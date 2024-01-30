Theis a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time.





TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language allows the description and implementation of many complex candlestick patterns. This indicator includes an example pattern and the indicator output is shown in the screenshot provided.

(?:B|P)*>(If+)>(?:B|P)*>(Ir+)^>(?:B|P)*

This pattern generalizes a simple swing pattern, where an imbalance is followed by an engulfing reaction.





The language is capable of detecting imbalances, pinbars, direction, quantity and position and an infinite combination of all of these. Please read the docs in the link provided.



