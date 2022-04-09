Lyne
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 9 April 2022
- Activations: 5
About the Lyne indicator
Lyne is a Metatrader 4 (MT4) indicator, the essence of which is to transform the accumulated historical data.
The Lyne indicator makes it possible to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye.
Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly.
This indicator has proven itself in the scalping strategy.
The indicator works without repainting.