AW Advanced Scalping EA MT5

4.86

A fully automated advanced tool that trades short-term market swings, anticipating price reversals using custom oscillators. Pluggable automatic lot calculation, built-in overlap recovery algorithm, adjustable step strategy between orders.

MT4 version -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE

Advantages:
  • Automated system with the ability to add manual orders
  • Fixed and adjustable dynamic pitch
  • Adjustable Overlap Recovery Algorithm
  • Ability to trade in one or both directions
  • Uses averaging when moving in the opposite direction
  • Pluggable automatic volume calculation
  • Built-in ability to send all types of notifications

Input parameters:

MAIN SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - Variable defining the size of the first order
Enable_Autolot_calculation - This feature allows you to save the risk settings when changing the deposit
Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot
Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order, measured in lots

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Take_Profit - The size of the virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price, measured in points
Overlap_Recovery_Algorithm - Use the overlap of the first order with the last one, helps to close part of the position faster
Use_Overlap_Recovery_Algorithm_after_a_number_of_orders - Use Overlap after a given number of open orders

AVERAGING SETTINGS

Multiplier_for_size_of_orders - Each subsequent order opened by the EA in the basket of orders will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient
Fixed_Step - Variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
Dynamic_Step_start_after_number_of_orders - Use a dynamic step for each subsequent order after the specified number of orders
Multiplier_for_Dynamic_Step - Enter magnification factor for dynamic step

SIGNALS

Period_A - Setting the sensitivity of the main (fast) oscillator
Period_B - Setting the sensitivity of the additional (slow) oscillator
Period_C - Oscillator deceleration period
Up_level_(Max_100) - When this border is crossed, the EA opens the first order of the Sell basket
Low_level_(Min_1) - The EA opens the first buy order when this border is crossed

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Enable or disable the EA's ability to open BUY orders.
Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Enable or disable the EA's ability to open SELL orders.
Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - At the end of trading, you can disable this function, and then the adviser will not be able to open new orders after closing the previous ones
_Magic_ - The main identifier of the adviser's orders
_Comments_ - Comment on orders opened by the EA

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders. Measured in points
Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - Allow sending notifications to the mobile version of the terminal. Emails are sent when orders are closed
Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Allow sending emails to the user's email address. Emails are sent when orders are closed
Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Allow sending pop-up notifications on the user's terminal. Alerts are sent when orders are closed

PANEL SETTINGS

Show_panel_of_advisor - Show or not show the advisor panel
Size_for_panel - Adjust the size of the panel
Font_in_panels - Adjust panel font size
Buy_Lines_and_Text_Color - The color of the lines for displaying the TakeProfit level and marking the following order of the Buy type
Sell_Lines_and_Text_Color - The color of the lines for displaying the TakeProfit level and marking the following order of the Sell type

Support:

Contact support to ask questions. Please write to our AW Trading team -> support@aw-trading.com


Reviews 7
Julio Arturo Melhado Galdamez
137
Julio Arturo Melhado Galdamez 2024.07.05 02:55 
 

Backtested it with EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPNZD, EURSGD. Works great, activated it, straight wins. Love the recovery!

Betatester69
199
Betatester69 2024.05.28 09:12 
 

EA is well optimized, has a useful amount of parameters and quick in backtesting. Have used it on an account for some time without any headache. Author is also helpful with regards to set files, or anything else that one might think about. I also plan on purchasing a few other of author's bots as they do what they are supposed to do without much hassle. 5/5.

Yasuhito Kitayama
288
Yasuhito Kitayama 2024.04.19 02:52 
 

Great EA

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AW Trading Software Limited
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Experts
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4.33 (3)
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AW Close By Total Profit MT5
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3 (2)
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This is a utility for closing orders or baskets of orders for the total profit or loss. Can work multicurrency, can work with orders opened manually. Has additional trailing profit. Capabilities: Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols Closing individual orders or whole baskets of orders Stopping the utility in one click Trailing function for total profit Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all order
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TT77IRL
409
TT77IRL 2025.08.23 18:55 
 

Great and clean EA, but NO stop-loss function available in this advisor to protect your capital.

So just be careful, hope updates soon..

Philipp Kuehni
300
Philipp Kuehni 2025.01.28 18:46 
 

Super Ea

Julio Arturo Melhado Galdamez
137
Julio Arturo Melhado Galdamez 2024.07.05 02:55 
 

Backtested it with EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPNZD, EURSGD. Works great, activated it, straight wins. Love the recovery!

Betatester69
199
Betatester69 2024.05.28 09:12 
 

EA is well optimized, has a useful amount of parameters and quick in backtesting. Have used it on an account for some time without any headache. Author is also helpful with regards to set files, or anything else that one might think about. I also plan on purchasing a few other of author's bots as they do what they are supposed to do without much hassle. 5/5.

Yasuhito Kitayama
288
Yasuhito Kitayama 2024.04.19 02:52 
 

Great EA

Jing2017
1143
Jing2017 2023.09.29 15:14 
 

I just downloaded the app, and it works very well, just as it's described in the post. Thank you

piepchien
156
piepchien 2023.09.14 12:55 
 

Ich bin sehr zufrieden mit diesem EA.

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