close, open, high, low) Smooth?: Option to smooth the output. Smooth Length: Lengt
Market Structure w Inducements and Sweeps MT4 NDH
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Market Structure with Inducements & Sweeps indicator is a unique take on Smart Money Concepts related market structure labels that aims to give traders a more precise interpretation considering various factors. Compared to traditional market structure scripts that include Change of Character (CHoCH) & Break of Structures (BOS) -- this script also includes the detection of Inducements (IDM) & Sweeps which are major components of determining other structures labeled on the chart. SMC & pri
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Unicorn Model ICT MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Unicorn Model ICT Indicator — Smart Trading with Precision The   Unicorn Model ICT Indicator   is a powerful and intelligent tool designed for traders who follow   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodologies. This indicator simplifies complex price action by visually identifying key market structures and providing high-probability trade setups. Key Features: A Bullish Unicorn Pattern A Lower Low (LL), followed by a Higher High (HH) A Fair Value Gap (FVG), overla
Quasimodo Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.    Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights:   Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breako
OrderBlocks MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Order Block Multi Timeframe The   Order Block Multi Timeframe   is a powerful tool for Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders, combining high-accuracy   Order Block detection   with real-time   Break of Structure (BOS)   and   Change of Character (CHoCH)   analysis across multiple timeframes. Smart Money Insight, Multi-Timeframe Precision This indicator automatically identifies   institutional Order Blocks —key price zones where large players have entered the market—and plots them directly on your ch
Rectangle Trading Custom MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Rectangle Trading Custom   is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart. Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle. Key Features: Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones) Users can manually draw rectangles t
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review