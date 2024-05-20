AW Trading Sessions Time MT5

5

For the convenience of traders in obtaining data on the performance of markets and better formulating trading strategies, we have developed a trading session indicator. The opening hours of various exchanges affect trading as it affects market activity and trading volumes. These factors determine the volatility and trading opportunities of different instruments.

The AW Trading Sessions Time indicator displays the trading hours of the Asian, London and New York markets. Traders can show or hide different time zones for a better experience. On the chart you can see the time until the end of the sessions, as well as the size of the trading sessions. The display of data on the chart has flexible graphic adjustment, suitable for different styles of trading charts.


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Advantages:

  • Displays Asian, London and New York trading sessions,
  • If necessary, display the session size in numerals,
  • When turned on, displays the time until the end of the trading session,
  • Trading sessions can be disabled individually,
  • Customizable session border style on the chart
  • If necessary, display vertical lines on the graph
  • It is possible to display sessions in solid color
  • Custom session text (color, offset, name)

Input variables:

Main settings

Number of Days - Number of days to display the indicator.
Show Session Size in Points - When enabled, the indicator will display the digital value in points of the size of each trading session.
Show Time Until end of Session - Display or hide the time until the end of the session in the upper right corner of the chart.
Show Asia Session - Show or hide the opening hours of the Asian stock exchange.
Show London Session - Show or hide the working hours of the London Mercantile Exchange.
Show New York Session - Show or hide the opening hours of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Asia Session Settings

Asia Session Text - By default it is written "Asia", if necessary, enter any text.
Asia Session Start Time - Start time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
Asia Session End Time - End time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
Asia Session Color - Select a color to display the trading session.

London Session Settings

London Session Text - The default is "London", enter any text if necessary.
London Session Start Time - Start time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
London Session End Time - End time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
London Session Color - Select a color to display the trading session.

New York Session Settings

New York Session Text - "New York" is applied by default, enter any text if necessary.
New York Session Start Time - Start time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
New York Session End Time - End time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
New York Session Color - Select a color to display the trading session.

Graphics Setting Section

Rectangles Border Style - Select a line style to display the boundaries of trading sessions.
Border width - Thickness of border lines.
Fill Rectangles - Use fill for display on the chart.
Text Color - Select the text color.
Font Size - Select the text font size.
Text Offset - Adjust the text offset from the border.
Show Vertical lines - Show or hide vertical lines on the chart, indicating the start and end times of trading sessions.
Vertical lines width - Adjust the thickness of vertical lines on the chart.
Vertical lines Style - Select the style of vertical lines.
X Time - Indent along the X axis for the time until the end of the session (in the upper right corner of the chart).
Y Time - Indent along the Y axis for the time until the end of the session (in the upper right corner of the chart).


Support:

We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to our limited time, all free products are provided without any support.

Thanks for understanding.


Reviews 15
Trading Advanced
30
Trading Advanced 2026.05.12 16:28 
 

Excelente Indicador de killzones

sbas136
14
sbas136 2026.03.13 21:33 
 

Excellent ! Very useful !

ImmanuelKant25
24
ImmanuelKant25 2025.12.05 06:37 
 

Works really well!

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5 (2)
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5 (9)
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Trading Advanced
30
Trading Advanced 2026.05.12 16:28 
 

Excelente Indicador de killzones

Евгений Мержанов
136
Евгений Мержанов 2026.04.21 11:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sbas136
14
sbas136 2026.03.13 21:33 
 

Excellent ! Very useful !

ImmanuelKant25
24
ImmanuelKant25 2025.12.05 06:37 
 

Works really well!

beetle2008
95
beetle2008 2025.11.08 22:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

arian473
14
arian473 2025.09.16 14:48 
 

Thank you. very useful

alejo3092
84
alejo3092 2025.08.14 06:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.07.02 18:37 
 

Хороший индикатор. Жаль, что нет заливки коробки, хотя в регулировках вроде есть. Спасибо!

jsf3199
24
jsf3199 2025.06.12 02:24 
 

Excelente facilita el trabajo. Intuitiva. Gracias

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 20:13 
 

great product

555903
90
555903 2025.03.24 11:42 
 

👍🏻

IhorHaunt
54
IhorHaunt 2024.12.05 11:59 
 

Nice job! Many thanks, Sir! I glad to work with it!

SuriyaChaiwat
89
SuriyaChaiwat 2024.07.24 03:48 
 

very useful indicator

Rainer Korell
724
Rainer Korell 2024.05.23 18:30 
 

Helpful and well-designed tool

Piotr Drozdek
1084
Piotr Drozdek 2024.05.23 14:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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