AW Super Trend EA MT5

3.69
A fully automated trading system that works on the signals of the classic "Super Trend" trend indicator. The Expert Advisor uses a classic trading strategy without the use of grids, martingale, scalping. The Expert Advisor has built-in automatic lot calculation, multi-timeframe trend filtering, stop loss. If necessary, you can connect a martingale that accompanies orders using trailing and breakeven.

More products ->HERE / Free AW Super Trend indicator -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE

Advantages:

  • Automatic lot calculation,
  • Multi-timeframe trend filtering,
  • Pluggable martingale strategy,
  • Tracking an order using the Trailing and Breakeven functions,
  • Classic Stop Loss Strategy,
  • Customizable indicator parameters.

Note! The graphical elements of the indicator are not displayed in the Expert Advisor!

Input variables:

MAIN SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - Volume to open the first order
Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation
Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots- Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot

    SIGNALS

    _Period_ - Period based on previous candles, from low to high price level. On channel breakouts, we get signals about a trend reversal.
    _Multiplier_ - Shift multiplier for ATR. That is the distance to set the stop loss.

      MULTITIMEFRAME TREND FILTERING

      Use_Trend_Filtering - Use or not use trend filtering.
      Timeframe_Trend_Filtering - Select a timeframe for signal filtering. The entry point is the timeframe of your current chart. For filtering, it is necessary to use a timeframe of a larger range. For example, if you work on the M15 timeframe, then you need to use the M30 timeframe or more for filtering. Allows you to filter market noise.
      _Period_ - The period of the indicator, the more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals.
      _Multiplier_ -Shift multiplier for ATR.

      MARTINGALE SETTINGS

      Use_martingale_after_loss_closures - Use martingale or not use
      _Multiplier_ - Multiplier for the next order after closing the previous one at a loss
      Maximum_lot_size_of_order - Maximum volume for orders opened by the EA

          TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

          Trailing_start_in_points - Value in points, after passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order.
          Trailing_step_in_points- Step in points, after which Trailing will follow the price. Trailing will follow the price an unlimited number of times. Each time Trailing will be pulled up after passing the specified step value.

              STOP LOSS SETTINGS

              Use_StopLoss_in_Points - Use the classic fixed StopLoss for each individual order.
              StopLoss_in_points_volume - Used if you have selected the value "true" in the "Use StopLoss in points" variable. You must enter the StopLoss value in points.
              Profit_in_points_size - Profit of the order in points, upon reaching which StopLoss will be set at breakeven
              BreakEven_level_in_points - As soon as the price went above the opening price and went into profit by "StopLoss in points volume" points, the EA will set StopLoss at the opening price + the specified profit. A variable so that the price could not bring a loss and was closed as soon as Breakeven is reached when moving in the opposite profitable direction.

              PROTECTION SETTINGS

              Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

                ADVISOR SETTINGS

                Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of EA orders
                Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comment for EA's orders
                Allow_to_open_OP_BUY orders - Allow the EA to open orders of the OP_BUY type
                Allow_to_open_OP_SELL orders - Allow the EA to open OP_SELL orders

                Support:

                We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to our limited time, all free products are provided without any support.

                Thanks for understanding.


                Reviews 20
                Benjamin Afedzie
                4090
                Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:39 
                 

                best so far

                mumeeza98
                288
                mumeeza98 2025.05.05 06:06 
                 

                Excellent

                Илья Богатов
                87
                Илья Богатов 2024.06.23 14:12 
                 

                Здравствуйте,Александр!Заинтересовал ваш советник на основе индикатора Super Trend.Понравилась архитектура и управление советника.Тестирую пока на разных инструментах и таймфреймах.

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                Filter:
                [Deleted] 2025.08.13 01:28 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                Alessandro Allegro
                781
                Alessandro Allegro 2025.07.19 07:09 
                 

                Very Good, is there someone is using on SOLUSD?

                Benjamin Afedzie
                4090
                Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:39 
                 

                best so far

                Lydia Kwarteng
                2219
                Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 14:24 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                mumeeza98
                288
                mumeeza98 2025.05.05 06:06 
                 

                Excellent

                kvlmanohar
                14
                kvlmanohar 2025.04.11 10:51 
                 

                IT IS NOT PLACING BUY AND SELL ORDERS, IT IS JUST BUY AND SELL INDICATOR

                RAVI ROSHAN
                28
                RAVI ROSHAN 2025.03.28 04:39 
                 

                hey please someone help me best setting for supertrend my email Raviroshannn@gmail.com

                NiranSomchai
                67
                NiranSomchai 2024.07.26 09:55 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                Илья Богатов
                87
                Илья Богатов 2024.06.23 14:12 
                 

                Здравствуйте,Александр!Заинтересовал ваш советник на основе индикатора Super Trend.Понравилась архитектура и управление советника.Тестирую пока на разных инструментах и таймфреймах.

                kiranbasnet_K
                112
                kiranbasnet_K 2024.06.15 17:54 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                Bosterno
                20
                Bosterno 2023.11.01 18:59 
                 

                Обнадеживает! Но я не нашел вразумительного руководства по установке и настройке. Пока он никак себя не проявляет.

                Yasuhito Kitayama
                288
                Yasuhito Kitayama 2023.10.18 13:02 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                Marcel Matsuno
                120
                Marcel Matsuno 2023.10.11 15:22 
                 

                Good 👍

                David Bisimwa Sezi
                538
                David Bisimwa Sezi 2023.08.05 12:51 
                 

                En retard sur le prix.

                daveeed00
                184
                daveeed00 2023.06.22 19:02 
                 

                I second JoseAntonioCevallos review, it does not generate short positions. I like the EA and running on Demo accounts for stocks only after some optimizing and back-testing. So far, it has been profitable but would be improved with short position capabilities as shorting opportunities but never taken.

                Zewol
                54
                Zewol 2023.02.23 06:07 
                 

                Thanks for your free download. However, I am reviewing it on Demo account not yet know the actual profitability of the EA.

                V1ctor
                65
                V1ctor 2023.02.04 06:07 
                 

                Супер. Спасибо.

                JoseAntonioCevallos
                14
                JoseAntonioCevallos 2023.01.24 17:13 
                 

                Greetings dear Alexander Nechaev, the indicator above this Robot is excellent and although this Robot is good, there is a programming error that does not allow sales, it only generates purchases. Even with this limitation, it generates good profitability. I understand that there is no technical support for free. But at least you could help me with the Base Code so I can correct it. Actually, I appreciate it. Greetings from Ecuador.

                Cristian Mihail Pauna
                13168
                Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.27 04:50 
                 

                Negative feedback!

                anlesa
                124
                anlesa 2022.08.04 15:11 
                 

                I have tested EA AW Super Trend in a demo account with US$ 10,00 in the period 07.01.22 to 08.01.22 with default setup at: - H1 = net profit US$ -2,81 = Drawdown 39% - M15 = net profit US$ -3,05 = Drawdown 35% - M10 = net profit US$ -3,00 = Drawdown 32% - M5 = net profit US$ 0,00 = Drawdown 0%

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