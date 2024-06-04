AW Trading Sessions Time

5

For the convenience of traders in obtaining data on the performance of markets and better formulating trading strategies, we have developed a trading session indicator. The opening hours of various exchanges affect trading as it affects market activity and trading volumes. These factors determine the volatility and trading opportunities of different instruments.

The AW Trading Sessions Time indicator displays the trading hours of the Asian, London and New York markets. Traders can show or hide different time zones for a better experience. On the chart you can see the time until the end of the sessions, as well as the size of the trading sessions. The display of data on the chart has flexible graphic adjustment, suitable for different styles of trading charts.


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Advantages:

  • Displays Asian, London and New York trading sessions,
  • If necessary, display the session size in numerals,
  • When turned on, displays the time until the end of the trading session,
  • Trading sessions can be disabled individually,
  • Customizable session border style on the chart
  • If necessary, display vertical lines on the graph
  • It is possible to display sessions in solid color
  • Custom session text (color, offset, name)

Input variables:

Main settings

Number of Days - Number of days to display the indicator.
Show Session Size in Points - When enabled, the indicator will display the digital value in points of the size of each trading session.
Show Time Until end of Session - Display or hide the time until the end of the session in the upper right corner of the chart.
Show Asia Session - Show or hide the opening hours of the Asian stock exchange.
Show London Session - Show or hide the working hours of the London Mercantile Exchange.
Show New York Session - Show or hide the opening hours of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Asia Session Settings

Asia Session Text - By default it is written "Asia", if necessary, enter any text.
Asia Session Start Time - Start time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
Asia Session End Time - End time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
Asia Session Color - Select a color to display the trading session.

London Session Settings

London Session Text - The default is "London", enter any text if necessary.
London Session Start Time - Start time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
London Session End Time - End time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
London Session Color - Select a color to display the trading session.

New York Session Settings

New York Session Text - "New York" is applied by default, enter any text if necessary.
New York Session Start Time - Start time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
New York Session End Time - End time of the trading session, enter the desired value if necessary.
New York Session Color - Select a color to display the trading session.

Graphics Setting Section

Rectangles Border Style - Select a line style to display the boundaries of trading sessions.
Border width - Thickness of border lines.
Fill Rectangles - Use fill for display on the chart.
Text Color - Select the text color.
Font Size - Select the text font size.
Text Offset - Adjust the text offset from the border.
Show Vertical lines - Show or hide vertical lines on the chart, indicating the start and end times of trading sessions.
Vertical lines width - Adjust the thickness of vertical lines on the chart.
Vertical lines Style - Select the style of vertical lines.
X Time - Indent along the X axis for the time until the end of the session (in the upper right corner of the chart).
Y Time - Indent along the Y axis for the time until the end of the session (in the upper right corner of the chart).


Support:

We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to our limited time, all free products are provided without any support

Thanks for understanding.


Reviews 5
ROMANSHEIFER
34
ROMANSHEIFER 2026.07.27 22:52 
 

Fantastic

aviador
24
aviador 2026.03.16 22:21 
 

Excelente

puyisan
14
puyisan 2024.10.09 20:09 
 

Fantastic

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PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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ROMANSHEIFER
34
ROMANSHEIFER 2026.07.27 22:52 
 

Fantastic

Mario Alfredo Cuellar Mancia
62
Mario Alfredo Cuellar Mancia 2026.03.20 19:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aviador
24
aviador 2026.03.16 22:21 
 

Excelente

puyisan
14
puyisan 2024.10.09 20:09 
 

Fantastic

Abraham Correa
4755
Abraham Correa 2024.06.22 21:46 
 

The rating is self explanatory, I appreciate the knowledge this can present. It accompanies well with other indicators like Grid MATR and other market session orientated indicators. Appreciative and good!

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