ZhiBiMACD MT4

This is a unique MACD indicator that is more accurate and easy to use than traditional MACD. It is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for any market variety.





The red column is the (Buy) band signal, and the blue column is the (Sell) band signal.





The yellow and green lines are trend lines, and the two lines never cross.





Buy: In the blue column, look at the green line up through the middle 0 axis.





Sell: In the red column, look at the yellow line down the middle 0 axis.





The MACD's deviation from the morphological signal is 99% accurate:





Deviation from the form Buy: The price of a band is lower than a band, and the index of the indicator is getting higher and higher. In this case, the Buy order can be made immediately.





Deviation from the form Sell: The price of a band is higher than a band, and the index of the indicator is getting smaller and lower. In this case, the Sell single can be done immediately.





Note: The five-pointed star in the indicator will change with price fluctuations.